Jean Guerrero's quest for the truth

× Expand Stacy Keck Jean Guerrero

Jean Guerrero is surrounded by demons.

In the busy dining room of Kindred, a massive mural of a fanged beast protrudes from the wall behind her, framing her as she recites the final utterance of a spell in Spanish: “Hecho esta en el aqui y en el ahora.” The line is also the final sentence in her new book, Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir, which is set for release on July 17 from One World/Random House. Guerrero translates the line.

“That’s how it’s done in the here and in the now.”

Crux is the story of Guerrero’s father, magic, inheritance, borders, and the complexity of the truth. Guerrero devoted much of her life to a quest to understand her father’s purported diagnosis of schizophrenia, as well as his depression, hallucinations and periodic absences. Her father, who Guerrero describes as “the ultimate migrant,” crosses borders frequently; country to country, of course, but also the boundaries between the known and the unknown.

The book is firmly rooted around San Diego and Mexico’s border, an unapologetic yet stunning portrayal of life in this region. For San Diegans, Crux often feels like local folklore, just in the same way familiar stretches of highway and notoriously popular taco shops are connective tissue in Guerrero’s family history. She laughs when asked if she still goes to Saguaro’s, the North Park burrito mecca opened by her father in the early ’90s.

“I remember how excited my sister and I would get, going to Saguaro’s, and he would just kind of ignore us. So going in there provokes these really weird feelings.”

Guerrero, an investigative reporter with KPBS’s Fronteras Desk, works tirelessly not just in regard to the border, but also to untangle complicated notions of the truth. She brings up the truth often when she speaks, almost to the point of obsession.

“The truth and nothing but the truth,” she says about her philosophy as a journalist. In memoir, she staunchly avoids exaggerating or modifying the unfolding of events. Crux, though, also depends on oral history from her family, stories from her grandmother and father: long-ago investigations she had no control over.

“I had to frame those things in the context of our conversation,” Guerrero says. Often, her father’s stories and his intensity are depicted entirely in his interior, in brief, second-person addresses to him and recounting what he believes to be true.

“My natural inclination is to remain rooted in the reality that I’m recreating,” she explains.

But Guerrero’s relationship with the truth is as complex as truth itself. As a child, her father blurred the borders between fantasy and reality to the point that her earliest memory is of her father rolling down an airplane window to run his fingertips through the clouds at 30,000 feet.

“What I do know is this: in my first memory, Papi is making me hallucinate,” she recounts in an early passage of the book.

Her quest to understand her father became, not surprisingly, a quest to understand herself. She followed his story to Mexico City, where she lived and worked as a foreign correspondent. In the pages of Crux, Guerrero tackles the questions of why she is in Mexico City, why she is replicating her father’s dangerous and self-destructive inclinations, and why she is obsessed with this pursuit of him: “There were many reasons: to understand my father, to unshelter myself, to expose corruption, to find adventure, to feel alive. How petty all those reasons seemed now. All of them had led me here: to the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Los Tuxtlas, where I would drown.”

Yes, while in Mexico, she suffered a near-death experience of such a magnitude that it led her to convince herself she had literally perished.

“I do have my father in me in that sense. If I hear a really compelling story, I can’t help it, I’ll be immersed in it, I’ll believe it. But having the tools that I have as a journalist,” Guerrero adds, with profound conviction, “has kept me sane.”

× Expand Stacy Keck Jean Guerrero

Guerrero knows a thing or two about sanity. She was just a child when her father was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and watched him cycle through serious bouts of depression, paranoia and hallucination. She later found no proof of such a diagnosis, but it had already shaped much of her relationship with her father, driving her to worry she would be doomed by genetics.

In one example, she unfolds an argument with her mother when she was a teenager where they each throw the word “insane” at each other like a serrated blade. It’s a heady scene, with each woman aware of the hereditary nature of schizophrenia. Ultimately, Guerrero realized that ascribing to her father the word “crazy” is problematic.

“The fact that I wasn’t seeing his full humanity made me lose my own humanity, and become subject to these conceptions of minds that were really reductionistic,” she says.

Still, Guerrero also prizes uncertainty. Truth and uncertainty are not at odds with each other in Crux, and there is greatness in admitting unfinishedness, particularly in memoir written by writers who are still young. Her interest in truth and borders is powerful, almost contagious, and she returns to these ideas again and again.

“The border is this perfect metaphor for exploring all of the deep questions… for which we have no answers and may never have answers,” she says, speaking quickly, excitedly, but with a particular wisdom. “Crossing all of these borders encourages people to push the boundaries of what they know and to venture into the unknown. The only way you will do that is if you admit that you don’t know some things.”

It evokes her closing line: “Hecho esta en el aqui y en el ahora.” Hecho can also mean “fact,” though nobody would ever think of the expression as “the fact is in the here and in the now,” but Guerrero doesn’t mind this misguided thinking.

“I love that,” she exclaims. “Here be the truth.”

Jean Guerrero will host a launch event for Crux on Thursday, July 19 at La Bodega Gallery (2196 Logan Ave., labodegagallery.com) at 7:30 p.m. Guerrero also appears at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St., thebookcatapult.com) on Wednesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.