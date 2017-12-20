New Year’s Eve Guide 2018

Last year in this space we wrote “2017 surely has to be better, right?”

Well, eh, so much for that sentiment. But hey, 2018 surely has to be better, right? Right?

At least we can get it started in grand fashion. From blowout soirées and live concerts to fancy dinners and kid-friendly parties, we like to think our annual New Year’s Eve Guide has something for everyone. If readers want to stay home and cry in their Veuve Clicquot, that’s cool too. Just don’t send us any FOMO texts while we’re partying it up.

BIG PARTIES

× Expand Photo by Jeff Corrigan New Year’s Eve Block Party

Contrary to what the name implies, the House of Blues’ (1055 Fifth Ave.) New Year’s Eve Block Party is actually an indoor event. DJs of various music styles will play in all three sections of the venue, but DJ Craze headlines. He’s best known for consecutively winning the DMC World DJ Championship three times (the only person to do so) and deejaying Kanye West’s Glow in the Dark world tour. The event begins at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Tickets start at $30. hobblockparty.com

The Hard Rock Hotel (207 Fifth Ave.) is tailoring its annual event to selfie-culture. At A Picture Perfect New Year’s Eve, there will be eight “glitzy, grammable” rooms. That’s in addition to an already monster-sized event that plays out over three stories, 25 bars, 15 DJs and two headliners: Los Angeles-based trap duo Slander, and another act that is yet to be announced. It happens from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with tickets selling for $70 to $110. hardrockhotelsd.com

For the 15th year in a row, Big Night San Diego New Year’s Eve will take place at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront Hotel (1 Park Blvd.). This is an all-inclusive bash with open bars, a buffet, eight dance floors and 10 party zones, including a retro zone, several club zones and a silent disco. DJs include Craig Smoove, EQ, Sam Blacky and more. Big Night starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. Tickets run from $94.99 to $250. bignightsandiego.com

VAVi Sport & Social Club’s New Year’s Eve Beach Party returns to Mission Bay’s Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa (3999 Mission Blvd.). This event is all-inclusive as well, with open bars, hors d’oeuvres and access to four ballrooms with multiple DJs. There’s also the option to buy a cruise around Mission Bay on a three-story boat, which will have a dance floor, open bars and casino games. Tickets are $124 to $179 and the event starts at 8 p.m. nyebeachparty.com

LIVE MUSIC

× Expand Photo courtesy of Little Hurricane Little Hurricane

It’s never a bad idea to partake in New Year’s festivities in close proximity to a room where you can stay for the night. Safe, legally responsible debauchery is always the way to go. It’s all the better when those festivities also include a lineup of more than a dozen bands performing in a whimsical atmosphere. The Enchanted Carnivàle at the Lafayette Hotel in North Park (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) carries on the hotel’s tradition of year-end blowouts with a lineup of music acts including Low Volts, Euphoria Brass Band, The Strawberry Moons, The Paragraphs and more, on three different stages. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $45. lafayettehotelsd.com

After seven years of rocking, Little Hurricane has become one of the biggest bands to come out of San Diego in recent years. Yet they’re spending the New Year here, getting rowdy in their own backyard with a headlining show at Music Box in Little Italy (1337 India St.). They’re being joined by a batch of Redwoods Music ringers including The Midnight Pine, Birdy Bardot and Dani Bell and the Tarantist, as well as DJ Mike Turi (Wild Wild Wets). The show is 21-and-up, and starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $37. musicboxsd.com

Nothing feels more appropriate for burning the past year down than a loud punk rock show, and Alkaline Trio provide just the right amount of angst and anarchy needed to close out a pretty cringe-worthy year. They’re headlining at Observatory North Park (2891 University Ave.), and are joined by local badasses Rocket from the Crypt—and we all know it’s not a special occasion in San Diego without some Rocket. The show is 18-and-up, and doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. observatorysd.com

A big blowout can be a lot of fun, but sometimes the most memorable NYE shows are the intimate ones where audiences end up discovering a new band. That might very well be the case with Millhaüs Volume III, a music and art show at Helmuth Projects in Bankers Hill (1827 Fifth Ave.), which features live sets by Spooky Cigarette, Los Shadows, Fashion Jackson and more. There will also be art curated by Weird Hues, and it’s open to audiences 18-and-up. But here’s the best part: The cover charge is only $5, so there’s no need to break the bank to have a good time. facebook.com/events/137700223603513

DINNERS

× Expand Marine Room

When the Hotel Del Coronado landed Patrick Ponsaty to take over the kitchen at its signature restaurant, 1500 Ocean (1500 Ocean Ave., Coronado), it immediately vaulted into the discussion of the best San Diego restaurants. As such, it’s clearly one of the best from which to welcome the New Year. 1500 Ocean will be offering two seatings: the first from 5 to 6:45 p.m. with four courses for $160 per person and the second from 8 to 10:30 p.m. with five courses for $195 per person. Both feature a variation of one of the best dishes I tasted all year: a Maine scallop with parsnip-ink mousse, salsify, purple pearl onions and truffle caviar sauce. Make reservations by calling 619-522-8490.

The only San Diego-based French Master Chef other than Ponsaty is Bernard Guillas of the Marine Room (2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla). Guillas will also offer two seatings: The first is three courses with time slots from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for $105 per person and the second is five courses, with time slots from 8:30 to 9 p.m. for $175 per person. Both include Amish butter basted Maine lobster tail with barberry polenta, persimmons, purple Kohlrabi and damiana moscato. If readers have a choice, pick the second seating which also includes black truffle Kobe beef daube with Tetsukabuto squash, baby fennel and red walnut gremolata. Make reservations by calling 858-459-7222 or by visiting marineroom.com.

Gallic luxury is great, but Bleu Bohème (4090 Adams Ave, Kensington) offers a more economical version of a French New Year’s Eve celebration dinner with a three-course prix fixe menu for $69 per person along with a $12 specialty cocktail: a Clean Slate Martini featuring Kahlúa, Armagnac, Frangelico, cream and Aztec chocolate bitters. The highlight entrée of the menu, for my money, would be the duck leg confit with wild rice, Spanish chorizo, braised red cabbage and a green peppercorn sauce. That said, a $5 upcharge for rack of lamb roasted with ratatouille, creamy goat cheese polenta and merlot sauce seems well worth it. For reservations call 619-255-4167 or visit bleuboheme.com.

Banker’s Hill Bar + Restaurant (2202 Fourth Ave.) may not be French but it’s offering perhaps the best deal three-course New Year’s Eve menu: $59 per person with beverage pairings for an additional $30. One of the most exciting main course offerings of the menu is the vegetarian option: artichoke ravioli with Italian kale, whole milk ricotta, red pepper vinaigrette and basil oil. But I’d probably go with duck confit pappardelle with king trumpet mushrooms, baby kale and a poached egg. Banker’s Hill will be open for New Year’s Eve from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.—giving customers a good chance to make it home before the new year—with reservations available by calling 619-231-0222 or at bankershillsd.com.

OTHER COOL EVENTS

× Expand Pajama Jam

The Pearl Hotel (1410 Rosecrans St., Point Loma) is already one of the more chic places to stay in San Diego and the retro motel design is perfect for the themed Vintage New Year’s Eve event. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress for the party, which includes a three-course prix fixe dinner (two seatings starting at 5 p.m.) that includes Foie Gras torchon and diver scallops. The dinner is followed by a poolside after-party with DJ Jon Wesley spinning and the Dive-In movie screen broadcasting the ball drop in Times Square. Dinner reservations range from $59.95 to $69.95 and can be made be calling 619-226-6100 or emailing rsvp@thepearlsd.com.

Some parents look to New Year’s Eve as an especially good night to get away from the kids, but for those who’d like to include the young ones in their night, there are a few particularly enticing options. First, there’s the Pajama Jam at the New Children’s Museum (200 W. Island Ave.) in downtown. Technically, this isn’t a New Year’s Eve event since it takes place on Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. However, it does include NYE-themed art activities, a dance party, photo booths and a catered dinner. Plus parents can still go out the next night. Tickets range from $15 to $35 at thinkplaycreate.org. For adults who do want to party with the kids, the Living Coast Discovery Center (1000 Gunpowder Point Drive) in Chula Vista is holding its annual New Year’s Eve Family Party on Dec. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be cool wildlife animal encounters, cookie decorating, photobooths and two bars (one for drinks, the other for hot chocolate). Tickets range from $20 to $25 at thelivingcoast.org.

A yacht is always one of the more romantic options for New Year’s Eve, and Hornblower Cruises (1800 N. Harbor Drive) in downtown has a few options to choose from. There’s a brunch cruise from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($75.95), a sunset buffet dinner cruise from 3 to 6 p.m. ($109) and, the main event, the Gatsby New Year’s Eve Cruise. The latter is a four-hour cruise around San Diego Bay that includes themed cocktails and music from The Gatsby Gang Jazz Quartet. A $229 ticket might seem steep, but keep in mind that includes unlimited champagne, a reserved table, a four-course dinner and one of the more romantic settings for the requisite midnight kiss. Boarding begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at hornblower.com.

EVEN MORE COOL EVENTS

Waypoint Public NYE Beer-Paired Dinner at Waypoint Public, 3794 30th St., North Park. The restaurant teams up with Pure Project Brewing for a four-course beer and food pairing. There will be live music and a special NYE menu. Email for reservations. From 5 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 619-255-8778, facebook.com/events/171167366815317

West Coast Tavern New Year’s Eve 2018 at West Coast Tavern, 2895 University Ave., North Park. Drink cocktails and get down to DJ CWiTCH all night. There are also VIP bottle service options that include a champagne toast and party favors. Tickets available at the door. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $10 and up. 619-295-1688, westcoasttavern.com

Tamarindo NYE Pre-Party at Tamarindo North Park, 2906 University Ave., North Park. Start the night early at this pre-party where there will be food and drink specials, or stay until midnight for free champagne. From 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 619-955-8770, tamarindonp.com

Shakespeare Pub New Years Eve Celebration at Shakespeare Pub, 3701 India St., Mission Hills. Celebrate New Year’s Eve on British time. Begin partying in the morning and join the countdown happening across the pond at 4 p.m., which is when the clock strikes midnight in the United Kingdom. From 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Free. 619-299-0230, shakespearepub.com

The Creepy Creeps at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. This garage-surf punk band will headline the night with their funky antics, which include costumes, a dancing coffin keyboard and more. There will also be a live performance by the punk group Cruz Radical. From 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $20. 619-255-7224, sodabarmusic.com

Starlite NYE Dinner Party at Starlite, 3175 India St., Mission Hills. The restaurant-bar combo offers a three-course prix fixe dinner with entry to an after party that features DJs and drinks. Afterparty admission is also available with the option to buy drink tokens. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $55-$60. 619-358-9766, starlitesandiego.com

New Years Eve Black Party at Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave., Hillcrest. Guests are encouraged to wear black and gold at this celebration, which includes party favors, free champagne at midnight and complimentary appetizers throughout the night. From 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Free. 619-291-8221, brickbarhillcrest.com

New Year’s Eve in Spain at Cafe Sevilla Restaurant and Tapas Bar, 353 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. There will be a four-course prix fixe menu, Flamenco dinner show performances, DJs, dancing and free party favors. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $69.50. 619-233-5979, cafesevilla.com

Florent NYE 2018 at Florent, 672 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. There will be music by electronic and open format DJs Kid Funk and Taylor Michael, plus a free champagne toast at midnight. Dinner packages are available and include entry to the after-party. Tickets available at the door. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $20 and up. 619-595-0123, florentsd.com

Great Gatsby New Years Eve at Garage Kitchen + Bar, 655 4th Ave., Gaslamp. This themed celebration features music by DJ Pretty Slick. The four-course prix fixe dinner option includes a champagne toast, souvenir glass and party favors. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Free-$45. 619-231-6700, garagekitchenbar.com

The Schizophonics at Riviera Supper Club and Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. The local rock ‘n’ roll band, who channels influences such as The Jimi Hendrix Experience, James Brown and more, will ring in the New Year. Plus performances by Mittens and The Hiroshima Mockingbirds. At 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Free. 619-713-6777, facebook.com/events/129985717640459

New Years Eve Salsa and Bachata Party at Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center, 3925 Ohio St., North Park. Jazz 88.3 FM’s DJ Chris hosts the night, which includes music by Cuban salsa band Sexteto Sonero Del Caribe and resident DJs Mambo and Ukeim. Cover includes champagne toast and appetizer buffet. From 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $35-$50. 619-255-5147, queenbeessd.com

The Donkeys at The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown. This San Diego-based, four-piece indie band is a local favorite. Dollie Barnes and Madly will perform as the night’s supporting acts. At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 619-232-4355, casbahmusic.com

Fast Heart Mart at Nates Garden Grill, 3120 Euclid Ave., City Heights. A family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration features music by this up-tempo banjo player, whose style ranges from country and bluegrass to punk rock. Plus food and drinks. From 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Free. 619-546-7700, facebook.com/events/2195079383851543

Big Night La Jolla New Year’s Eve Gala at Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, 10950 N Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. This Great Gatsby-themed event is all-inclusive, featuring an open bar, food, a champagne toast and entertainment in both the grand ballroom and foyer. VIP options available. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $50-$285. bignightlajolla.com

NYE Purple Rain Party at The Smoking Gun, 555 Market St., Gaslamp. Purple attire is encouraged at this Prince and The Revolution-themed dance party. Admission includes a champagne toast and a voucher for Spill the Beans Coffee and Bagels to help the hangover. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $40. 619-233-3836, facebook.com/events/161277081147442

Welcome to the Jungle at El Dorado, 1030 Broadway, Downtown. This themed party combines a formal dance and jungle safari into one. Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire with a bit of wild flair, whether it be lion face paint or a leopard print suit. There will be music by Adam Salter, Kid Wonder and Brian Rose. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 619-237-0550, facebook.com/events/509771636073277

Black and Gold New Year’s Eve Party at Berkeley Steam Ferry Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 N Harbor Drive, Downtown. The historic steam ferry will be decorated as a classy lounge with music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Plus a 30s-style candy and dessert bar, photo booth, party favors, complimentary champagne and more. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $50-$60. 619-234-9153, sdmaritime.org

Old Town Get Down at 5355 Grant St., Old Town. There will be two rooms of house music featuring DJs from Sundown, Dance Klassique, Music is 4 Lovers and other local collectives. Plus a special guest from Los Angeles that’s yet to be released. At 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $20-$30. venno.com/event/oldtowngetdown2018

New Year’s Eve Island Ball at Four Points Sheraton, 8110 Aero Drive, Kearny Mesa. A dinner and afterparty inspired by Tahitian culture. There will be cocktails, photo ops, six local DJs, a dessert bar and more. From 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $40-$150. 858-863-7008, eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-island-ball-tickets-38789875562