Navajo textile artist Melissa Cody forges her own path

× Expand Photo by Jim Ruland Melissa Cody

We are in Leupp, Arizona, a small community on the Navajo Reservation 45 miles northeast of Flagstaff, waiting in the parking lot across from the gas station where several dogs drowse in the shadows.

My wife, artist and educator Nuvia Crisol Guerra, and I are waiting for Melissa Cody, a fourth-generation Navajo weaver and rising talent in the art world. Her work has been widely exhibited and received numerous awards, including the 2018 National Artist Fellowship from the Native Arts & Cultures Foundation, and we have come to visit her studio at her parents’ ranch at No Water Mesa.

Right now, however, we’re just sitting in a dusty lot with an old man selling hamburgers and tamales out of a trailer while clouds drift across the mesa, plunging pockets of semi-arid scrubland into shadow.

A late model Tacoma pick-up truck rolls into the lot and Melissa jumps out wearing a denim jacket, leopard print pants and cats-eye sunglasses. Though she has just turned 34, she looks much younger.

We follow Cody’s truck down a dirt road and it’s immediately clear why she drove out to Leupp to meet us: The roads aren’t marked, the GPS doesn’t work, and we would have gotten hopelessly lost without her guidance. Twenty-five miles and 45 minutes later, we reach the ranch, which is home to three humans, two dogs, several horses, a head of cattle and a large number of sheep.

Cody’s mother, Lola, who is also an award-winning weaver, joins us for the tour. They take us into the enclosure where the Codys raise their own churro sheep. Nuvia holds a baby lamb that is just a few hours old. The sheep are raised for their wool, which the Codys spin into yarn and color with vegetable dye, just as their ancestors have been doing for hundreds of years.

According to the legend, Spider Woman wove a map of the universe and taught the Navajo women how to weave. Like a spider web, traditional Navajo rugs are made from the inside out. A weaver marks the mid-point of the design and ties off the strings in the center of the weave. In traditional Navajo weavings, all four quadrants are symmetrical and mirror images of each other.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist "Sweet Lovable You" by Melissa Cody

But Cody is more than a traditional Navajo weaver, which becomes immediately clear as soon as we enter her studio.

The walls are crammed with shelves and covered with art, declaring her love of punk rock music and tattoo culture. It’s not a large space and there’s just enough room for a desk where she does her printmaking. The loom (the hand-operated contraption that weavers use) sits on the floor by the window. Here the space above the floorboard is covered with photos, including those she took of her grandmother, the weaver Martha Schultz. These images inspire her while she sits on the floor atop a pile of cushions and works at her loom for hours at a time.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why can’t I have a bigger place to work?,’” Cody says before glancing up. “But then I look at that picture [of my grandmother] and she’s working outside in a shack… So what am I complaining about?”

With her mother’s guidance, Cody made her first rug when she was five years old. She learned everything she could from her, mastering the techniques of Navajo textile arts. So when she felt the call to experiment, she conferred with her elders.

× Expand Sam A Minkler

“My career as a weaver has never been my career. It’s always been my family’s.”

Cody began making rugs that broke with tradition. She created asymmetrical designs, incorporated images and texts, and made use of bright colors that strayed from the traditional color palette.

“If you’re Native American and you’re a painter, nobody expects you to make your own paints and pigments… With Navajo weavers, even during competitions, [the judges want to know] if its hand-spun wool, hand dyed.”

For Cody this was a double standard that made her push back even harder, for these weren’t just artistic choices but political statements. She references the forced relocation of the Navajo people to Bosque Redondo during the Long Walk of 1864, where the people were given rations.

“Within those rations,” Cody explains, “were blankets made with wool that had been made in Germantown, Pennsylvania. So what they did was the weavers unraveled them and then rewove them into their own designs.”

In addition to using brightly colored Germantown yarn, Cody often incorporates the whirling log symbol, infamously appropriated by Germany’s Nazi party. The symbol fell out of favor after the United States’ entered World War II, but she’s been using it in her work and showing it in a North American indigenous context.

× Expand Sam A Minkler

“You need to take a couple of steps back and really make sure that the work you’re putting out there is a positive reflection not just on Navajo weavers but of your personal story.”

Recently, Cody has been dividing her time between No Water Mesa and Long Beach, California. She has been making appearances around the Southwest, including a recent demonstration of her work at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona.

Next week Cody and her mother will be coming to San Diego’s Mingei International Museum to discuss Weaving a Path, the Mingei’s exhibit of Diné (Navajo) textiles from the museum’s permanent collection.

“They have some really interesting, out-of-the box pieces that have a lot of character. You can really see the weavers’ individuality shining through.”

In addition, Cody and her mother will be conducting a demonstration, providing an opportunity to see “two generations of weavers and learn how we came into the weaving circle.” The discussion will take place on Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. and the weaving demonstration on Friday, March 30 at 11 a.m.

It’s a lot easier than driving 550 miles to No Water Mesa, and a great opportunity to see how Cody expresses herself through her designs.

“The work that I’m making is a reflection of everything that I’m experiencing.”