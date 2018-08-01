Museums in Balboa Park attempt to “decolonize”

For many native San Diegans, class field trips to museums such as the Museum of Man or the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park often meant listening to heroic tales about Spanish explorers and friars who established the state’s first mission. The brutal treatment of indigenous peoples, however, was hardly touched upon.

In recent years, however, a number of museums around the country, as well as in Balboa Park, have embarked upon journeys to “decolonize” both their collections and their messaging. Locally, this means changing not only how the story of San Diego’s past is told, but also who tells it. The San Diego Museum of Man in particular has been at the fore. Last year, it established the position of Director of Decolonizing Initiatives, which is currently held by Jaclyn Roessel. These actions and hires aim to identify colonizing practices in each of its departments and create a strategic plan for museum-wide decolonization.

Although decolonization may sound vague, Roessel says the museum has centered its efforts on the three main tenets: acknowledging the harm that the institution has previously perpetuated via colonizing practices, as well as amplifying voices from within cultural communities that have been ignored in the past and working in collaboration with such communities.

For years, a point of friction between the Museum of Man, which has served as Balboa Park’s anthropology museum since 1915, and the homeland community was the mummified remains and funerary items of indigenous Americans on display in the museum. Even after the passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act [NAGPRA] in 1990—which, as its title suggests, requires the repatriation of grave contents to homeland communities—the Museum of Man refused to recognize the origin of the ancestors on display, and subsequently refused to repatriate them to the local Kumeyaay Nation under NAGPRA.

Recently, however, the museum passed policies to repatriate all ancestor remains, and to restrict collections access to Kumeyaay and Kumeyaay-approved individuals.

× Expand Image courtesy San Diego History Center Brandon Linton, Chair of the Kumeyaay Heritage Preservation Committee, speaking at the San Diego History Center

According to the Museum of Man’s Deputy Director Ben Garcia, future exhibits “will not tell stories of indigenous communities without those communities being the ones who determine what those stories are and how they’re told.”

“We’ve been historically misrepresented because we haven’t had a chance to represent ourselves,” said Brandon Linton, Chair of the Kumeyaay Heritage Preservation Committee, in an email to CityBeat.

Kumeyaay scholar Michael Connolly Miskwish, who recently curated an exhibit at the Museum of Man, observed that many individuals who went to public schools and institutions for information were misled.

Tina Zarpour, Director of Education at the San Diego History Center, echoed this point.

“We heard criticism concerning outdated, incomplete, and in some cases false information presented, especially through the public school curriculum, concentrated in third and fourth grade,” she said. Through a variety of programs, including a lecture series of Kumeyaay speakers that will help educators revamp curricula, the History Center has been hoping to present a more complete picture.

“Our focus is not so much on artifacts, but ‘decolonizing’ the historical narrative that emanated from colonial relationships, and actively looking to make sure our history is viewed and considered from multiple perspectives,” said Zarpour.

As Miskwish put it, the issue isn’t that “there’s an Indian perspective and a white perspective,” but that history can’t be complete without studying multiple experiences. Take the Junípero Serra Museum, which is operated by the History Center. Although Miskwish consulted with the museum to install more accurate exhibit panels, he remains skeptical about the idea of a Junípero Serra Museum, suggesting an “Early San Diego Museum” as a more suitable name. He fears that focusing too much on the legacy of Serra, a Spanish priest instrumental to the California missions, obfuscates all of the colonial activity, not to mention the pre-colonial era, that was happening in the region at the time.

While the Museum of Man and the History Center have waded knee-deep in decolonizing initiatives, one of their neighbors, the Mingei International Museum, is only beginning to dip its feet. The Mingei was the subject of a federal raid 10 years ago, after the museum became ensnared in an art fraud scheme and came to possess almost 70 artifacts looted from the Ban Chiang culture of Thailand. Unsurprisingly, the Mingei is ready to move in a new direction. It is digitizing its 26,000-piece collection of folk and craft art to become more transparent, and building relationships around mutual interests with local cultural groups in City Heights, including the Karen Organization and the Asia Project.

Barbara Forsyth, Mingei’s Senior Manager of Collections and Registration, says the museum sees “the opportunity to assess where we’ve been and where we’re going and to reexamine some of our policies.” Forsyth says these policies go beyond curating and collecting. “Who’s your board comprised of, how diverse is your staff, what kinds of programs are you developing, what kind of educational issues, what schools are you going into? It’s all related.”

Back at the Museum of Man, Ben Garcia said he thinks “San Diego is really showing a lot of leadership,” noting that, as far as he’s aware, the Denver Museum of Nature and Sciences is the only other museum with a policy of returning ancestor remains.

“Even though San Diego is in some ways seen as a less political kind of community than maybe the Bay Area or L.A… we’ve found with our board of trustees there is a real willingness to listen, think and show up as allies and responsible gatekeepers and change something that was unethical,” Garcia said.

Linton considers the Museum of Man as the best example of decolonizing so far, because it has built strong relationships by “reaching out to the Kumeyaay Nation, and not solely relying on a single contact, but by really making efforts to work their way through as much of the Nation as they could.”

Still, Linton stated that few museums have taken big strides to create strong relationships with the indigenous population, and almost all of them need to reexamine their practices.

“The standard of almost any institution’s relationships with Kumeyaay is so low that anything is an improvement,” Linton said. “In the future we would like to see complete decolonization. All our materials, our stories, our history returned to the Kumeyaay and our culture to be respected as a culture of a nation and not a relic.”