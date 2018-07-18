Perry Vásquez at the ‘Gates of Heck’

× Expand “The Gates of Heck” by Perry Vásquez

For as long as I can remember—or at least as long as I’ve lived in San Diego—I’ve been fascinated with Perry Vásquez’s fascination with comic books.

That’s not to imply that he’s in any way limited in his styles and influences, as they extend well beyond comic books. A brief look at his nearly three decade-long career revels an artist who not only continues to evolve, but doesn’t limit himself to a particular style or medium.

Still, his use of iconic characters continues to fascinate me.

“One of the reasons I work with pop culture idioms or symbols or figures, is that people automatically understand super-heroes. They know their attributes and their backstories,” says Vásquez inside his San Carlos home and studio.

Vásquez’s career has seen him tackle everything from border politics (the pro-immigrant, Robert Crumb-influenced Keep on Crossin’ series), to the more recent Under the Perfect Sun series, in which he turns a more nuanced, discerning eye toward the underbelly of San Diego via a series of paintings depicting burning palm trees and fighter jets.

Then there’s his Cuerpos Transformados series of works, in which Vásquez created a series of collage prints that incorporated everything from anatomical art and technical illustrations, to 19th Century wood engravings and, most noticeably, comic book characters. Some of the pieces explore topics such as Aztec deities and the way Native Americans are depicted in mass media.

One of standout pieces from Cuerpos Transformados, “The Gates of Heck,” was inspired by French sculptor Rodin’s “La Porte de l’Enfer” (“The Gates of Hell”), which depicts a scene from Dante’s Inferno. In Vásquez’s interpretation, iconic characters such as Spider-Man and members of the Fantastic Four strike uncomfortable poses at the mythical gate, while a sordid cast of faces (Darth Vader, Osama Bin Laden and Voldemort, to name a few) line the gate’s facade. Vásquez says he’s been haunted by “La Porte de l’Enfer” since first seeing a version of it in front of the Cantor Art Museum at Stanford University while a student there in the late ’70s and early ’80d.

“I just remember being very impressed by it,” Vásquez says, who cites Max Ernst and Salvador Dali as influences when it comes to the Gates series. “It’s very confusing. Just a lot of chaos and pain, but beyond that, I just couldn’t decode it.”

That fascination continued as Vásquez, around 2008, soon turned “The Gates of Heck” into a painting and then into a series unto itself. Rather than simply continue in the collage vein of the original Cuerpos series, the last 10 years have seen Vásquez turning The Gates of Heck into a multi-pronged, multi-faceted and multimedia project that includes the original painting as its centerpiece, but includes videos, performance monologues, a concept album and even a live projection in 2016 onto the original “La Porte de l’Enfer” piece at Stanford.

“It keeps advancing and eight years ago, I don’t think it would have advanced in the way it has today,” says Vásquez, who cites the progression of recording and film editing technology as things that have helped evolve the series.

In many ways, Vásquez is a product of not only his time spent growing up in Escondido, but as an undergrad at Stanford University as well. There, he soaked up counter-cultural humor while working as an art director at magazines like the Stanford Chaparral before coming back to San Diego in 1987 when he says he really “was ready to be an artist.”

Vásquez stuck with painting while at grad school at UC San Diego, but he also began dabbling in comic books, penning a book titled Sperm Guns about a group of born-again Christians who want to start an anti-abortion punk-rock band. He also began exploring the comic book works of Daniel Clowes and regularly attending Spike & Mike’s Festival of Animation.

“In many ways, it was me really getting away from academia by indulging in popular culture,” Vásquez says. “I was fed up with the academic frame of what art was supposed to be.”

In many ways, that defiant spirit continues in The Gates of Heck, parts of which have been displayed everywhere from the Canvas Gallery to the San Diego Museum of Art. Sparks Gallery in downtown now represents the whole series. Within the series, Vásquez explores themes of “divine justice, punishment, temporality and redemption,” and although that particular series happens to be centered on a super-hero centric universe, the themes extend into his recent series, Under the Perfect Sun, which is named after a 2005 book that explores San Diego’s rather disturbing history of corruption and oppression, which runs counter to its reputation as a tourist-friendly paradise.

“It’s not so much a historical takedown, but rather a taxonomy of icons that represent the region,” says Vásquez, who will debut new paintings from the series at a solo show opening Sept. 22 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library. “It’s landscape, but they’re surreal landscape paintings that are focused on the image of the palm tree as it relates to the California dream or the California myth.”

In addition to Under the Perfect Sun, Vásquez plans on continuing The Gates of Heck project and anticipates a dance and theatre performance somewhere down the road.

“As I got older, I developed more of a ‘I can do this attitude,’” Vásquez says. “Really, what’s stopping me?”