Mothers of invention

For many women, dreams of becoming an artist begin to fade after having a child. For the creators below, all of whom are at different stages of their journey as mothers and artists, finding the balance between working as an artist and being a mother is an ongoing quest. Still, they’re living proof that being a mother can fuel, infiltrate and even intensify the creative spirit.

The Flower Child

In a manner of speaking, Eva De Leon recently gave birth to two babies. In August, the artist decided to open Sage Sisters, the mixed floral and gift shop in North Park, but only after trying unsuccessfully to conceive a child. “It wasn’t happening so I just thought it wasn’t in the cards,” remembers De Leon. “I just put getting pregnant on the backburner.” She found out she was pregnant two weeks after signing the lease. Further complicating things, her business partner pulled out at the last minute. “Everything changed all of a sudden and in a lot of ways I was winging it,” says De Leon, who also works as a sculptor. “I still am.” Thankfully, she says she’s been able to rely on people like her husband and mother to help her balance the responsibilities of being a business owner and, after recently giving birth to a girl on Easter Sunday, her new role as a mother. It’s a little scary for De Leon, but she says it’s important that she finds a way to incorporate both worlds so as to set an example for her daughter. “One of the things I’ve found as a new mother is that the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity that I have was passed down from my mom,” says De Leon. “It’s something I value and wish to pass onto my daughter… I want to make this work so that she has something to look at as an example. Finding your passion and not losing it while also taking care of your child.”

The Free Spirit

Jackie Warfield has her paintings displayed all over her East Village condo, but she’s much more interested in showing off the works of her two daughters, Della, 4, and Jolie, 9. “You can see they have very different styles already,” she says, pointing out the drawings hanging in the girls’ bedroom. Just as Warfield works to follow her own artistic dreams, she also wants to support her daughters’ artistic inclinations. The single mother says she’s “always been an artist,” but that her family pushed her to become a doctor. “I went into UCSD as a bio-engineer and left a visual artist,” Warfield says. “I was the child that was going to be the doctor in the family. It’s been very difficult for me to stay authentic to who I am.” She also left UCSD pregnant and admits that, at the time, she’d hoped to be a little more established with her art, but that her children really opened her art up. “It’s like you go from your paintings being your children to your children being your main form of art.” Warfield now teaches painting classes at the La Jolla Community Center and also has a solo show opening at Gelato Vero Caffe on May 13, and whereas she struggled in the past, she now says she’s now found an excellent balance between her own goals and those of her daughters. “Children provide a natural structure to your day and to your life,” Warfield says. “Just as your time with them is important, the time you get to work becomes so important. It’s like a natural harmony.”

The Dual Threat

In her two decades as a working artist, Claudia Cano has explored, as she puts it, “the invisibility and inequality of women in immigrant culture” and has done so via video, photography and even performance work. Her work often rebels against the notions of her own upbringing in Central Mexico where she says she was raised to be “a mother, a housewife and to have a job just in case.” She had her first two children, a girl and a boy, when she was still in Mexico working as a freelance photographer. “I was a little girl raising little kids,” Cano says. “It was tough but I always put them first so if I had exhibitions, for instance, I would put them to bed and then I would work until I was done.” After she met her husband 18 years ago, she moved to the U.S. and had her third child, another girl, who is now a teenager. Cano continued to develop as an artist, even developing two alter egos, Carmencha (“the Rich Girl”) and Rosa (“the Cleaning Lady”) whom she based on her experiences living in places like La Jolla. She recently finished her MFA at SDSU and her thesis exhibition, domestic/a, is up through May 12 at the SDSU University Art Gallery. And while her children don’t directly influence her work, she does say that there is a symbiotic relationship between the two. “They fuel me,” Cano says. “It fulfills me to have both. They come together. I never thought of being one or the other. I can’t be selfish. Well this month, yes, I’m a little selfish.”

The Late Bloomer

“I resisted my calling as an artist well into my 20s because I believed the myth that it’s impractical to be an artist even though I knew in my heart that was what I needed to be,” says Cindy Zimmerman, who grew up in Oklahoma the eldest of eight Catholic daughters. She became a mother when she was still in her teens and, over the years, she says she began to gravitate more toward her true calling as a creative. When she moved to San Diego in the early ‘80s to attend graduate school, she says her two sons, Dan and Michael, would often have to come to class with her. “They grew up in art school,” says Zimmerman. “We didn’t have enough money to really make choices about being together or not being together. There were many times when Michael would be at a class with me and have to curl up and fall asleep on my lap.” Kids have always prominently figured into Zimmerman’s work. Her local career began as a muralist at neighborhood rec centers, and she went on to become an educator at the San Diego Museum of Art and the founder of the Fern Street Circus, among other things. Now a grandmother, she says her role has changed a bit, but only slightly. “If you ask me how I live now, there’s a lot of time I’m missing art because Michael needs me to babysit,” Zimmerman says. “That’s what you do. You just keep on giving, because that’s what matters. Just keep on giving to that family of yours, no matter what.”