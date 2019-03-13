John Raymond Mireles explores entitlement in ‘White Privilege Project’

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Raymond Mireles “White Privilege” cards

In the corner of 26th Street and Imperial Avenue, there’s a small storefront decorated with commercial decals of young Black men and women cheerfully holding “white privilege” identification cards.

Inside the storefront, there’s a couch, a coffee table and a receptionist signing people in.

“The concept is, basically, we are selling white privilege,” says John Raymond Mireles, the artist behind the Buy White Privilege Project.

For two days, Mireles’ Logan Heights art studio was transformed into a small store where people could purchase identification cards that gave them white privilege from anywhere between $1 to $100.

“The inspiration came from the many well-documented incidents where white people have acted out against people of color,” says Mireles, referring to incidents like the infamous “BBQ Becky” video where a woman who called police to report a group of Black people having a barbecue at an Oakland park. “I thought, well, what if there was an actual card that people of color could have that said, ‘It’s OK, I have white privilege?’”

Mireles put on the interactive art installation in collaboration with Kovu Allen and Ronald Williams from the open mic group Black Xpression. The overall project includes more than just the “White Privilege Card.” It will eventually involve community dialogue events and other installations.

“Black and Brown, people of color, they’re aware [white privilege] exists,” says Allen, adding that although it’s satire, the card provides validation of a greater issue. Each card has the participant’s name, photo, skin color and a fake address in a known affluent (read: mostly white) neighborhood in San Diego.

On the day of the project’s debut, Mireles goes back-and-forth between greeting people and taking photographs for the identification cards. Allen speaks to participants and Williams laminates cards in the back of the studio.

Everything runs smoothly at first until Allen points out that it might be better if the receptionist signing people in is a not a white woman.

“If I were to be walking by and I see her and then see they are selling white privilege here,” Allen says before trailing off as others chime in to explain to Mireles why it would be best to have a Black person sitting there.

Mireles acknowledges everyone has blind spots, even him, and that this is why Kovu and Williams are an integral part of the project.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña John Raymond Mireles

“They viscerally understand the issues raised by this project in a way that I never could,” he says. “I can empathize with the negative experience of others, but they live it. They also keep me in check. If I say something that’s tone-deaf, they’ll call me out on it again and again.”

Initially, Mireles thought of the project as a form of protest, as well as an opportunity to encourage dialogue about racial inequality. While that’s still true, he also now sees it as a celebration.

“I can’t tell you how many people said, ‘I’ve been waiting for this my entire life!’ It was a fun, lighthearted moment but it was also a bit emotional,” he says. “Our ‘customers’ were receiving validation for something they’d felt their entire lives but was always ignored or dismissed.”

Allen says that part of that “celebration” is not so much the actual card, but the power behind the conversation it creates. The group plans on taking the project to Los Angeles on the first weekend of May but is still finalizing details.

“As we take the Buy White Privilege Project to other cities, I know that we’ll spark conversations and create awareness and even controversy,” Mireles says. “But nothing will be so powerful to me as the emotional responses from our wonderful participants.”

Mireles’ past art projects have had a social engagement aspect and although he has touched on the issue of race in the past, there’s no doubt the Buy White Privilege Project is more controversial.

“I think this is a very important project, a very unique project, certainly for San Diego,” says Mireles. “Doing this kind of installation art that’s socially relevant, potentially highly controversial—to me it’s exciting.”

Even more exciting, he says, is the ability to have the first iteration of the Buy White Privilege Project in San Diego. Mireles has been working as an artist in San Diego for over 25 years, although he is originally from Whittier, California. One project he’s most known for is when he began taking photographs of his neighbors in Logan Heights and displaying them along his fence to bring the community together.

He recently returned to San Diego after living and working in New York City for a couple of years. At the time of his departure, Mireles sited economic unfeasibility as a reason why contemporary artists can’t “flourish” in San Diego. Still, the very reasons why he left San Diego seem to be part of the reason why he has returned. He owns his own art studio and wants to help the local art community by opening his own gallery. He also says he’ll adopt a business model that allows the space to “remain sustainable, compensate artists and actively encourage the acquisition of art by customers.”

“I don’t hold out any great hope that we are suddenly going to become an arts mecca,” says Mireles, “but things can certainly be better.”

Back at the White Privilege storefront, participant Trevon Marcel Rogers is recording reactions from people who receive their white privilege card. Some use the word “hilarious” to describe the project at first, but the conversations become increasingly more serious. Suddenly, participants are sharing what white privilege means to them and how it has affected them personally.

Later in the day, as the crowd begins to slow, Allen sits on the coffee table and explains that the art installation makes it so that the subject of white privilege can’t be avoided, even for those who won’t admit that it exists.

“When you hear the term ‘white privilege,’ some people are going to be off-put by that,” says Allen. “So we have to make it into an art installation because of the power behind it.”