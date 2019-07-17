One museum to rule them all

× Expand Photo courtesy of Comic-Con Museum The Comic-Con Museum

The 50th anniversary of Comic-Con is indeed something to be celebrated, and while the Balboa Park museum devoted to the history of the event isn’t scheduled to open until 2021, this week will offer interested parties a nice preview of what’s to come. Starting Wednesday evening and throughout the weekend, the former Hall of Champions in Balboa Park (2131 Pan American Plaza) will host a pop-up version of the Comic-Con Museum that includes three exhibitions, a fashion show, daily panels and even Bob Ross-themed art classes.

We spoke with Comic-Con Museum Executive Director Adam Smith about the pop-up preview, the Batman exhibition and what he hopes the museum will represent even for people who’ve never even been to the Con.

CityBeat: What has the process of working on the museum been like so far?

Adam Smith: Everyone’s expectations are really high. I want to deliver to the fans of Comic-Con and to the community of San Diego—the people of this world, really—something that really delivers on the opportunity and the promise that we have at Comic-Con. I feel like we’ve got a vision of what we want to do at the museum. I can see a path to do it.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Comic-Con Museum Adam Smith

CB: Can you tell us how the pop-up exhibitions coming up will work as a preview of things to come?

AS: What we’re doing next week is essentially creating the entire building as a pop-up museum to test some of the concepts that we think will work in the final Comic-Con Museum. The Batman exhibition [The Batman Experience and Mondo Gallery: 80 Years of Batman] that we’ll have in the building next week is one of the largest, if not the largest, display of Batman movie props, Batmobiles and memorabilia. It’s a really exciting, experiential Instagrammable exhibit.

We’ve also got our own art show, a curated exhibit that draws on 50 years of Comic-Con [Cover Story: The Art of Comic-Con 50] and all of the amazing comic art that has been the produced over the years. So having that component is really important.

CB: Was it an easy decision to make the exhibitions open to the public? That people wouldn’t need a badge to get in?

AS: We wanted to invite everyone down. One anecdote I can tell you is that I give quite a lot of public presentations where I talk about the project to different community groups in the city. I usually begin by saying, ‘Who’s ever been to Comic-Con?’ and if there are 100 people in the room, usually two hands will go up. Then I say, ‘Who’s interested in going to the Comic-Con museum?’ And then usually pretty much every hand in the room will go up. A big reason I think the organization wants to do this project was to expand the accessibility of Comic-Con to the community of San Diego.

CB: And this idea of accessibility is something you’ll continue? That even if someone doesn’t have a badge, they can still be part of the experience?

AS: Absolutely. A little phrase we coined for the museum project, overall, is that we’re trying to capture the magic of Comic-Con all-year-round… We’re designing the museum to be very flexible so a lot of rotating exhibit space, a lot of program space—so if you came to the museum, it’s never the same twice and people are eager to come back. I think giving people that taste of Comic-Con, that taste of the principles of Comic-Con, is really important.

The Comic-Con Museum Pop-Up exhibitions will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23.