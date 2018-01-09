No rest for Wick Alexander

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey

In the ’70s, Wick Alexander bought a two-volume color atlas called Syst-O-Color by Paul Schuitema at a garage sale for $20. He lugged the book around for years, from studio to studio.

“At the time there was no internet so I thought it was a German book, and I personally bought it because I thought it was a good tool for an artist to have,” says Alexander.

Recently, as the pages started to deteriorate, he sought out its backstory and saw an original copy now selling online for $7,000. He found that Schuitema was a prolific Dutch photographer and furniture designer who had been hired by the printing industry in the ‘60s to develop the modern four-color printing system.

“It opened up this whole color spectrum for the printing industry, and I had no idea,” Alexander says. “At the same time, I was really interested in images that were on money around the world.”

Influenced by both realizations, he took on the idea of creating a collage that used the Syst-O-Color pages—color gradients calculated by a mathematical formula—as canvases and painted images from currency on them. Rather, than filling each page with imagery from only one type of money, he searched for common themes or shapes on the bills. One painting features icons like a pyramid and a mud hut from a U.S. dollar and an African banknote, respectively.

“I was drawing a comparison to the triangle shapes, but also ultra wealth next to a mud hut,” he says. “That’s about as sharp of a contrast as you can get.”

× Expand Photo yb Torrey Bailey Wick Alexander

He says there are stark differences between how countries convey themselves through their currency. While the U.S. dollar depicts masonic imagery, bills from the Philippines reflect a secret society and giving blood, he found. For others, it’s about civic pride, he says.

“It’s more about boosterism,” he says. They want to show off their amazing waterfall or mountain or a new stadium that they’re building.”

The series, which is called On the Money and opens at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library on Jan. 12, consists of 100 paintings. This was a first for Alexander, who broke into the local art scene as a graduate student at UC San Diego in the ’80s. His first post-graduate artistic gig was instructing classes at the San Diego Metropolitan Correctional Center. For three years, he would ride his bike from North Park to the downtown prison, pass through 11 locking doorways and push his art cart into a room of convicts. Among his students was the infamous La Jolla financier Jerry Dominelli, pornographic content publisher Larry Flynt and an art forger known for impeccable replications of Matisse and Picasso.

“He actually taught me a lot about how he did it,” says Alexander. “Technical stuff about how to age canvas, how to age paint and how to superimpose color so that it’s a dead-on match and how to mix certain chemicals to make it look like it’s a little bit yellowed.”

While Alexander went on to teach both at San Diego State University and UCSD, he quickly learned the tenure track was not for him. But he also struggled to find satisfaction in tending to a gallery or art dealer’s vision.

“The lack of creativity on that end is contrary to the whole urge to keep creating and keep mining and keep foraging new directions because, frankly, I didn’t get into art to keep doing the same thing over and over again.”

Now, Alexander says he’s at a point in his career where he’s free to create under his own vision. He has also entered the realm of public art after meeting his wife Robin Brailsford. Together, they capitalized on a technique Brailsford invented in 2010 called LithoMosaic, an economical, patented decorative concrete technique that simplifies the creation of large-scale mosaics.

“We had a lot of failures and some successes,” says Alexander. “What we really ended up wanting to do was have a system that was not going to fail on the actual job site. The construction industry is very narrow minded, and if you don’t have any successes then it’s never going to latch on.”

However, it did latch on. Their first, large-scale LithoMosaic was installed outside the North Island Credit Union in La Jolla and depicts iconic San Diego landmarks such as the Hotel Del Coronado, Coronado Bridge and the California Tower. Now dozens of award-winning LithoMosaics can be found throughout San Diego, Los Angeles and elsewhere.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist A piece from Wick Alexander’s 'On The Money' series

“All of a sudden, the word that we invented, the LithoMosaic, was being batted around by architects and planners and then being called out on the construction plans,” Alexander says. “We’ve been able to have projects all over the states, and that’s been a real rush.”

Their latest LithoMosaic was installed at the California Center for the Arts Escondido within the past month. Several smaller ones will be shown as part of the Center’s upcoming exhibit Niki de Saint Phalle: Mythical California, which pays tribute to sculpture artist Niki de Saint Phalle who used mosaic in her world-famous work (see this week’s Seen Local section for more info).

Alexander is rare in the fact that he’s been an enduringly successful artist in a city where most creators barely tread water. His works have been awarded by prestigious organizations such as the National Endowment for the Arts, the California Arts Council and the Ford Foundation. However, he’s quick to point out that it wasn’t without struggle.

“It’s a hard toll because so much of art is ego and a projection of yourself to the world with people biting away at it,” he says.

He admits that sales from his paintings alone could not yield a sustainable income. Rather, it was the side gigs and balance of projects that kept him afloat.

“One income stream makes you very unstable,” he says. “Artists and people who are resourceful, they find a way. That’s always been my strategy, just to find a way… Everything worked out exactly like my dream so, really, I feel all the hard work paid off.”