Point Loma’s lost promised land

As Ken Small grew up, he noticed his household was different from others in San Diego. His family had dinner guests from all over the world. They would discuss philosophy and Sanskrit literature, and his family would often receive international mail. He says there was a noted sense of extended community and often wondered why others’ homes weren’t filled with books.

“I thought it was quite normal to have the complete works of Shakespeare or Emerson,” Small says. “But this was still the ‘50s, and it was a little strange as I came to realize.”

Small later learned that all of this was his parents’ passive approach to Theosophy, a philosophical belief system that seeks the purpose of the universe through divine nature. He adds that he became interested in the religion, but that it was never forced on him.

“My parents are very wise in that they never taught their children Theosophy,” he says. “We were surrounded by it, but whether we found it interesting or not was entirely up to us.”

This upbringing carved the course of Small’s life, leading him to eventually study Buddhism and holistic medicine. He also lived in a zen monastery for a year and, now, teaches meditation. For him, it all traces back to San Diego’s former Theosophical community called Lomaland, where his parents grew up. Lomaland was created by Katherine Tingley in 1898 and previously occupied the land where Point Loma Nazarene University’s campus now sits, although most of the original buildings have been torn down. During Lomaland’s peak in the 1920s, 500 residents from 26 nations lived there.

“It was an incredibly cohesive group who worked very hard to put their ideals into practice and by entering that community, they were willing to engage in their work and their values in this overview for the harmony of the whole,” says Small.

Small’s mother was born in a house at Lomaland, while his father was sent there when he was three years old. Like other members of Lomaland, Small’s parents attended Tingley’s Raja Yoga School, which taught theories of universal brotherhood and followed a regimented schedule of community activities including meditation. Residents were also heavily encouraged to participate in the arts.

“It was a very supportive atmosphere and curriculum to build these capacities in everybody,” says Small. “People who grew up there who were not musically inclined or were tone deaf and could not tell whether a scale was going up or down, they still had to go to chorus practice. Tingley was adamant. You had to be there.”

Tingley directed large-scale productions of Shakespeare classics that would unfold on the outdoor, white-pillar stage of Lomaland’s Greek Theater. According to the San Diego History Center, it was the first Greek-style theater in the country, and it still stands at PLNU.

From Lomaland came prestigious poets, sculptors, writers, painters and more. Impressionist artist Maurice Braun, who joined the Theosophists in 1909, founded the San Diego Art Guild, which later became the San Diego Art Institute. Other residents became teachers at San Diego’s Normal School, Francis W. Parker School and elsewhere.

“It was San Diego’s arts and culture. There wasn’t any outside of Lomaland,” says Rob Ray, the curator of San Diego State’s Special Collections. However, he says that’s not common knowledge.

“Most people today are not aware of either Katherine Tingley or the Theosophists on Lomaland or the community itself. They know that Point Loma Nazarene is there, but they make no connection to that and this fabulous community back in the late 19th Century.”

The community ostensibly failed in 1942 following financial issues and a power struggle in the years following Tingley’s death in 1929. If not for telling the stories of his parents and their Theosophist friends, Small worries Lomaland’s history may die with the surviving residents. In hopes of stopping that, Ray and Small have been collecting artifacts and are now co-curating the exhibit Revisiting Visionary Utopia: Katherine Tingley’s Lomaland, 1898-1947.

Starting March 12 at SDSU’s Special Collections Room 4410, they will unveil the first of a multi-part exhibit. This first installment will be an overview of Lomaland’s culture—a topic Small says has never been covered in a gallery setting. The exhibit will include works by various Lomaland residents who became notable artists, books that were published at Lomaland’s print shop and more.

Some of the best-known books published there and that will be on view are by Lomaland resident Kenneth Morris, whose writing style is often compared to J. R. R. Tolkien. While at Lomaland, Morris would often collaborate with fellow resident Reginald Machell, a well-known artist who would illustrate the pages. Ray says Machell was “the crystallization of the Theosophical outlook.” One of his large-scale paintings will be on loan from the San Diego History Center.

On view are also black-and-white photos taken at Lomaland, capturing scenes from a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Tingley’s other large-scale drama productions directed at the Greek Theater. Small’s mother can even be seen in one of the photos.

The following installments of the exhibition will focus on the subsets of Lomaland’s culture, such as its music, theater or other schools Tingley started elsewhere. Together, the exhibits will be on view for at least a year. Ray also expects to host two lectures that accompany the exhibit—one by Small himself, and a tentatively planned talk from Point Loma history professor Dwayne Little.

“The idea is to really immerse the viewer, especially our students, in a time and place that once was,” says Ray. “To get them interested enough to want to learn about Theosophy. How this one woman and the strong supporters around her were able to build this extraordinary community on the American West Coast that had great influence on the arts, especially the arts, but also on the culture in general, in a young and growing San Diego.”