No pass needed

Over the years, Comic Con has morphed from a Convention Center-focused event to a citywide celebration. For non-badge holders, there are a ton of local breweries, art galleries, theaters, music venues and even libraries that have put together events for nerds of all stripes. For more, check the CityBeat events calendar, the SDCC Unofficial Blog and the Outside Comic-Con website.

Nerdvania Pop-Up Shop at Atomic, 762 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. A hub of autographed comic books, collectibles and memorabilia for purchase, plus prizes and giveaways. Also benefits POPS! For Patients, providing young hospital patients with Funko POP! toys. At various times. Wednesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 22. 619-732-6373, nerdvania.net

Comic Conference for Educators and Librarians at San Diego Central Libraary, 330 Park Blvd., East Village. A series of panels and workshops focusing on comic books, nerd culture, publishing and how to integrate comics into classrooms and libraries. At various times. Wednesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 22. Free. 619-236-5800, sandiego.gov/ccel

Superhero Summer Fest at Buster’s Beach House, 807 W Harbor Drive, Downtown. An after-hours party featuring food, drinks, live music and special guests including comics artist John Romita Jr., TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and more. Benefits Music Saves Lives. From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 19. $60-$80. Sdccblog.com/event/super-hero-summer-fest

Comic-Con Art Show at the Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, Downtown. The annual art show will bring together for-purchase comic-themed work in various media by amateur and professional artists, with a special emphasis on this year’s Eisner Award nominees and winners. At various times. Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22. Free. comic-con.org/cci/art-show

Nerdist House at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. An open house with non-stop programming, including live tapings of Nerdist, Geek & Sundry and Alpha shows, a plethora of meet and greets, as well as happy hours and fan parties. At various times. Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22. Nerdist.com

Rotten Tomatoes’ Your Opinion Sucks at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. If you’ve ever disagreed with a Rotten Tomatoes movie review, this is your chance to air your grievances and debate a panel of Rotten Tomatoes’ critics, live-streamed for the whole world to see. At 5 p.m. Thursday, July 19 through Saturday, July 21. 619-702-3000, rottentomatoes.com

Hop-Con 6.0 at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, 2816 Historic Decatur Road #116, Point Loma. A festival for beer nerds with tastings from Stone, Modern Times, AleSmith and many more. Tickets include 15 three-ounce tasters and commemorative glassware. From 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 19. $35-$75. 619-269-2100, stonebrewing.com

Girls Drawin’ Girls Comic-Con Extravaganza at the Bell Marker, 602 Broadway, Downtown. Committed to showcasing female animators and reinterpreting female sexuality through pin-up art, Girls Drawin’ Girls will host a cocktail party with food, drinks and meet and greets. From 7 p.m. to midnight. Thursday, July 19. Free-$30. 619-756-7598, girlsdrawingirls.com

DC Universe Experience at Hilton Gaslamp, 401 K St., Gaslamp Quarter. Interact with dozens of activations and installations featuring characters such as Titan, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Young Justice, Watchtower and more. The event will also include unveilings of exclusive art and memorabilia. At various times. Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22. Free. sdccblog.com

Wicked Wizards: A Potter Parody at the Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, Downtown. Turning Tydes Theatre Company will unveil their annual mash-up of theater and popular culture. This year’s performance will spoof the musical Wicked and the Harry Potter series. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22. $30. 619-544-1000, lyceumevents.org

Rave of Thrones at OMNIA Nightclub, 454 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. The annual Comic-Con after-party features a DJ set by Kristian Nairn, more ubiquitously known as Hodor from Game of Thrones. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, July 20. $20-$50. 619-544-9500, omniaclubs.com

Chicano-Con at Border X Brewing, 2181 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. Family-friendly gathering of Latinx artists and comic enthusiasts. Plus comic book giveaways for kids, costume-making, superhero piñata smashing, tacos and live music. From 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22. Free. facebook.com/events/2054843611460069

Marvel Comics Art with James C. Mulligan at the Chuck Jones Gallery, 232 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. The Marvel, Disney and Warner Bros. artist will unveil his most recent work and limited editions, featuring characters like Deadpool and Dr. Strange. From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 20. Free. 619-294-9880, facebook.com/events/1772178706204014

Not Stan Lee’s Comickaze Artist’s Alley at Comickaze, 2750 Historic Decatur Road #101, Point Loma. Join artist Rob Guillory, director Matt Pizzolo, representatives from Zenescope Entertainment and more at this art event also featuring Kit’s Designs and Jasmine Dragon Tea Co. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Free. 619-363-0004, facebook.com/events/212505946139936

The Aquabats at House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave., Downtown. The Southern California ska-ish band and five-member team of heroes is returning to Comic-Con alongside rapper Foggy Fresh. At noon. Saturday, July 21. $18-$45. 619 299-2583, houseofblues.com

Graffiti and Looney Tunes at the Chuck Jones Gallery, 232 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Acclaimed local street artists Sake, Krown One and Brisk One will paint a Looney Tunes-inspired, three-paneled artwork live in the gallery. From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Free. 619-294-9880, facebook.com/events/218461038803079

Marvelous Art Exhibit at La Bodega Gallery, 2196 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. Experience an all-ages exhibition inspired by Marvel characters from the acclaimed comics and movies. From 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Free. 619255-7036, labodegagallery.com

WinC Comics & Cocktails Party at Monello, 750 W Fir St., Little Italy. Women in Comics Collective International present the annual Comic-Con inspired event with food, drinks and a celebration of women in comics. From 7:45 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Free, donations encouraged. Womenincomicscollective.org

ComicsOnline After-Party at Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave., Bay Park. Performances by musician Stan Bush, known for his hit “The Touch,” as well as local musical comedy group Random Gibberish and local metal bands At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21. $15-$20. 619-276-3990, brickbybrick.com