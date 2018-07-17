It's a blerd, it's a plane!

× Expand Photos courtesy of Black Heroes Matter Black Heroes Matter T-shirt

It’s July, and that means San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will momentarily take over downtown (I’ll be in the book aisle at 1116 selling books and heckling passersby, BTW), but I’m most excited about the third annual Black Heroes Matter (BHM) flash mob photo on Friday, July 20.

In 2016, comic writer David F. Walker (Power Man & Iron Fist, Cyborg, Shaft) organized a flash mob to honor Black Lives Matter during SDCC. The meet-up took on a new energy when indie comic creator Uraeus (Jaycen Wise, Indigo) arrived wearing his Black Heroes Matter T-shirt. The flash mob, T-shirt and its message soon garnered media attention. The two creators joined forces and the Black Heroes Matter movement took off.

During the 2017 Comic Con, the second flash mob photo, much like the first, was a moment of community, visibility and joyful solidarity. I missed the photo by a few minutes (I hate pictures of me, my avoidance is practically Pavlovian), but still walked away from the group with a greater sense of belonging.

“[This year] BHM looks to grow the group, and make an even more powerful statement by showing our collective power and numbers to the world,” Uraeus told me recently. He teased things to come adding, “We’ve invited several special guests to join us this year, so it should be a lot of fun.”

You can be sure I, and many other blerds, nerds of color and friends will be at the Convention Center’s Grand Staircase at 6 p.m.

Nerds of color aren’t unicorns by any means, but it’s entirely possible to spend SDCC without any real face time. It’s an isolating feeling despite the size of the crowds. For me, knowing the BHM flash mob photo is returning for another year goes far toward combating that feeling. As an added bonus, on Friday and Saturday evening attendees can head to the Afrofuturism Lounge at the Broker’s Building Gallery from 7 to 10 p.m. for another chance to mingle with creators and purchase books and merchandise. Uraeus called it “a celebration of Black artists and writers in comics, full of music, art and drinks.”

× Expand Black Heroes Matter flash mob

“[BHM] is a label for a movement that’s been taking place in Independent Black Comics for decades in some shape, form or fashion,” Uraeus explained in an interview with pop culture blogger Karama (aka the blerdgirl). He added that it’s about “urging Black content creators to develop a new narrative; construct new heroes; design new universes; and to give a holistic and balanced representation of Black people and Black culture for the world to consume. Not some skewed second-hand version of who we are based on stereotypes and racist tropes designed to destroy our self-image and self-esteem.”

When I asked about the people to look out for this year, Uraeus replied, “I will be at the show all four days, networking and walking the halls with a bag full of gear and swag. I’ll be wearing a Black Heroes Matter tee, can’t miss it. Ryan Benjamin (Batman Beyond, Star Wars, Vampire Hunter D) will be in artist alley promoting his amazing work, and selling Black Heroes Matter tees as well. David Walker will be on hand promoting his new Image Comics title, Bitter Root, as well.”

I first saw the Black Heroes Matter T-shirt during the Black Panel in 2016. I immediately went hunting for one, but came up empty. I won’t lie; I eye-balled someone with a shirt hard. But it was more than the utter coolness of the T-shirt. It’s the message. Representation matters.

Anyone reading this can bet I won’t be leaving Con this year without one.