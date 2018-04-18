Head Crammers: 4:20 Edition

BOOKS

Like most artists, William Blake wasn’t really appreciated while he was alive. His paintings of intense religious imagery and writings about spirituality are now considered masterpieces of the Romantic era, but they found a particularly receptive audience in the late ’50s and ’60s with the Beat poets (Allen Ginsberg claimed to have seen him in a vision). The new book, William Blake and the Age of Aquarius (Princeton University Press) explores how musicians, poets and artists of the ’60s were inspired by Blake. From The Grateful Dead’s posters and Jim Morrison’s lyrics, to Ginsberg’s poetry and Bob Dylan’s religiosity, the book explores Blake’s long-reaching influence on an era that began over a century after his death. Released as an accompaniment to a 2017 Northwestern Univeristy exhibition, the oversized book includes some of Blake’s writings, art and commentary, along with art and writings from the ’60s artists he inspired. And yeah, it’s all trippy and cathartic as hell.

—Seth Combs

FILM

Although my interest in anime is minimal, the promise of striking visuals prompted me to give Fullmetal Alchemist a chance. Based on a popular manga series of the same name, the film sees two mop-headed brothers, Ed and Al, searching for the Philosopher’s Stone, an alchemistic holy grail, in hopes of bringing their mother back from the dead. The loose yet swift-moving plot, while simple enough to understand with subtitles, is secondary to the trippy action sequences. The effects are fantastic, especially given Netflix’s skimpy budget. From scenes of leg severing to melting cyclopes, the degree of violence and surrealism is unparalleled in other films of this premise and target-age demographic. Even its bizarre setting—a quaint European village with futuristic technology—manages to make (some) sense in the cartoon world setting. If you’re in the mood to be enthralled by interesting characters and immersive storytelling, Fullmetal Alchemist is not for you, but I would consider saving it to your queue for a stoney day.

—Alex Noble

COMICS

Whoa *Keanu voice*. Where did you come from? Who are you, really? These could be the questions of a confused stoner, but in Joshua Williamson and Andrei Brennan’s comic book, Birthright, these are legitimate inquiries. While playing catch with his father, a young boy, Mikey, gets lost in the woods and is transported to the harsh land of Terrenos. In this new world, Mikey is addressed as Hero—someone his new companions believe is destined to save them. As much as his friends insist, Mikey’s self-doubt is like Neo’s in The Matrix. Under the impression that Mikey has been kidnapped or possibly dead, his parents and brother struggle with the loss. Without spoiling too much of the story, Mikey reappears in their lives in a time-warp twist. On the surface, this could seem like a Back to the Future/fish-out-of-water/parallel universe story, which would undoubtedly entertain the masses in the upcoming film adaptation. But with The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman producing the movie, I hope the underlying darkness and guilt within the family is brought to the forefront.

—Carolyn Ramos

MUSIC

Vic Spencer and SonnyJim hail from different corners of the world—Chicago and Birmingham, England, respectively—but they have a common trait in laid-back, weeded-out hip-hop jams. On their new collaborative effort Spencer for Higher (note the pun), SonnyJim lays down 14 tracks worth of chill, psychedelic beats over which Spencer creates surreal narratives driven heavily by his copious cannabis use. As such, he’s not the most reliable narrator, but he’s consistently a highly entertaining one, shit-talking his way through encounters with Alex Trebek and “a group of fat ugly motherfuckers with knives.” Still, it’s a consistently amazing-sounding record, courtesy of SonnyJim, who samples everything from Ethio-jazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke to actual clips of dialogue from Spencer For Hire. It’s one of the best hip-hop albums of 2018 that not enough people have heard, but Spencer’s confident in his abilities regardless: “They say I’m the best rapper, and I could be/I’m actually what it sound like when the hood speak.” daupe.bandcamp.com

—Jeff Terich

TV

It’s difficult to find scary TV. Sure, there’s The Walking Dead, which is gory and full of action, but never truly scary. And American Horror Story is too gimmicky and polished to cause any real nightmares. Syfy’s Channel Zero, on the other hand, scares the shit out of me. The series takes existing creepypastas—slang for internet urban legends (“Slender Man” is perhaps the most well-known example of creepypasta)—and fleshes them out into six-episode seasons. In contrast to the usual Syfy fare (e.g. bad CG and sharknados), Channel Zero looks beautiful and relies more on dread and nightmare logic than ridiculousness. The show just wrapped its third season, aptly titled “Butcher’s Block,” (based off the story “Search and Rescue” by Kerry Hammond) which is kind of like Alice in Wonderland, but with cannibals. Despite an amazing, carnivorous performance by Rutger Hauer, a Lynch-inspired head worm and an ominous creature made of meat, “Butcher’s Block” also offers a poignant look at mental illness, familial ties and economic destitution.

—Ryan Bradford

APPS

I once had a roommate who couldn’t sit through a movie baked. Instead, she would watch one movie trailer after another for hours so that she could take in a new plot line every few minutes. Sometimes, she couldn’t get through a whole trailer before boredom hit. But then again, studies show bong rips impair people’s attention spans. That’s why Instagram accounts like @ifyouhigh exist. Ifyouhigh is a curated archive of short video clips that conjure those “whoaaaaaa” moments that are experienced only during peak high. For example, there’s a video where a guy wearing a boxing glove uppercuts a water balloon in slow motion, another features a crawling millipede, and a third shows an airplane’s emergency escape slide unfolding, all of which are way more entertaining than they sound. The clips hit OCD pleasure points too, such as seeing someone peel dried glue or scrape off the stucco-style popcorn on the ceiling. There are also bizarre inventions, optical illusions and other stupid shit that hits straight to the dome. The account is a trip, even ifyou(aren’t)high.

—Torrey Bailey