New Year’s Eve Guide 2019

Back in 2016, we wrote, “2017 surely has to be better, right?” Then, in our 2017 New Year’s Eve Guide, we wrote,“2018 surely has to be better, right? Right?”

Eh, OK, well, 2019… yeah, OK, whatever… bring it on.

But, as always, at least we can get the year started in grand fashion. From blowout parties with cool light shows and live concerts from kick-ass local bands, to super fancy dinners and kid-friendly pajama parties, we like to think our annual New Year’s Eve Guide has something for everyone.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Corrigan / The Deep End Le Chic N Freak

BIG PARTIES

LED Presents OMFG! NYE is one of the most over-the-top parties held in the city. Taking place over three days, it’s an 18-plus, EDM-centric event at Valley View Casino Center (3500 Sports Arena Blvd.). Kaskade is the inarguable headliner on Saturday, Dec. 29, while Illenium plays top slot on Sunday, Dec. 30 and Porter Robinson rounds out the lineup on Monday, Dec. 31. Tickets are available separately for each day, and range in price from $67.50 to $77.50 per ticket.

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego (207 Fifth Ave.) keeps with tradition in hosting its three-story, five-room, 25-bar event on Monday, Dec. 31. This year, New Year’s Eve at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego features headliner DJ Pauly D from MTV’s infamous Jersey Shore, in addition to 15 other DJs spread out across the venue. Tickets run from $60 for general admission, $110 for fast-pass entry and endless champagnes, and up to $175 for a meet-and-greet with DJ Pauly D himself. #GTL

Pacific and Mission Beach are already known for raucous parties and that won’t change heading into 2019. The NYE Beach Party hosted by the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa (3999 Mission Blvd.) is the all-inclusive event that includes drinks and appetizers inside the Catamaran’s four ballrooms where DJs Dijital, Who, Paolo da Rosa and more will be spinning. General admission starts at $129 and can be upgraded to include a VIP boat party on the bay for $159.

Another bayside event is Le Chic N Freak, which takes place at the upscale Harbor Island restaurant, Coasterra (880 Harbor Island Drive). Le Chic N Freak is a production hosted by local house and techno collectives The Deep End, Music Is 4 Lovers and Staybad. There will be two stages with sets from Matthew Dear and Francesca Lombardo, in addition to a silent disco, virtual reality stations and a GIF photo booth. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite and range from $49 to $79 for general admission.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Schizophonics The Schizophonics

LIVE MUSIC

Hotel parties for New Year’s are always a good move. Not only does it save money on a Lyft (on arguably the busiest, most expensive night of the year), but we can just walk to our room and pass out face down next to the bottles of Korbel.

We’ve certainly enjoyed the Lafayette Hotel’s NYE parties in the past, and they always seem to be committed to cool themes and even cooler bands. This year, the North Park hotel (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) is going psychedelic ’60s with its Euphoric Haze party. The lineup of music acts includes bands such as Lady Dottie & the Diamonds, Mrs. Henry, Strawberry Moons and more, all of whom will be spread out over three themed rooms (an Andy Warhol factory room, a “groovy,” R&B-themed room and a “Lave Underground” room that’s a bit more on the psychedelic side). The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $45. There are also dinner and room packages available at lafayettehotelsd.com.

The bands playing at the NYE Soiree on the Bay at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort (4000 Coronado Bay Road) are among the best in the city and all are part of the Redwoods Music collective. The lineup includes Dani Bell & the Tarantist, The Midnight Pine, Cardinal Moon, Birdy Bardot and more. In addition to the bands, there will be a complementary nibbles, a sweets bar and a champagne toast at midnight. It all kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets are $50 at casbahmusic.com. Oh, and last we checked, there were still rooms available at the resort.

Speaking of The Casbah, spending New Year’s Eve at our city’s most legendary dive club is never a bad move. And this year’s lineup of bands is a raucous bunch that’s perfect for dancing and sweating with like-minded heathens. The Schizophonics play a spirited blend of garage rock, while the masked nutters in The Creepy Creeps are a bit more on the surf-rock side. The night begins at 8:30 p.m. with The Widows and Scary Pierre opening. Tickets are $25 at casbahmusic.com.

Finally, for those looking for something a bit more on the affordable side, and with decidedly less pomp and circumstance, the Soda Bar (3615 El Cajon Blvd.) in Normal Heights has a band lineup of locals that includes folksters Weatherbox, Pistolita and positioner. Tickets are $15 at sodabarmusic.com. A little further down the road, City Heights dive The Tower Bar (4757 University Ave.) will have a night of killer punk and indie rock bands from the La Escalera Records family including Civil War Rust, Mercy Music, Squarecrow and more. Pre-sale tickets are $10 (or $18 for two) at laescaleradistro.com. And if your New Year’s resolution is start out on a more mellow band, there’s always the Grateful Dead tribute act Electric Waste Band at Winston’s OB (1921 Bacon St.). Tickets are $20 at winstonsob.com.

× Expand Photo by Delila Ercolani Maestoso’s Semolina Polenta with Lentils

DINING

New Year’s Eve dining doesn’t have to be anything less than excellent, and one of the more exciting offerings is at The Cork & Craft (16990 Via Tazon) in Rancho Bernardo. Chef Scott Cannon’s seven-course tasting menu starts with the first course: an oyster taco with potato, caviar and seaweed. Other highlights of the menu include a truffle risotto with lobster, potato and parmesan, and a surf-n-turf play featuring NY strip steak, braised octopus and a squid ink demi-glace. At $89 (with optional beer and wine pairings) per guest, it’s a steal. Call 858-618–2463, or book online with SeatMe.

Maestoso (1040 University Ave.) in Hillcrest is offering two prix fixe dinner options: a $55 three-course dinner served to guests arriving between 5 and 8:30 p.m. with an optional $25 wine pairing, or an $85 five-course dinner served beginning at 8:30 p.m. through midnight (last seating at 9:30 p.m.) with an optional $35 wine pairing. At the center of them is lemon polenta with lentils (an Italian NYE tradition) and vegetarian cotechino (traditionally a slow-cooked Italian pork sausage). The dish features semolina polenta spiced with lemon powder from the Amalfi coast, a bay leaf-smoked vegetarian sausage and some tomato stewed lentils. Reserve by calling 619-642-0777 or e-mailing hello@maestoso.com.

Continuing the international theme, Monkey King (467 Fifth Ave.), a Gaslamp Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant, will be celebrating the New Year with live music, a four-course prix fixe menu and a midnight celebration with a balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast. The highlight of the $129 per couple menu could be the Monkey King Roll: spicy tuna, crab, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo and eel sauce flash-fried in light tempura batter. Reserve by calling 619-359-8897 or online at monkeykingsd.com.

And there may be no better place in town to experience the more luxurious side of the holiday than at San Diego’s newest “sophisticated steakhouse,” Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (901 Bayfront Court, Ste. 105) on the downtown waterfront. Executive Chef Brian Christman’s super-premium four-course menu ($195 per person) will feature 45-day dry-aged prime strip, bone-in ribeye and more, all with optional wine pairings. New Year’s Eve dinner service begins at 5 p.m. and runs all evening. To reserve, visit delfriscos.com or call 619-272-5060.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hornblower Cruise and Events New Year’s Eve Sunset Buffet Dinner

OTHER COOL EVENTS

For those who enjoy something more intimate or have little ones to entertain on New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of events to choose from in San Diego. The Hornblower Cruise and Events’ New Year’s Eve Sunset Buffet Dinner Cruise (1800 N. Harbor Drive) is ideal for people who simply want to enjoy a calm celebration with a view of the San Diego Bay. Although this one is on the pricier side (tickets are $112.95 per person), it includes food, reserved seating and entertainment from 3 to 6 p.m.

While the Dinner Detective at the Courtyard by Marriott (530 Broadway St., Downtown) ends before midnight, it’s a great alternative to other New Year’s Eve shows. The murder mystery dinner show invites guests to become part of the performance by allowing them to engage with actors in order to help solve a murder. Tickets for their New Year’s Eve show go for $69.95 and includes a four-course dinner. The show goes from 7 to 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at thedinnerdetective.com.

The New Children’s Museum (200 W. Island Ave.) will be hosting their Pajama Jam again this year for those with kids in tow. The NCM will offer art activities, games, dinner and a countdown balloon drop. Parents also receive a free drink ticket. This one runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29 and tickets go for $25 and up at thinkplaycreate.org. Another option is the Living Coast Discovery Center (1000 Gunpowder Point Drive) in Chula Vista, which is hosting its New Year’s Eve Family Party. Guests are encouraged to dress in warm clothing since the event will include wild animal encounters and a night hike. The celebration goes from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. The event will have family games, music, crafts and cookie decorating activities. Adults 21-and-over will receive two drink tickets and there will be a hot chocolate bar for the kids so they can get chocolate-wasted. Tickets go for $30 (children 2-and-under are free) at thelivingcoast.org.

Of course a little partying never hurt anybody and for that there’s the Black and Gold New Year’s Eve Party aboard the steam ferryboat Berkeley at the Maritime Museum of San Diego (1492 N. Harbor Drive). The boat’s deck will be transformed into a lounge that will be open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for dancing, drinking and eating. There will be complimentary champagne at midnight with a balloon drop to ring in the new year. Tickets are $60; private booths can be purchased for $500 at sdmaritime.org. Black and gold cocktail attire is a must.

EVEN MORE COOL EVENTS

Shakespeare Pub New Year’s Eve Celebration at Shakespeare Pub, 3701 India St., Mission Hills. Celebrate New Year’s Eve on British time. Begin partying in the morning and join the countdown happening across the pond at 4 p.m., which is when the clock strikes midnight in the United Kingdom. From 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Free. 619-299-0230, shakespearepub.com

Starlite NYE Dinner Party at Starlite, 3175 India St., Mission Hills. The restaurant and bar combo offers a three-course prix fixe dinner. Includes entry to an after-party that features DJs and drinks. After-party admission is also available with the option to buy drink tokens. At 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $55-$65. 619-358-9766, starlitesandiego.com

New Year’s Eve Island Ball at Four Points Sheraton, 8110 Aero Drive, Kearny Mesa. A dinner and after-party inspired by Tahitian culture. Includes cocktails, photo ops, local DJs, a dessert bar and more. From 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $30-$150. 858-863-7008, eventbrite.com

Big Night San Diego New Year’s Eve Gala at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd, Downtown. Arguably the biggest party in town, this event is all-inclusive and features an open bar, food, a champagne toast and entertainment throughout the eight dance floors. VIP options available. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $99-$2,500. bignightsandiego.com

New Year’s Eve Bachata Bash at Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center, 3925 Ohio St., North Park. Jazz 88.3 FM’s DJ Chris hosts the night, which includes music by DJ Malakaii and resident DJ Ulkeim. $75 includes access to the open bar. From 8:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $25-$75. 619-255-5147, eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve Bash at Estancia La Jolla, 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. This event is all-inclusive, with live entertainment and a Moët & Chandon Champagne bar, bubbly-inspired cocktails, an oyster bar, risotto bar, sushi and more. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $165. meritagecollection.com

Bottoms Up: Party from the Street to the Sky at ALTITUDE Sky Lounge, Marriott Gaslamp Quarter, 660 K. St., Downtown. Start on the street with a DJ in the lobby featuring an array of California culinary creations, a chocolate fountain and more. Take it up to the sky for unlimited drinks, champagne and gourmet food. From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $189. sandiegogaslamphotel.com

New Year’s Eve in Spain at Cafe Sevilla Restaurant and Tapas Bar, 353 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. There will be a four-course prix fixe menu, and Flamenco dinner show performances. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $79. 619-233-5979, cafesevilla.com

Albert’s Mildly Wild New Year’s Eve Dinner at Albert’s Restaurant, San Diego International Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park. A gourmet dinner prepared by Executive Chef Carissa Giacalone and Albert’s Chef Grant Toraason. Wine pairing is available for an additional $15. Seating from 5 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $65. Admission required for nonmembers. zoo.sandiegozoo.org

New Year’s Eve Gala at the Hotel Del Coronado, Celebrate the New Year with a five-course meal, open bar and dancing to the sounds of the Mighty Untouchables. There will also be a kids and teens party including dinner, ice skating, games, s’mores and a midnight toast with sparkling cider. From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $125-$425. hoteldel.com

The Grand New Year’s Eve Party at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Ct., Del Mar. Dance the night away with music by a guest DJ as the Lobby Lounge and Bar is transformed. Admission includes one glass of sparkling wine. Table and bottle service from $250. From 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $85. 858-314-2000, fairmont.com/san-diego

New Year’s Eve at Vistal, 901 Bayfront Ct. Ste. 1, Downtown. A champagne welcome followed by a five- or seven-course dinner by chefs Amy DiBiase and Paul McCabe. Performances from the Gregory Page Quartet complete with a sparkler countdown. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $89-$125. eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve Vintage Vegas Celebration at The Abbey on Fifth Avenue, 2825 Fifth Ave, Downtown. A high-end cocktail party including casino tables, themed music, entertainment and classic cocktails. Vintage dress code suggested, but not required. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $79-$144. 619-686-8700, hornblower.com

Latin New Year’s Eve at The Westgate Hotel, 1055 2nd Ave., Downtown. This Latin-inspired party features pre-dinner cocktails and a Latin-influenced buffet dinner with a live performance from Julio De La Huerta. Dress code is cocktail attire. From 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $125-$164. 619-238-1818, westgatehotel.com

New Years Eve Skate at Skateworld San Diego, 6907 Linda Vista Road, Linda Vista. Admission includes skates, large pizza slice, drink with refill, hats horns and glow sticks. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 858-560-9349, skateworldsandiego.com

Craft Beer New Year at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma. Admission includes three drink tickets, light bites, a celebratory toast pour at midnight with souvenir glass, two dance floors and more. From 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $99. Special group pricing available. 619-269-2100, stonebrewing.com

NYE with Roy Wood Jr. at The American Comedy Club, 818 Sixth Ave., Downtown. The Comedy Central star rings in the New Year with two special shows including party favors and a champagne toast. At 7 and 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $25-$30. 619-795-3858, americancomedyco.com

The Second City Improv Stars at the California Center for the Arts Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. After a performance from the improv comedy troupe, a Premium Fan Reception Pass will be available, which includes a bar and autographs and photos with the talent in the lobby. At 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $37.50-$48.50. 760-839-4138, artcenter.org

Boombox at Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. The electronic group—known for mixing house, blues, funk, rock, and soul—will perform along with Omega Squad and Ryan Bauer. $45. From 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $45. 619-836-1847, musicboxsd.com

ATASC- San Diego Annual New Year’s Eve Ball at Crown Plaza Hotel Circle, 2270 Hotel Circle N., Mission Valley. A full night of entertainment hosted by Besim Kazado and live musical performances, as well as full course gourmet meals and drinks. Childcare available. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $10-$130. .eventbrite.com

A Vintage New Years Eve at The Pearl Hotel, 1410 Rosecrans St., Point Loma. A three-course prix fixe menu including a no-cover party with party favors, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and entertainment by DJ Jon Wesley. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $70-$86. 619-226-6100, thepearlsd.com

New Year’s Eve Rooftop Party at Andaz Hotel Rooftop, 600 F. St., Downtown. This party includes an open bar, Top 40 mash-ups selected by the live DJ complete, and complimentary champagne and party favors. VIP options available. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $29-$4,000. eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve Dance Party at Manhattan Bar, 400 Broadway, Chula Vista. DJs Isreael and Disorder will spin new wave, old skool and freestyle while bartenders sling craft beer. From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Free. Monday, Dec. 31. facebook.com/events/263775891160297

Detroit Underground at Humphrey’s Backstage Live, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma. Patrons can choose to see the show for $80 or purchase the Dance the Night Away package which includes two tickets to the show, breakfast buffet for two, party favors and a champagne toast. Rates for the package start at $349. At 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. halfmooninn.com

New Year’s Eve Greatest Hits at The Shout! House, 655 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp. Enjoy a prime rib buffet while listening to dueling pianos belt out the hits. Champagne included. At 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. $50-$160. 619-231-6700 x 313, theshouthouse.com