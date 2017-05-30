New Border Trolley Tours explore our ever-changing relationship with the border

× Expand Photos by Matt Baldwin Casa Familiar in San Ysidro is one of Parkeology’s tour stops.

In our current political climate, the southern border with Mexico has become a near-daily topic of national discussion. It’s become common to hear xenophobic demands to “build the wall!” uttered by people who’ve never even seen the border, let alone crossed it.

Yet for those of us who live along it, that territorial boundary has long been a ubiquitous presence, where an already-existing wall throttles vehicular traffic in either direction and divides families and loved ones stuck on either side. It’s a structure on which uncountable numbers of desperate immigrants sacrifice their lives attempting to cross every year.

But this wasn’t always the case. Over the last hundred years, the nature of the border has shifted as frequently as the desert sands. During the Panama-California Exposition of 1915—the event which led to the creation of modern Balboa Park—visitors and tourists were offered a scenic trolley tour south into Tijuana, where they could carouse, shop or visit the racetrack before the trolley returned them to the exposition. For those exposition-goers, the southern border was porous, promoting a close economic and cultural symbiosis between San Diego and its southern neighbor.

It’s this experience that the public arts project Parkeology intends to recreate in next month’s upcoming Border Trolley Tours events. The hope is that the tours will demonstrate the metamorphic nature of that southern boundary. Working in collaboration with the binational arts organization Cog*nate Collective, Parkeology will transform the Plaza de Panama into a Border Trolley Tours interpretive center, complete with peepshow viewers displaying detailed views of the border as it has evolved over the last century.

As with the historical tour, a trolley will take visitors on a tour of various sites, culminating in a stop at Friendship Park in San Ysidro. During the journey, live storytellers and audio recordings will chronicle the transitory human and animal history of the region.

Spearheaded by local artist Kate Clark, Parkeology creates public performance art pieces using the hidden history of Balboa Park as inspiration. Previous events include recreating (via costumes) the nudist colony in the Zoro Garden and depicting the preparation of San Diego Natural History Museum specimens as an audio/visual storytelling performance featuring a real-time taxidermy demonstration.

I recently sat down with Clark, as well as Amy Sanchez-Arteaga and Misael Diaz of Cog*nate Collective, to discuss the particulars of the project and was afterwards allowed to tag along on a test run of the tour. While the event might seem topical in light of last year’s election results, Clark and her collaborators have actually been developing it since last summer when Clark first came across an old advertisement for the trolley tours.

“That served as an impetus for thinking, could we co-opt this very touristy experience, revisit this fluid movement between one cultural site in San Diego and use it to go south where the trolley tours currently never go?” says Clark.

“It’s a great opportunity to examine the legacies of the legislation that has taken place over the last hundred years,” says Sanchez-Arteaga. “The border isn’t a static thing. There’s a wall there, and we have a national rhetoric around it, but it’s also a myth, it’s a mythology, it’s a construct. As much as it is an actual object that sits there and divides a territory, it’s also something that shifts and mutates, like an organism in some ways.”

If the project feels immediate, Diaz says that’s because the border’s presence is constant for those of us who live in the vicinity, even if those effects aren’t always noticeable.

× Expand Parkeology’s Kate Clark snaps a photo of the crew during a trolley tour test run.

“These discourses aren’t new,” says Diaz. “We’re thinking about the way the border has been constructed through political rhetoric about what it should be, with little regard for the actual experience of what it is to live in a binational territory. What is the border on the ground for the people that live it every day?”

Diaz cites previous occasions in regional and national history when anti-immigration xenophobia has gained a public foothold.

“This isn’t something new that we’re having to contend with, it’s more like an echo. And if it’s an echo, where did it start?”

Exploring the lived experiences of human beings throughout this time period is crucial to answering that question. “We think of it being such a long time ago, but actually there’s a pretty intact link,” says Clark. “This kind of archeological process becomes much more alive when it’s occurring through storytelling or through sound than when you’re experiencing it through a book.”

“Politics and history become very easy to essentialize when there’s no people involved,” adds Sanchez-Arteaga. “It becomes a radical act to introduce the notion of someone’s grandmother or great-grandmother who lived that experience.”

Parkeology’s mission statement involves digging up the hidden history of Balboa Park, including the histories that have been the subject of deliberate erasure. In this case, that means incorporating the role violent subjugation of the indigenous Kumeyaay people played in Balboa Park’s origin, and how the construction of the border devastated their nomadic cultural traditions. The first half-hour of the trolley tour will focus on indigenous history, with speakers from Kumeyaay Community College presenting cultural stories and traditional songs.

The full tours will occur on June 10, 17 and 24, and—like all Parkeology events—are free to the public, though reservation is required (the Plaza de Panama interpretive center is open to general park visitors). While the version of the tour I participated in was largely a dry-run intended to work out logistical production issues, it remained a tantalizing glimpse into the border region’s complex, living history.