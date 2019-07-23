Loud Fringe Theatre Group ready to make some noise

× Expand Photo by Eddie Martinez Bryce Gerson and John Wells III in Straight

The passion to produce a particular play can spark any number of artistic endeavors. And while it doesn’t happen often, it can sometimes even facilitate the formation of a new theater company.

Such is the case with John Wells III’s Loud Fridge Theatre Group, a collective of San Diego-based actors and designers, and the play Straight by New Yorkers Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen. Wells, along with the two actors (Kate Rose Reynolds and Andréa Agosto), would become the co-founders of Loud Fridge.

“I had the privilege of meeting [Fornarola] and talking to him about the show and asking him when he was going to bring it to San Diego,” Wells recalls. “I told him I had experience producing. That’s where we (he and his co-founders) started. We sat down and talked about what our goals were for a theater company.”

Those goals are “to reflect the human condition, to tell stories about a lot of different walks of life,” says Wells, who came to San Diego from Murrieta three years ago to work on a production at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights and never left.

“We want to have a platform where we can discuss different opinions, present different points of view, different ideas, different possibilities.”

That makes Straight—which opens Thursday, July 25, and runs through Aug. 4 at the Tenth Avenue Performing Arts Center—an ideal play to launch the company. To hear Wells explain it, the play follows a 26-year-old investment banker (Ben) who is struggling with his sexuality, specifically when it comes to his long-term girlfriend (Emily) and his attraction to Chris, a 26-year-old male college student.

“It’s a very real show about the struggle to find yourself and about traversing sexual orientations,” says Wells, who also serves as Loud Fridge’s artistic director.

“There are always implications that come with sexual orientation. However, I think we don’t spend a lot of time looking at the complexity of understanding what orientation is and what that means not just to society, but to a person. That really struck me watching the main character, Ben, struggle with this idea of sexuality and combatting the stereotypes that come along with implications of being straight or gay or bisexual.”

Co-founders Reynolds and Agosta, along with actor/singer Leigh Ellen Akin, will direct the Loud Fridge production of Straight. Wells himself will portray Ben, with Arielle Siler as girlfriend Emily and Bryce Gerson as Chris.

“I describe the play as tragically truthful,” Wells says. “I don’t expect everyone to love the play, but I do expect everyone to be smacked by the reality of it. I hope that it causes people to really think about choices that we make, whether that’s for our own lives or about boxes that we put other people in.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sympatika Loud Fridge founders Kate Rose Reynolds, John Wells III and Andréa Agosto

Loud Fridge’s inaugural production is also the rare theatrical project that is directed by a collective of women.

“It’s been a fascinating process,” says Kate Rose Reynolds. “Because all three of us (herself, Agosto and Akin) are actors who have experience directing, it’s a little easier for us to be open and receptive to a collaborative environment. We’re all happy to be doing this process together.

“All three of us have similar attitudes toward theater, to what kind of story we’re trying to tell, what kind of experience we’re trying to create for actors.”

The rarity, if not unprecedented rarity, of three women collaborating to direct a play just sort of fell together.

“To quote Bob Ross, ‘it was a happy accident,’” Reynolds says.

Reynolds and Wells first worked together in 2017 on Diversionary Theatre’s production of Hansol Jung’s Cardboard Piano. Reynolds says Wells originally approached her to become an assistant director on Straight, but that the two quickly realized it was going to be a lot for Wells to take on. That, she says, is when they began discussing the possibility of creating a sort of collective of directors. They eventually brought in Andréa (Agosto), and that was the seed of what would become Loud Fridge Theatre Group.

“I have very quickly built a lot of relationships in the theater community here in San Diego,” says Wells, “and connections who are willing to come on board for this production. Kate and Andréa, also being established actors in this region, are able to use their connections as well to make this happen.”

Wells says this production is “very low-maintenance.” They don’t need a big crew and each wore multiple hats in staging the show. Reynolds designed the lights for it and the stage manager (Kellen Gold) designed the sound for it. Wells designed the sets and props with help from others. They even have a well-known actress, Joy Jones, who is doing the costumes.

“A lot of people are doing double duty,” Wells says.

The question remains whether Loud Fridge Theatre Group will establish itself as a company after the run of Straight. It may depend, as it does for so many fledgling producers in San Diego, on whether it can secure a regular performance venue. The company is renting the Tenth Avenue Performing Arts Center space on a one-time basis.

“There are all of these smaller theater companies that are fighting for space, and there’s support for them,” said Reynolds, who has appeared onstage at theaters including the San Diego Rep, Diversionary, and Scripps Ranch Theatre. “There’s so much exciting work and smaller voices coming out and fighting to be heard. John intends to keep [Loud Fridge] going, and I hope that he does.”

Wells says he’s “not closing the door on the theater company (after Straight), by any means, but I’d like to see where it goes.”

“Anything is possible with a great support team. I believe I have one. I believe I have very capable and competent people on my side. Should we agree to go forward as a company I have no doubt that we will be successful, even with all the challenges involved.”