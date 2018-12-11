MCASD’s sanctuary state of mind

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña MCASD Gallery Guide Janet Rostovsky

"This is a sanctuary,” says Janet Rostovsky, a Museum of Contemporary Art (MCASD) gallery guide as she walks among the pop-up printing studio in downtown. Those also happen to be the words on the stencil in front of us. Before a poster-making workshop begins, Rostovsky pulls out a bottle of yellow paint and sets a paper under the screen printer.

This is Sanctuary Print Shop, artists Sergio De La Torre and Chris Treggiari’s newest iteration of a decades-long project that documents the history of sanctuary cities in California, as well as nationwide immigration policies.

On display at MCASD through March 2, the printing studio and exhibition encourages participants to make their own posters while engaging in conversations about immigration.

Rostovsky points to the wall covered with posters that display messages such as “I am an immigrant,” “I am free to leave” and “undocumented and unafraid.” She says the words on each poster are broken apart so that the messages are not entirely clear at first glance because, well, immigration is a complex issue.

Inside MCASD’s Fayman Gallery (1001 Kettner Blvd.) there are three screen printers and a table where guests can fill out questionnaires about their personal immigrant history.

“We are all affected by [immigration],” says De La Torre. “It is time to understand that this country is a country of immigrants.”

Given San Diego’s proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as recent events that have affected the binational region—such as the arrival of thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to Tijuana—it seems to the artists that dialogue is needed now more than ever.

“We understand this is a highly divisive issue at the moment and San Diego is not immune to that,” says Treggiari. “San Diego is a border town and so [it] deals with these issues head on.”

That divisiveness is documented on the flat screen TV nestled between the different posters at the museum. There, a slideshow serves as a timeline of the different laws, events and decisions that have shaped immigration policy. But it can also be seen in the decisions San Diego elected officials have made since California voters passed Senate Bill 54 [SB 54], which limits the cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

In April, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to support an amicus brief to join the Trump Administration’s lawsuit against sanctuary policies. Conversely, the San Diego City Council voted a month later to join an amicus brief in support of the state’s so-called sanctuary law. Those significant decisions are also included in the timeline on display at MCASD.

De La Torre became interested in the concept of sanctuary cities when he was traveling and spending a great amount of time in airports while co-directing the documentary Maquilapolis. He says he felt there was a preoccupation with security in the country (especially after 9/11) and it made him wonder about who was and who wasn’t being protected in the United States.

“That’s when I understood immigrants are not being protected,” De La Torre says.

Originally from National City, De La Torre grew up on both sides of the border during which time when he says “the border was more fluid.” He dedicated much of his career to documenting the lives of individuals from marginalized communities, and in 2007, he recruited Treggiari to work with him on his new project.

When the artists began working on Sanctuary Print Shop, they were especially drawn to the city of San Francisco, which passed its “City and County of Refuge” Ordinance in 1989. Treggiari recalls that, at that time, sanctuary cities were a contentious topic and they wanted to look into the immigration issues being raised in San Francisco.

Throughout the years, however, sanctuary cities have remained relevant and so the artists continued to focus on collecting research about the topic. They always include a participatory experience in Sanctuary Print Shop, which first opened in San Francisco at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts last year. The San Diego pop-up is the first time the artists have ventured outside the Bay Area with their project. And while the print shop in San Francisco focused on the city’s sanctuary ordinance, the San Diego exhibit incorporates recent events and decisions in San Diego related to immigration.

“[Immigration] is such a hot topic right now,” De La Torre says. “People are thinking about it, responding to it and we feel there is a lot of lack of information about the topic and there’s a lot of fingers being pointed at undocumented immigrants, whether it’s in this country or in Tijuana.”

De La Torre adds that since the beginning of time, immigration has been a contentious issue and that’s part of the project.

“Some people are going to agree with us and some people are not and that’s alright with us,” says Treggiari, adding that they plan to take the project to Seattle and Miami next. “We are interested in talking to both sides and having an educated conversation.”

Director of education and engagement for MCASD, Cris Scorza, says that a different factor that will be included at the San Diego exhibition is inviting individuals from different communities in San Diego to speak on immigration issues from their perspective.

“There are many conditions in which people immigrate and each have their own stories,” says Scorza. Part of having different perspectives is also having different staff members lead the workshops.

The first workshop of the month was lead by Rostovsky who is an immigrant from South Africa. MCASD will host multiple workshops from noon to 1:15 p.m. on select weekends through March 2.