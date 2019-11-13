Laugh While You Can

× Expand Photo by Rene Koala Bianca Del Rio brings her “It’s Jester Joke” tour to the Balboa Theatre on Thursday, November 14. Fans should prepare to be roasted.

Bianca Del Rio will be the first to tell you she’s not one of “those zen people.”

The season six “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” winner is known for toeing the line — then crossing and burning it — with her irreverent stand-up comedy. Her “It’s Jester Joke” tour rolls through the Balboa Theatre on Thursday, November 14, and it’s just one stop on what’s been a global year-long tour.

Since nabbing the crown nearly six years ago, the New Orleans-born drag queen has found a niche for herself with audiences who want to laugh.

“There are no rose petals coming from under my wig. There are no death drops,” she says.

“I’m a stand-up comedian who happens to be in a dress.”

Her show is a no-frills set of a table, drink and spotlight, as she talks stories of traveling the world, politics, life, and reads her audience for filth—she’s first and foremost an insult comic.

Just ask her about Instagram and the sharp wit jumps out.

“I lived a very long life before social media,” she says. “I’ll be goddamned if some 13-year-old from Texas is going to tell me I can’t say or do what I want because she’s offended.”

That’s not to say she’s not incredibly appreciative of her fans, especially going on her fourth tour, which sold out Carnegie Hall in New York, as well as London’s Wembley Arena where a “surreal” 10,000 people showed up.

The stage may be where she’s most comfortable, but her uniquely offensive humor can be found in books and feature films like “Hurricane Bianca” and “From Russia With Love.”

Her current jaunt finds her crossing North America by bus. The tour has already hit Australia, Asia, South Africa and Europe, and wraps in Canada at the end of November.

“If I complain about any aspect of it, I would sound like the biggest (jerk),” she says.

As for her fellow “Drag Race” alumni, Del Rio admits watching the show isn’t quite the same after her appearance. Her busy schedule doesn’t allow time for it anyway.

“I’m really bad with television in general just because I’m afraid of how addicted I would be,” she says with a laugh.

She credits the power of TV and streaming to the massive amounts of fans who show up to get roasted. Still, the queen of mean welcomes all.

The tour’s name itself points at Del Rio’s distaste for censorship and cancel culture. For 90 minutes, whoever shows up gets to pick up where they left off, and laugh with Del Rio about the ridiculousness of the world we live in.

“I think it’s very important to find humor in everything,” she says. “To be fair, things don’t get better. In the end, we’re all going to die, so you might as well laugh while you can.”

Bianca Del Rio, 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, $42.50, 619-570-1100, sandiegotheatres.org