If Barry Jenkins could talk

Upon winning the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2016 for Moonlight (in thrilling fashion, no less!), Miami-born filmmaker Barry Jenkins found himself at a crossroads.

“There were many different things that I could have done,” he confesses during a phone interview with CityBeat, willfully admitting that there was money to be made with other mainstream projects.

Instead of selling out, Jenkins doubled down. He decided to adapt the James Baldwin novel, If Beale Street Could Talk, the deeply felt story of two hopeful young Black people in 1970s Harlem, whose burgeoning love affair and potential shared future is disrupted by faulty mechanisms within America’s justice system. Through this heightened lens, Jenkins explores the pressures and stresses put on people of color facing consistent inequality in all facets of society.

The strong Black characters in If Beale Street Could Talk defy the current representation gap found in Hollywood. When asked why this issue persists, Jenkins responds with refreshing optimism.

“It’s still a glaring issue but I think it’s getting better. Filmmakers like myself, Ryan [Coogler], Ava [DuVernay] and Jordan [Peele], all have to keep pressing forward. I chose to do Beale Street to help fill that void because it’s a story I care very much about.”

That sense of tenderness can be felt from the film’s very first scene. With his camera looking down fondly from overhead, Jenkins tracks 19-year-old Tish (KiKi Layne) and 22-year-old Fonny (Stephan James) as they quietly stroll through a New York City park. It’s the kind of bravura opening found in the classic melodramas of Douglas Sirk or David Lean, signaling that this raw story of injustice will nevertheless be filtered through the prism of heightened emotion.

Their personal connection is quickly disrupted. Jenkins cuts from the two young lovers staring deeply into each other’s eyes, free as birds, to those same characters now separated by thick prison glass. Fonny has been falsely accused of rape and Tish finds herself pregnant with his baby. Their respective families experience very different reactions to this flurry of life-changing transitions.

Consequences of societal injustice are infinite for those families impacted. When asked how themes of family develop over the course of the film, Jenkins says, “To me this is a very honest depiction of how the justice system feeds itself in a way. You see how these traumas that we assume only affect the person who’s in peril, we very clearly see how the reverberations impact the family unit.”

If Beale Street Could Talk addresses these tensions honestly, while also making clear that Tish and Fonny’s kin will go to great lengths to help their cause.

“You have all these characters orbiting around the child doing everything they can to try and protect it,” Jenkins says. “There’s a sequence very late in the film where the two fathers of these families are out hustling, trying to raise money to bail out Fonny, who’s committed no crime. So you have these two Black men now committing crimes to try and save a Black man who’s committed no crime.”

Cable news headlines present similarly bitter ironies on a daily basis. Jenkins was drawn to this project in part for the way it depicts the pervasiveness of inequality across institutions, something that’s sadly still relevant.

“This book was published 45 years ago and yet, in the last few months, three or four Black men, ‘good guys with a gun,’ whether they be security guards or innocent bystanders trying to help in an active shooter situation, have themselves been killed. Certain rights that we assume apply to all people don’t really apply to all of us in the same way. This story felt extremely pertinent for reflecting that reality.”

While it portrays suffocating bureaucracies and unfair laws that allow disenfranchised Americans to get swallowed up by the prison system, If Beale Street Could Talk is still, first and foremost, a love story. Whereas Moonlight unfolded in linear order, transitioning between three stormy segments in a gay Black man’s life, this film willfully jumps back and forth in time.

The use of flashbacks, slow motion, jump cuts, dream sequences and yearning musical interludes has drawn comparisons to Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai. Yet, If Beale Street Could Talk never fully immerses the viewer in a torrid romance. Jenkins juxtaposes those heightened highs with debilitating lows, and includes pragmatic experiences between those two extremes that make up the bulk of most relationships.

If the film’s final shot is any indication, Tish and Fonny will never stop fighting the societal forces that have so effectively separated them. Nevertheless, Jenkins finds hope in their endurance. Much like the raging debate around representation, he views their struggle not as an endgame but a positive step forward.

“We can’t say, we’ve got change so we’re done. We have to keep our foot on the gas and keep heading in that same direction.”

Jenkins has been wildly successful doing just that over the course of his brief career, which spans three features beginning with 2008’s Medicine for Melancholy.

“One of the things I’ve always said ever since I was a film student, my goal is to create productive images, not positive or negative images. This latest piece is an illustration of what’s important to me as a filmmaker.”

If Beale Street Could Talk (which opened Christmas Day at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas) perfectly balances his convergence of passion and societal critique. Most importantly, it is a film that is seemingly without end in that it deals with ongoing traumas and forces that are still at play for Black communities all over the U.S.

“The conclusion of our film is not a happy ending per se, because it’s grounded in a certain level of truthfulness and verisimilitude, and yet I think it still contains a sense of optimism,” Jenkins says. “By grounding it in truthfulness, someone who’s watching it can see this as an authentic depiction of what this situation feels like.”

And what this situation feels like for Tish and Fonny, well, that’s just impossible to shake.