On the Cover: David Russell Talbott

We’ve long been a fan of local David Russell Talbott and his signature “American Pulpcore” brand of paintings. A mixture of pulp illustration, macabre themes and vintage pop culture, he was one of the first artists to come to mind when it came time to pick a spooky cover for Halloween. Lucky for us, Talbott had been working on a new series of paintings titled Zombies Amongst Us, which explores, as he puts it, “how the digital age has made us disconnect from the people around us, thus losing empathy for other humans.” The painting on the cover, “Assisted Living Services,” makes tongue-in-cheek references to both Norman Rockwell and The Beverly Hillbillies, and was one of the first works Talbott produced for the series. “Graphically, it’s all about our general attitude towards senior citizens in this country and how easy it is for them to be sent away,” Talbot says. “I think the elderly are respected more around the world than they are in America.” Talbott will unveil the rest of the Zombies Amongst Us series at a show at Subterranean Coffee Boutique (3764 30th St., North Park), which opens from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.davidrusselltalbott.com