Head Crammers: Dead Crammers Edition

El Greco Skies

MUSIC

Regular CityBeat readers may recognize the name of local artist Peter Halasz. We’ve been in love with his dark (literally and figuratively) brand of paintings for a while now. It seems the nighttime seascapes weren’t enough of a creative outlet for Halasz’s goth angst so now there’s also Floodflower, a post-punk quintet channeling the best parts of bands such as Bauhaus, Love and Rockets and Sisters of Mercy. Their new album El Greco Skies is all doom and gloom, complete with spooky dirges like “Desert Song” and the instrumental, horn-infused funeral march that is “Séance Reprise.” The best track, however, is “Cliff Song,” which builds from a rather foreboding bass line into an uneasy jam session with Halasz showing off some impressive guitar chops. Halasz’s voice isn’t made for the high notes, but fans of Peter Murphy and even the darker material of Bryan Ferry will find Halasz’s voice to their liking. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s even a song called “Bring Out the Dead.” Light some candles, bust out the Ouija board and blast El Greco Skies at the next Halloween party. floodflower.bandcamp.com

—Seth Combs

BOOKS

Ambiguity is key to the scariest stories. Think Henry James’ Turn of the Screw: Was the house really haunted, or were the ghosts just symbolic manifestations of the governess’ Victorian repression (thanks English degree!)? Jac Jemc’s new book The Grip of It—which oozes with uncertainty, dread and ambiguity—is one of the creepiest things I’ve read in a long time. The plot follows a couple who hastily purchases a home in a small town after the husband’s gambling problems force them to leave the big city, and it doesn’t take long for spooky shit to happen. But are they ghosts, or are the couple’s domestic conflicts finally bubbling to the surface? Jemc’s prose is ethereal, dreamlike and never gives the reader the convenience of solid footing (definitely a great thing for a horror novel). Plus, the chapters alternate between the man and woman’s point of view, which furthers the unreliability. I had a lot of nightmares while reading this book. jacjemc.com

—Ryan Bradford

Image courtesy of Amazon Studios / Propagate Content Lore

TV

Belief in the supernatural is often a device used to make sense of things that otherwise defy rational explanation to reasonable people. For instance: Vlad the Impaler was a cruel, remorseless killer, but when transformed into Dracula through centuries of myth, he’s become a creature who survives on human blood. The legend, oddly, is more palatable than the grotesque truth. For a few years now, Aaron Mahnke has been tracing the line between horror and supernatural legends and their origins on his podcast, Lore, which has been adapted into a streaming TV series with some assistance from producers of The X-Files. The tales range from the spooky (a house occupied by unfriendly spirits) to the creepily campy (Robert the doll) to the mundanely horrific (the popularization of the lobotomy). Each episode focuses on one central story, peppered with brief segues highlighting similarly thematic tales, with a balance of scripted dramatizations and innovative animation sequences. It’s visually stunning and frequently haunting, particularly because the truth itself is sometimes much more baffling than the legend it spawns. Stream it now via Amazon Prime.

—Jeff Terich

Photo courtesy of New Artist Pictures Tragedy Girls

FILM

Becoming a notorious serial killer requires more than just bloodlust these days. If you want to really leave a mark, a la Zodiac Killer or Night Stalker, you’ve got to figure out how to brand yourself. So goes the idea behind Tragedy Girls, a horror-satire film starring Brianna Hildebrand and Alexandra Shipp as two high school girls obsessed with death and, more importantly, fame. The titular tragedy girls, Sadie and McKayla are amateur bloggers trying to track down a serial killer and boost their online traffic. They manage to find and kidnap the serial killer and, soon enough, they blossom into catty, social-media-hungry killers in their own right as they realize the best way to gain notoriety isn’t solving murders, but committing them. The delightfully unhinged, gory murder scenes are surprisingly fun, while watching the girls’ sheer giddiness at their overnight fame feels almost unsettling. Tragedy Girls is a frenzied, funny take on classic teen slasher films, updated for the social media age. tragedygirlsmovie.com

—Jamie Ballard

Photo courtesy of Image Comics Paper Girls

COMICS

Brian K. Vaughan has tackled distant alien worlds and dystopian futures with Saga and Y: The Last Man, but Paper Girls is a bank of nostalgia. The story begins on Halloween night in 1988 when 12-year-old Erin takes off on her bike for her 4 a.m. paper route. When she is harassed by a group of teenage boys (probably a Blaine, a Chad and a Gary), three other girls on their routes come to her rescue and get the creeps to step off. That’s when things get weird. This chance meeting launches them into an adventure involving wormholes, characters meeting their past/future selves and nods to rad things gone by—like an omniscient being who wears a Public Enemy t-shirt. Illustrated by Cliff Chiang, he sets up the excitement of middle-school girl freedom and mystery with loose chisel lines, flipping between dusky and bright palettes. It reminds me of Stand By Me, LOST, Stranger Things and The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy but with a badass, all-girl crew. I promise it’ll be hard not to crush on this one. imagecomics.com

—Carolyn Ramos

Photo courtesy of the artist Lisa Murphy

APPS

Finding a Halloween costume can be frustrating as hell. But more makeup artists are taking on #31DaysOfHalloween, in which they create and post full-faced costume makeup looks to Instagram each day in October, and the inspiration is endless. Here are three So-Cal makeup artists so skilled it’s scary. Lisa Murphy’s ability to illude negative space is downright creepy. This Coronado-based makeup artist can seemingly erase half her face or even transform into the headless horseman. When her face is visible, it’s either painted in a way that’s nauseatingly gory or detailed AF. Emily Anderson combines color with terror and often pulls inspiration from ghoulish visual art pieces. She also replicates movie characters like Gizmo from Gremlins or Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy. Lacey Noel has embodied nearly every iconic villain. From American Horror Story characters and Mufasa to a femme Chucky, she nails them all. Next time someone tries to claim that makeup isn’t art, have these IG pages at the ready.

—Torrey Bailey