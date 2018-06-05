InterGalactiCon brings intimacy and fun back to the Con experience

× Expand Photo by Paul Bowers Steve Kirk

When people think about San Diego and comics, it’s highly likely they’ll immediately think about Comic-Con International (SDCC). Same goes for all things comic-related, including cosplay, Sci-fi, fantasy, or any other nerdy/geeky fantasticness. And sure, there’s a good reason for this: SDCC is the largest annual gathering of its kind in the U.S.

SDCC is also a behemoth that the San Diego Convention Center can no longer fully contain. For four days, several waterfront hotels and select locales in the Gaslamp District transform into SDCC venues to handle the spillover. The days of simply walking into the big show are long past.

Echoing the sentiments of many fans, Steve Kirk, the former COO of DEF CON, the world’s largest hacker convention, says, “For us nerds, there’s nothing better than freeing your fandom, being your true self with people that love what you’re into as much as you do.” He goes on to qualify adding, “[but] places to nerd out began to fall to the ‘dark side’ a long, long time ago.”

While Kirk isn’t the first in the fandom to invoke famous Star Wars phrases to imply SDCC’s current iteration is more about cashing in on fans than for fans. However, he’s chosen to do more than simply lament what fans lose out on with the shift. That is, Kirk has a lot in the works.

In 2016, Kirk took time off from his corporate employment as a global executive for PlayStation to decide what his next phase in life would look like. After some deep thought, he realized he missed coordinating and working with cons.

“I’d done different things with cons for about 20 years on the side,” he says. “I missed doing that, and I had fun doing that. It was creative, fun, logistical and combined so many of my talents. I wanted to do that again.”

Like any savvy business person, he shuffled through various ideas until he hit on one he thought could work.

“It took a while for me to work through some ideas and find something where there was a market,” he says. “You know, where I could fill a gap.”

As a local, Kirk knew that although San Diego houses SDCC and several other small niche cons, there wasn’t really anything in between. He wondered, “Am I crazy thinking I could do that? And I thought sure, why not? Let’s try.” And with that, a new con was born: InterGalactiCon, which happens June 15 and 16 at the Town and Country Resort and Convention Center in Mission Valley.

When asked why put on InterGalactiCon (IGC) in San Diego, Kirk pointed to pent up frustrations due to how many people don’t get to go to SDCC.

“There’s a demand for something else that they can actually go to,” says Kirk. “It felt like the right market to develop this.”

Kirk then pulled together talented associates and fellow fans, dubbed it the “Guardian Council,” and began to plot, plan and design IGC. The advisory board was staffed by individuals of varied backgrounds but, more importantly, he says it represents “the different target audiences for the con: cosplayers, table top players, gamers, people into films, television, comic books, anime and regular books.”

“I’m smart enough to know I don’t know everything,” says Kirk. “So, bringing in people with good and interesting ideas from the community creates the opportunity to do our best for the community.”

IGC aims to provide a small con fan experience. One that puts the intimacy back into this type of gathering. For its first year, the space is designed to create an environment that’s comfortable to move around and still accommodate up to 1,500 to 2,000 attendees. Kirk hopes IGC attendee capacity will grow incrementally through the years, but he’s adamant that the IGC will remain small and intimate to promote mingling and interaction in a “not chaotic, anxiety- driven way.” He acknowledges that, in order to honor that, eventually attendance will need to be capped.

Kirk and his council also took a micro-look at things that become an issue at the 100,000-plus attendee level of SDCC like adequate seating in speaking rooms. He proactively worked in solutions to make IGC “a physically positive experience.” The results also include content curated to be “interest diverse,” and appeal to both hardcore and casual fans who may attend.

All of this isn’t to imply that Kirk is opposed to big cons. He’s an avid attendee, but does feel many cons are becoming too dominated by Hollywood. A quick peek at the list of exhibitors and panel/speaking schedule at InterGalactiCon reveals a little something for everyone.

The celebrity guests and speakers invited were selected specifically because they love fan engagement. Kirk’s aiming to create memorable fan encounters. He describes it as bringing people “who genuinely want to hang out with fans.” IGC’s design also includes touches aimed at the fan’s venue experience as well, like offering a cosplay repair room and setting aside space for an actual breakroom with food and drinks available onsite. Kirk says IGC recently secured a comic art studio to serve as an onsite workshop for attendees. He hopes this helps fans to reclaim their freedom to geek out how they want to geek out.

“It’s a con that’s created by fans, for fans. Exhibitors and speakers are chosen by fans. Experiences are designed by fans. And, of course... it’s staffed by fans.”

For him, it’s really about building a community.

“It’s really a universe where everyone [from every tribe] can let their passion shine.”