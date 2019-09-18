Rage, spit, viscera and hope: The photography of Becky DiGiglio

× Expand All photos by Becky DiGiglio Silent's Jung Sing

When looking at Becky DiGiglio’s pictures, it’s easy to think of spirit photography, the 19th century phenomenon where mediums claimed to capture the dead via the burgeoning field of photography. In these pictures, a subject sits posed while a ghostly visage—a faded and blurred face, perhaps—floats in the background. Even though spirit photography was revealed to be a hoax perpetrated by opportunistic hucksters, the images they produced are no less haunting, intimate, and—given the Civil War backdrop during which spirit photography thrived—strangely hopeful.

And while DiGiglio is not capturing spirits, her photographs feature the same kind of flash-in-the-pan, transitory qualities. As the eye behind the Instagram account @yourethenight, DiGiglio has quickly made a name for herself as the premier documenter of San Diego’s nightlife and extreme music scenes. She thrives in darkened rooms where sweaty punks, goths and metalheads scream into microphones. She is able to capture the energy of bands that play as if their lives depend on it, and her double/triple/quadruple exposure-style gives her pictures a manic illusion of motion. It’s as if her subjects are being exorcised.

“I like to have a little bit of chaos in my life,” DiGiglio says. We’re sitting in the back of Caffe Calabria. Around us, people type on computers and there’s a baseball game playing in the background. It feels like the least punk room in the world, but DiGiglio doesn’t mind. In fact, her humbleness almost belies her talent for capturing rage, spit, and viscera, and it’s this deep-seated, unpretentious quality that makes her work all the more impactful.

× Expand IDLES

As a kid, DiGiglio grew up with a camera in hand, constantly taking pictures. But she can trace her attraction to photographing chaotic situations back to one particular show

“The thing that made me really interested in photography was going to this show in Philadelphia called Pointless Fest, which no longer happens,” she says. “Afterwards, there was a clash with cops. Someone right at my feet got hit and had a seizure, and all of a sudden, tons of cops started coming. I had a camera, just a crappy point and shoot, and I started taking pictures. I mean, the show was fun to shoot, but the chaos afterward was the most interesting to me.”

For DiGiglio photography soon became intertwined with her politics. Punk is inherently political, yes, but witnessing the injustices that followed Pointless Fest kicked off DiGiglio’s interest in capturing protests, as well as documenting injustices in our era—which includes photographing an immigrant detention center in El Cajon and the protests that followed Eric Garner’s death at the hands of NYPD.

“I think there’s a real similarity between shooting protests and shooting music,” she says. “I think for extreme music, there’s the chaos of it—but people are there because they’re passionate about something.”

DiGiglio also cut her teeth exploring and photographing abandoned buildings in New Jersey where she grew up. And although filming empty buildings seems like the situational opposite of protests or underground music shows, all of theses experiences speak to DiGiglio’s penchant for documenting cast-offs, underdogs and those that have been looked over. Plus, some of her wildest shoots have been when she’s alone in deserted places.

“I once fell through an abandoned building when I was a freshman in high school,” she says. “And one time I was in this old psych ward. It was snowing and there was a deer on the second floor of this building. The deer was in this narrow hallway and I thought, ‘I don’t want to get stuck with a deer,’ but it was pretty amazing.”

DiGiglio also describes a scene at Scotty’s Playland, an abandoned amusement park in El Cajon.

“Turns out, there’s a man who lives there with a dog. I didn’t notice anyone there at first, so I hopped in. I saw a guy, and he didn’t acknowledge me,” she says. “Then, all of a sudden, this dog comes barrell-assing toward me. Luckily, I ran and got to the other side of the fence. It could have continued to chase me but it stopped and just cruised off. That was scary. That was most unsafe situation I’ve been in.”

DiGiglio’s nonchalance while sharing these very nightmarish and post-apocalyptic memories serves to underscore her willingness to go where few photographers go to capture the essence of a subject. It’s nearly impossible to scroll through @yourethenight without finding an image that shakes the viewer’s emotional core—whether it’s an image of Mexicali band Silent’s singer Jung Sing shredding his vocal chords, or borderline-NSFW photos from San Diego’s The Gay Agenda shows (hell yeah studded codpiece), DiGiglio’s technique is tight, unflinching, and intimate.

× Expand Becky DiGiglio

“I only shoot with one lens, which people cannot believe,” she says, explaining the methods behind her style. “When I talk to other photographers, they’re like, ‘You only have one lens?’ It’s only for very short range. It’s a 28-70 mm, so I have to be super close at shows. I couldn’t shoot from the back of the room. I couldn’t zoom in. But I like to be at the front.”

Being that close to people being so raw gives DiGiglio a glimpse into human nature. And in describing that, she provides a vision of hope DiGiglio provides a vision of hope, which—much like a ghost in a photograph—is fleeting and difficult to hold on to, but profound in the hands of someone who knows how to capture it.

“Punk and hardcore shows, for the most part, seem violent and aggressive, but people actually are very caring to one another,” DiGiglio says. “Even in the middle of chaos, they want to help each other.”