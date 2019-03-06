Jim Machacek plays in the ‘Key of Blue’

× Expand All art courtesy of Jim Machacek "Rhapsody I3,"

These days, longtime San Diego artist Jim Machacek will most likely be found in his Normal Heights studio. Ever since he retired from a 30-year career teaching art at San Diego Mesa College, he wakes up at 7 a.m., takes his dog for a walk and, armed with a cup of coffee, begins working on his art.

When he needs a break, he tends to his garden. This helps him relax, he explains.

“I have been noticing I use the same principles of space and composition [in my garden] that I use in my art-making,” he says. “I think it satisfies some of the same needs.”

Machacek spent a good part of the past three years in his studio. During that time, he has married paper with ink, paint and a myriad of other media to give life to his upcoming exhibition, Music in the Key of Blue, which opens March 15 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla.

The artist considers paper an extension of himself, and in talking about it, he uses a tone that is nothing short of poetic.

“I love paper and all of its possibilities,” he says. “Its flat expanses invite all manner of endeavors: crisp lines of graphite, soft smudges of charcoal, lyrical swaths of ink and pigment.”

“So, I make all kinds of plates and print on it... intaglios, monotypes and reliefs,” he continues. “Its suppleness demands to be embossed… Sometimes paper has a masochistic side and cries out to be cut, pierced, folded, torn and sewn.”

Now 73, Machacek is so absorbed and enamored with his work and the materials he uses that it’s almost impossible to imagine him in a different context. Still, the former professor explains that he was born with a pen in his hand rather than a brush. He says he discovered art along the way, pushed partly by stress and partly by a desire to redefine his priorities.

“I never took art classes in high school. It never seemed like a thing to do. My first degree is in journalism,” Machacek says. “In the ’70s, I was an advertising copywriter in Chicago. But the glamor of advertising wore off in about three years. Deadlines never ended. Creativity was sometimes stifled by legal editors, corporate execs, even the clients, at times. I was drinking too many gin and tonics.”

Exhausted by the redundancy of his incessant routine, he decided to take on evening classes at a local college. When he wasn’t writing, he was studying and falling in love with the artists and the techniques that would influence him later on: Henri Matisse, Jasper Jones; collage and printmaking.

As the weeks turned into months, Machacek realized that life as an artist was, after all, “a thing to do.” It was an achievable prospect. He vividly remembers the moment he finally reached the limit and decided to switch gears.

“I decided to become a full-time student,” Machacek says. “It was the first week of January, 1974, and the decision was made easier when I found out my creative team supervisor had been taking credit for my ideas.”

“I never thought I would be an artist. I never intended to be,” he insists. “But I fell in love with it, and I never stopped.”

Machacek has always embraced and nurtured this evolving nature, and the fact he developed an interest for music, eventually choosing to incorporate the new element into his work, is a testament of that. However, he makes sure to explain that visual art is and will always be his first passion.

“I am not sure I have a passion for music, but I’ve always been intrigued by music. I’ve always thought about music,” he says. “I guess I look at things from an art point of view. About 12 years ago, I started thinking, ‘What would music look like… if it could look?’”

“So, I started experimenting in a few of my pieces over the years,” he continues. “When I listen to a song now, I think, ‘Well, it looks like this, so that’s going to be a major piece.’ [George] Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue has always been one of my favorite musical pieces. I downloaded it, and I just played it while I sat there at my desk. First, I drew, then I painted. So, I listened to music to get inspired. I played it and painted along, too.”

And to the sound of Rhapsody in Blue, Machacek created 70 mixed-media pieces that he affectionately calls “painterly prints.” These are yet another proof of his perpetual wishes to transform and develop. He explains he borrowed the term from a 1980 Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition of monotypes, and that gave him the idea of using printmaking in a softer, more liquid way, and one that would create something similar to a painting. The 70 prints will be displayed at the opening of Music in the Key of Blue while Jim’s friend, pianist Alex Davis, plays selections from Rhapsody in Blue and other “blue” songs on a grand piano.

Still, Machacek says his most recent efforts didn’t start as a synesthetic experience. Indeed, despite often drawing and painting while listening to music, the artist doesn’t exactly see colors through musical notes. As he worked to put together Music in the Key of Blue, he says he used his imagination to create pieces that would flow with the notes. He pushed colors to follow the rhythm perceived by his ears, and the mixed media were a tool for that. His colors simply danced with the music.

“I don’t really see music. I don’t see it that way. I just thought it was an interesting concept,” he says. “The first project I was working on… It was music from [the opera] Carmen, and I thought, ‘What would this look like if it was hanging in the air?’ That’s how the concept got started. But I don’t see it. I just imagine things. I am not really trying to copy something that I see in my mind.”