Lips celebrates 20th anniversary with a recommitment to community

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Lips performers clockwise from left: Vavavoom, Cassidy Violagi Richards, Tootie, Cheyenne D. Simmons and Ella Mentry

The dimmed lights and disco balls hanging from the ceiling create the kind of ambiance one would expect to see at Lips San Diego, but I’m the only person in the showroom this morning. Upstairs, someone is doing administrative work in the office and downstairs a man puts together a vacuum, preparing himself to clean up all the glitter from the evening before. The speakers overhead are playing “Shake It” by MC Shy D on repeat.

Then Tootie, Lips headliner since 1999, walks in.

“I was doing outreach around the community,” says Tootie, taking off a gray suit jacket. Tootie recently became the executive director of the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association. Because of the role that Lips and Tootie have played in the neighborhood, it’s no surprise that before our interview the star of the show is doing business outreach in the community.

Lips San Diego is celebrating its 20 year anniversary in San Diego since first opening in Bankers Hill, and then moving to North Park 12 years ago. It’s one of five sister showplaces with locations in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Chicago.

On any given night, the showroom will be filled with customers celebrating all kinds of special occasions, from birthday parties to divorce celebrations. And although it’s easy to only think of Lips as a place for special occasions, it didn’t earn that reputation without hard work and dedication to improving the community surrounding the establishment.

“When we moved here, El Cajon Boulevard was pretty seedy,” says Tootie, explaining that there were problems with illicit activity going on in the streets. For many years, certain stretches of El Cajon Boulevard were infamous for the high number of sex workers in the area.

Still, Tootie says a lot of the businesses in the area—what is known as the 30th Street El Cajon Boulevard Hub—came together with the goal of changing the culture and reputation of the neighborhood.

“I love that we (Lips) were the first ones on the boulevard to start attracting limousines because I think it called for a new era on the boulevard,” says Tootie.

Founder of the Lips franchise Mark “Yvonne Lamé” Zschiesche opened the San Diego location in 1999 in Bankers Hill. The city was no stranger to drag shows and drag dining experiences, with several clubs in the city hosting drag nights. The earliest drag dining restaurant was the Show Biz Supper Club, which closed in 1982.

At the Bankers Hill location, Lips was open six nights a week with seven performers who would perform shows every night. Tootie says that, back then, they didn’t realize there was potential for growth—their staff has more than tripled since moving to North Park.

“Those years were very fun and fruitful but they weren’t like when we moved here,” says Tootie.

The decision to move from the Bankers Hill location came after the building was purchased by new owners with plans to transform the office spaces above the restaurant into lofts, which Tootie says was not going to work.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tootie Todd Gloria and Tootie

“We are not the quietest neighbors,” says Tootie. “We try to be responsible neighbors but we are not the quietest, so we started looking around.”

Creating the colorful, lively showroom was no easy feat. Tootie remembers they had only eight weeks to move into the new location in North Park, a number based on how long they could stay closed, continue to pay employees and how long performers could go without earning tips.

On the night the keys to the new location were handed over, Tootie rushed to the North Park building and started to take the bathroom apart.

“I grabbed a crowbar and I came here to start taking things apart because we only had eight weeks and I knew how important this was,” Tootie says. Working on the new space meant working 12 to 15 hour days for Tootie, but every employee worked hard to turn Lips into what it is today.

“I had all the girls working. In fact, I wish I had videotaped that,” Tootie recalls with a laugh. If Tootie hadn’t been busy taking down the ceiling to make it higher, those moments would have made “for a good drag reality show” as Tootie puts it. “I had girls with nails out to here sawing. It was pretty fabulous.”

The Lips headliner eventually moved to management and now doesn’t have an official title, but says “the head bitch in charge” sounds right. Tootie walks me up the stairs to the dressing room and past the dozens of photos hanging on the walls of past performers.

“I always want Lips to be seen as a place of celebration,” says Tootie. “But for me, it’s been a lot of work and it has been some heartache too because the baby that I gave birth to 20 years ago or helped raise, is not my baby anymore.”

Tootie was recently recognized as a LGBTQ Community Pride Honoree at the State Legislature’s Pride Month ceremony, and is featured in the San Diego History Center’s Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego exhibit.

Aside from creating change in the community, Tootie says when marriage equality was a hot topic, Lips was instrumental in changing perception about the issue among their customers.

“From the stage every night, 1,000 people a week, I would try to impress upon [that] we don’t have the same rights you guys do. This is a matter of love and equality—that’s what it’s a matter of and they were very receptive to that,” says Tootie.

Twenty years in operation is a lot for a restaurant, and Tootie says that although there is usually an expiration date for restaurants, just like bread, Lips is not white bread.

Lips will host a party in October to celebrate the 20th anniversary and although they’re not ready to disclose details yet, Tootie adds, “there’s so much going on in the boulevard, I don’t see why we wouldn’t move it to the street.”

In the meantime, the future looks fabulous for Lips.

“More glitter, more fabulous performers and to move into a role as a community leader not just on the boulevard, but within greater San Diego,” says Tootie. “Twenty years of being open is nothing to sneeze at and we are primed to be a model business.”