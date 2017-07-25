La Frontera Unites pushes dialogue at the border wall

× Expand Photo by Jessica Pons El Faro de Tijuana Monumental

The border wall has always been a deeply politicized space—a monument to America’s contentious relationship with Mexico and immigrants (documented or not) as a whole. Because of this, artists have long used sections of the expansive 653-mile-long wall for activist art. Forty-six of those miles are in San Diego, which has hosted artistic interventions over the decades, including murals, film screenings, installation pieces, yoga classes and symphonic performances, all in an effort to dismantle the muro’s power.

With the political climate veering more and more anti-Mexican and anti-immigrant—especially after Donald Trump’s executive orders upping deportations to Mexico and his general intolerance for immigrants—there has been a surge of resistance art surrounding the border.

This month, San Diego State University’s Downtown Gallery hosts We are Here/ Estamos Aquí, a curated photography exhibition focused around the border experience through the varied and dynamic perspectives of each artist. The exhibit, which opens July 27 at SDSU Downtown Gallery (725 Broadway), features established photographers and a group of young artists out of the arts nonprofit The AjA Project.

Then there’s La Frontera Unites.

The exhibit, organized by Los Angeles-based photographers Jessica Pons and Sandra Garcia, is a “guerilla-style pop-up” photography exhibition that takes place at El Faro de Tijuana Monumental in Playas de Tijuana. Happening at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, the event features, well, anyone. Photographers of any age or skill level are invited to bring in a photo print or series of prints representing the theme of unity. Pons and Garcia will hang all images on the actual border wall, but only on the Tijuana side.

“We wanted to find a place of unity between two places, and thought the frontera is a great space to do that because the government is trying so hard to divide us,” says Pons, an American-born Argentinian who was primarily raised in Argentina.

“Our hope is to create a space for dialogue through photography,” Pons and Garcia explain in a joint statement via email. “If we can spark others to create a change, whether it’s through arts, collaborations or something else that will unify people, then we feel we have succeeded.”

The idea for La Frontera Unites was born out of the work Pons organized at La ColectiBA, a photography collective based out of Argentina that created pop-up shows with the aim of bringing community together. When a friend from La ColectiBA visited her in L.A., they talked about the frustrations, fears and WTF-ness the current administration unleashes daily. That led to the idea of doing a La ColectiBA-style exhibit on the border wall.

Soon after, Pons recruited her longtime friend and fellow photographer, Garcia, who had the contacts in Tijuana to make it happen. Garcia then reached out to Angel de Alba Cano, Coordinator of the Master’s Degree program in Photography Management at Universidad Ibero Tijuana, who was able to secure permitting on the Tijuana side (permitting on the U.S. side proved to be too challenging for the duo). Cano is also providing transportation from the border to the exhibit for attendees coming from the U.S.

× Expand Photo by Jessica Pons Sandra Garcia and Jessica Pons

“Looking at that wall, what’s really weird is that it’s so unnatural,” says Garcia, who was born in Mexico City and came to the U.S. with her family as undocumented immigrants when she was four. “Borders are man-made. In reality, if you look across the world, borders never existed. To see these giant columns go out even into the sea, it’s bizarre.”

“It’s a perfect time to bring people from both sides of the border in unity and have something in common between us, and that’s photography,” says Jessica. “This is a political space. There’s so much I can do as a citizen or as a human, that I can do with my reach, my friends or my community.”

Pons and Garcia’s experience with the border is arguably not as deeply entrenched in their daily lives as it is with locals. The wall is, after all, 135 miles away from Los Angeles, and they didn’t grow up in San Diego, Tijuana or another border city, so their experience is not the same. But they are immigrants and the children of undocumented immigrants. They’ve felt the presence of the border and its impact from afar because its reach extends far past the region.

“The border is always there. People sacrifice their life for a better future, and you lose connections and your family in the process,” says Garcia. “The border has always existed for me. Even though I was one of the lucky ones that got to become a legal citizen, it still exists within my family and our friends. The position of the wall still exists within our world.”

“It’s a symbol of power rather than an actual solution,” says Pons, who recalls sitting for hours in amazement the first time she visited the border. “It doesn’t represent more than a symbol of power.”

Some artists and cultural producers have expressed their concerns with new artists and producers entering the conversation through exhibits without understanding the long history and dialogue that’s surrounded border art, treating it as a hot trend. Others welcome the influx of awareness and discussion, taking the more-the-merrier approach, as they believe the surge of border art can educate and heal.

For Pons and Garcia, the goal isn’t to enter the local art scene, but rather continue to push the conversation, build community and inspire those who haven’t visited Tijuana to experience the city. Photographers interested in participating must register in advance and bring their photos mounted on rigid material for hanging. As Pons and Garcia explain, La Frontera Unites isn’t “a high-end curated show.” Art will not be sold, nor is it exclusive to professionals.

“We are without a doubt affected by our president’s words and actions because it represents us as Americans,” they explain via email. “The current political climate does inspire us to speak our truth and try to be the change we want to see within our community.”