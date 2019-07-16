No badge needed: 2019 Comic-Con

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stone Brewing Hop-Con 7.0

Over the years, San Diego Comic-Con has morphed from a Convention Center-focused event to a citywide celebration. For those who didn’t get a badge, there are still a ton of local breweries, art galleries, theaters, music venues and even libraries that have put together events for nerds of all stripes. For more, check the CityBeat events calendar, the SDCC Unofficial Blog and the Outside Comic-Con website. But here are a few of our favorites.

Comickaze Presents Artists Alley III at Comickaze, 2750 Historic Decatur Road Ste. 101, Liberty Station, Point Loma. Talented artists unable to secure space at SDCC will showcase their work. Various times. Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21. Free. comickaze.com

Ready Party One at Fluxx Nightclub, 500 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp. This all-inclusive kick-off party includes live entertainment, celebrity guests and immersive experiences. From 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. $35-$225. facebook.com/NerdsLikeUs

Universal Monsters Boodega Monstore at Super7, 701 Eighth Ave., Downtown. Dracula, Frankenstien, the Invisible Man and more. Shop exclusives at this Universal Monsters pop-up shop (only a 10-minute walk from the convention site). From 9 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, July 17 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18. super7.com/blogs

Comic Conference for Educators and Librarians at San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., East Village. The library will offer a variety of comic-themed panels for publishers, educators and librarians. Various times. Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21. Free with RSVP. sandiego.gov/ccel

Hop-Con 7.0 at Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens, 2816 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma. This convention for “beer geeks” includes 15 tasters, a silent disco, costume contest and giant jenga. From 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 18. $35-$75. stonebrewing.com/events/hop-con-70

The Batman Experience at The Federal Building, 2131 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. The Comic-Con Museum presents an immersive pop-up exhibition that celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight and features the largest-ever collection of props, costumes and vehicles. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21. Free. balboapark.org/museums/comic-con-museum

Her Universe Fashion Show at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, Downtown. Her Universe presents a “geek couture” fashion show. Designers will compete for the chance to design a fashion collection for Hot Topic. At 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Free. blog.heruniverse.com

Step Into The Twilight Zone Experience at Petco Park Lexus Premier Lot, 58 11th Ave., East Village. Traverse the dimensions of your mind in an interactive experience based on the hit TV show. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday July 21. Free. sdccblog.com

THE UPSIDE DOWN! SDCC Party at Fluxx Nightclub, 500 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. The Nerdist and Experience Level Entertainment presents a quintessential Hawkins, Indiana party featuring immersive social media experiences and live performances. From 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18. $275. nerdist.com

Conservation + Comics: Understanding Science through Art at San Diego Central Library, Union Bank Homework Center, 330 Park Blvd., East Village. A series of free and innovative science education workshops that connect people to conservation science through the medium of comic books. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20. Free with RSVP. sandiego.librarymarket.com

Rave of Thrones at OMNIA Nightclub, 454 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. Kristian Nairn (better known as Hodor from Game of Thrones) is returning to OMNIA to DJ at this annual after-party. From 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18. Free with RSVP. omniaclubs.com

Peanuts Pop-Up Shop: Snoopy Soars with NASA at Bubbles Boutique, 226 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. View a collection of Charles Schulz’s space-themed comic strips curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21. Free. schulzmuseum.org

Comic-Con International 2019 Art Show at Grand Hall, Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, Downtown. View a wide array of multimedia work by both amateur and professional artists. Also features books and comics nominated for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Award. At various times. Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21. Free. comic-con.org/cci/art-show

Chicano-Con at Border X Brewing, 2181 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. The Latino comic book and music festival combines artists’ workshops, comic book giveaways, a superhero piñata breaking, and a panel featuring artist Lalo Alcaraz. From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Free. 619-501-0503. borderxbrewing.com

Afrofuturism Lounge 2.0 at NewSchool of Architecture and Design, 1249 F St., East Village. Celebrate Black comics, Sci-Fi, and Afrofuturism with a variety of exhibits, panels, workshops and an after party. From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. $10-$20. afrofuturismlouge.eventbrite.com

Comic-Con Bar Crawl in San Diego. A Comic-Con-themed bar crawl throughout San Diego. Wristbands include free cover to venues and discounts on drinks. From 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 19 and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 20. $15-$30. sandiegobarcrawls.com

Mickey Mouse’s Disco Night at House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave., Downtown. Celebrate Mickey Mouse Disco album’s 40th anniversary and dance to funk, disco, and motown with DJ Questlove. From 8 p.m. to midnight. Friday, July 19. $50. tickets.d23.com

The Adventure Zone: Graphic Novel Live at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. The Adventure Zone creative team hosts a Q&A and live reading. Tickets include a copy of the newest graphic novel, The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited. At 7 p.m. Friday, July 19. $43. sandiegotheatres.org

Breaking Borders at Tularosa House of Art, 2602 Imperial Ave., Grant Hill. The annual Chicano art and comics panel at Comic-Con will include Lalo Alcaraz, Joaquin Junco, and Claudia Dominquez. A coinciding exhibition of their works will be shown at the Tularosa Gallery. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19. Free. instagram.com/tularosa.art

Lightsaber Battle: Return of the ULF at Bea Evenson Fountain, 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park. Join the Underground Lightsaber Fighters in various forms of lightsaber combat that the whole family can enjoy. From 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19. Free. ulfsandiego.com

Black Heroes Matter Flash Mob in front of the Grand Staircase at San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown. The annual flash mob demonstrates solidarity with Black Heroes Matter’s mission to promote diverse representation in popular culture. From 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 19. Free. blackheroesmatter.biz

Ghostbusters Party at Werewolf, 627 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. This Ghostbusters cosplay party will feature karaoke and live music by DJ Jason G. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Free. facebook.com/events/460764924717316/

Comic Book Art Show at La Bodega Gallery, 2196 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. Cosplay is encouraged for visitors to this exhibition honoring the artistic impact of comic books. From 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Free. labodegagallery.com/next-show

Club Sabbat Comic-Con Weekend at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. A Gothic industrial dance party with a Con twist. Music by DJs Vaughn Avakian and Liquid Grey. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 20. $6. themerrow.com

Comic Pop Up Market + Art Show at the WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd., Balboa Park. Explore handmade goods, vegan food vendors, kombucha on tap, face painting, raffles and a cosplay contest. From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Free-$10. sdccblog.com

National Geographic’s Nerd Nite: Brain Games at Solamar Terrace & Pool, 435 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. Nat Geo celebrates the return of Brain Games with interactive exhibitions, scientific experiments and a sneak peek at other shows including Sharkfest and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. From 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Free with RSVP. nerdnite.com

Back to the Future at Joan and Irwin Jacobs Music Center, Seventh Ave., Downtown. The San Diego Symphony performs the musical score to the classic fantasy/sci-fi film. Go early to join composer Alan Silvestri and conductor David Newman for an onstage discussion. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. $26-$84. sandiegosymphony.org