Making connections at the Latinx New Play Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Repertory Theatre Latinx New Play Festival

The mission of San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Latinx New Play Festival never been more important: to connect with and understand each other, not only as a diverse community but as human beings.

The free, three-day festival opens on Friday, Aug. 30, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Lyceum Space, San Diego Rep’s Horton Plaza venue. It is hosted by Amigos del REP, an advocacy council committed to extending the presence of Latinx stories on the two stages of the downtown theater.

“The festival is one of the tools with which we work against or combat misunderstandings,” says Patrice Amon, executive producer of Amigos del REP. “We present a diversity of human experience on our stages; tell stories of the many different ways there are to be Latinx in the U.S. in the hopes that we can connect with people on a basic human level.”

“Each of the plays thematically addresses this idea of connection and wanting to strive to understand,” continues Amon. “There’s nothing in the plays about shootings or gun violence, but there is something in the festival about seeing people as humans and seeing the value in a person.”

The festival recently received funding from organizations such as the National Endowment for the Arts and the National New Play Network, and has grown exponentially in its three years of existence. Amon said around 60 new plays were submitted for consideration in year one and then doubled in year two.

× Expand Eliana Pipes

“This year we sort of leveled out at 90,” she adds. The full-length plays are read onstage in front of an audience, with attendees encouraged to offer feedback to the playwrights, who are present in the theater.

“Theater begins and ends with the voice and words of the playwright,” Amon says. “This is an opportunity for audiences to meet the playwrights and have conversations with them to see and hear about the work from the writers themselves.”

The festival also serves as something of an incubator for plays that may end up being full Rep (sdrep.org) productions. A reading of at least one play from each of the two previous festivals has led to a fully mounted staging. Tony Menses’ Guadalupe in the Guest Room from 2017 was staged last fall by New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad , and Herbert Siguenza’s Bad Hombres/Good Wives, a reading from the 2018 festival, will be produced by the San Diego Rep and opens in October.

Amon calls this year’s plays “a nice array of perspectives and voices. We have a couple of people from the East Coast, someone from the center of the States, someone from Texas.”

“Sometimes a playwright has not heard the words of their characters until their rehearsals. We want to give them the opportunity to hear them, to make changes, to really hone in on what the play is doing and on its messages. They get to hear when the emotional through-line is making sense.”

Notecards are passed out to audience members after each reading on which they may share their responses to the new works.

Among the playwrights this year is Eliana Pipes, whose Dream House tells the story of two Latinx sisters trying to sell their family home while struggling with questions of gentrification and identity.

“The play comes from two impulses,” says Pipes, a graduate student at Boston University who grew up in Culver City, California. “The first is my own hometown story of gentrification. The second is that as I moved into the professional world of theater and encountered the strange nature of the market for plays by artists of color. I started to feel as if I was being asked to sell my culture for money. This play has been a space to wrestle with that: the intersection of culture and capitalism. Can ethnic identity be bought and sold? And what is there really to sell?”

Pipes is excited to be part of the Latinx New Play Festival. “I think that this is a time when it’s really important for artists of color, particularly Latinx, to be heard.”

× Expand David Davila

David Davila’s Aztec Pirates & the Insignificance of Life on Mars is, in his words, “about Johnny Montenegro, an ICE agent who is tasked with deporting a man who he has previously already deported. When he comes face to face with this man, the man tells him he’s a traitor to his race, and that causes him to go on a downward spiral odyssey.”

While Davila calls the play “one man grappling with his guilt and his identity,” he points out its broader issue: “Moving people from their land is a form of genocide. We have to ask ourselves in the United States, ‘is there a gray area, is there a fine line?’ This play is the very tip of that question.”

Davila, who is from southern Texas originally and now resides in New York City, says the play was actually informed largely by a DNA test that revealed that he was not only of Spanish but of Native American ancestry.

“We’re a race of people created by colonization,” he says, “but we’re both the conqueror and the conquered.”

Other plays scheduled for readings include Jordan Ramirez’s To Saints and Stars, Alexis Scheer’s Laughs in Spanish and the spotlight show, 57 Chevy by Cris Franco. According to Patrice Amon, the stage is the ideal medium for exploring questions such as these and involving audiences on a profound level.

“Theater has this incredible ability to be grounded in realism and yet layered with theatricality and magic,” she says. “It isn’t bound to realism in the way that film or television is. We ask our audiences to use their imagination. We can be more playful. We can be more surreal.”