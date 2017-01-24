Local org a new H.O.P.E. for victims of human trafficking

A child bride is exchanged to a man three times her age before she hits puberty. Undocumented field workers toil from sunup to sundown carrying out backbreaking labor for a pittance. Men, women and transgender sex workers are forced to sell themselves under threat of violence and through a manipulative cycle of brainwashing and abuse.

These often invisible horrors aren’t just happening to strangers in places far away. They’re happening in San Diego on a much larger scale than most people realize.

“[Human trafficking] doesn’t discriminate. It’s happening in Del Mar. It’s happening in Barrio Logan. It’s happening in every socioeconomic bracket,” confirms Tom Jones, a human trafficking survivor and founder of the San Diego-based H.O.P.E. Project (Healing, Outreach and Peer Empowerment). “It’s an $810 million industry here in San Diego alone.”

That’s why Jones and the Survivor Leader Network of San Diego organized the Freedom NOW Fair, which happens Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Ohio Street and University Avenue in North Park. The second annual event, taking place during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, aims to shed light on the shockingly widespread problem of human trafficking (both in the labor and sex industries) in San Diego and connect the public with education and resources to help combat the issue.

Unlike many other human rights issues, raising awareness about human trafficking isn’t an empty gesture. Simply recognizing the signs of trafficking can help individuals combat it on a person-to-person level, which seems to be the most effective way to actually accomplish change.

Attendees to this free and public event can expect interactive exhibits, speeches from local politicians, live music, and spoken word performances from students at Point Loma University’s Center for Justice and Reconciliation. Resources and information will also be available to survivors of human trafficking.

“What’s driving this market of modern slavery are the buyers, often men,” says Jones. “If there were no buyers, there would be no supply. We have to confront minds and attitudes to fix the cult of modern-day slavery. We have to empower people who don’t know what we’re talking about, which is why we’re doing the fair. It’s an opportunity to get involved and engaged.”

Given the current political climate, even merely discussing the widespread reality of human trafficking is more timely than ever.

“One thing I want to keep talking about is this culture of toxic masculinity, [the concept of] ‘I have a right to a woman’s body, whenever and wherever I want’, and how it ties into the human trafficking and purchased sex discussion,” states Jones emphatically. “We now have a president who has embodied that. [There’s the thought that] if he can get elected after that, then it must be okay, right? It’s something we’re really going to have to challenge, and none of what we’re talking about is going to get fixed overnight. That’s just some of the discussion we’re trying to evoke with this street fair.”

San Diego’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan agrees.

“What makes the Freedom NOW Fair so effective is that it is organized primarily by those most affected by exploitation and trafficking. It is those who were victims who turned into survivors and are now the survivor-leaders that are taking action against the horrific abuses of human trafficking. This event will not only bring awareness about the issue but in my mind, most importantly, provides real hope to victims that they, too, can survive and thrive. It will send a message that our community stands with them and is here to help and partner with them.”

Even with our proximity to the border, most of San Diego’s human trafficking isn’t a result of cross-border trafficking. A recent study by Dr. Ami Carpenter (University of San Diego) and Dr. Jamie Gates (Point Loma Nazarene University) revealed that local sex trafficking is largely homegrown, with an estimated 80 percent of victims domestically trafficked while 20 percent are foreign born. Of that 20 percent, 12 percent comes from Mexico, and the other 8 percent hail from places like Russia, the Philippines, and China. Homelessness is also a huge risk factor, which directly correlates with San Diego’s own epidemic. Over half of the victims surveyed had experienced some form of homelessness at one point.

Despite the high numbers, activists who work closely with local officials are quick to praise government efforts.

A program on Jan. 19, put together by Councilmember Lorie Zapf and the office of Mayor Faulconer, gave sex trafficking victims a platform to call attention to the issue, and Jones named State Sen. Marty Block and U.S. Rep. Susan Davis as champions of the cause. Jones admitted that “we need more training for law enforcement and especially judges. There’s some real momentum in San Diego, but we have a lot of roadblocks,” and went on to explain that a recent bill aimed to offer pilot programs to trafficked individuals was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

“No reason given,” confirms Jones dejectedly. Allocated resources—or the lack thereof—are also sparse, with nearly 100 percent of what funding exists reserved for cisgender women, despite men and transgender victims making up as much as a third of survivors.

Even with those roadblocks, Jones and Stephan remain optimistic.

“San Diego County has been a leader in implementing the model for combatting human trafficking, the four Ps model: prevention, protection, prosecution and partnerships,” says Stephan. “An important component of that partnership involves learning from the experiences of survivors of human trafficking so that we can prevent this crime from happening in the first place.”

For more information on human trafficking and the Freedom NOW Fair, visit thehopeprojectsd.com/news-and-events.

BY THE NUMBERS

1.2 million: number of children trafficked every year in the United States.

Nine million (and rising): annual number of women, men and transgender sex and labor trafficking victims in the U.S.

Eighth: San Diego is the eighth largest high-intensity child prostitution area in the country.

14 and 15-years-old: Average age of entry in San Diego

$500,000+: potential yearly salary for human traffickers

Sources: Point Loma Nazarene University’s Center for Justice and Reconciliation, Federal Bureau of Investigation (2009), and “The Nature and Extent of Gang Involvement in Sex Trafficking in San Diego County” study (2016) by Dr. Ami Carpenter (University of San Diego) and Dr. Jamie Gates (Point Loma Nazarene University)