Ryan Griffith’s cabinets of curiosities

Photo courtesy of Ryan Griffith Relics of the Hypnotist War

"What is this?”

That’s the most common reaction Ryan Griffith gets from people who wander into his installation at Space 4 Art during the live/work space’s monthly open studios events.

Griffith is the creator of an immersive, narrative performance piece titled Relics of the Hypnotist War. Its premise is this: Many years ago the hypnotists invaded, causing a sleep epidemic. As their victims awakened after decades of sleep, they tried to piece together what had happened. They gathered the relics of this terrible time and put them in a museum as a reminder of what happened and a warning to future generations.

When one enters Griffith’s tiny 15 x 18-foot studio at Space 4 Art, it feels like entering another world. The walls have been papered with pages from an encyclopedia and are covered with old black-and-white photos. The lighting is muted, the furniture antique. The more the viewer looks around, the more they see: a child’s dress, an old magnifying glass, crumbling books. It’s a bit like stepping into a daguerreotype photograph.

The studio, however, also serves as a theater, and patrons are greeted by a curator who welcomes them to the museum before embarking on the sad history of the Hypnotist War. Part counterfactual museum, part narrative installation, part micro-theater, Relics of the Hypnotist War is utterly unique.

The idea began in Russia in 2005 where Griffith was attending a literary conference. He met a woman and her daughter who claimed they’d been robbed after being hypnotized.

“A stranger approached them asking for directions and the next thing they knew, they were coming to on the street and their purses were gone,” Ryan recounts. The story stuck with him and became the genesis of the narrative.

The son of antique collectors, Griffith has been collecting unusual objects for a very long time. The things that catch his eye “are almost never beautiful,” he says, but rather, “they’re broken and battered with a nice green patina.”

Griffith’s passion for collecting and the hypnotist narrative came together even more during a trip to Istanbul where he visited Orhan Pamuk’s Museum of Innocence, which is simultaneously a museum and a novel. Griffith was fascinated by the opportunity “to walk into the lives of these fictional characters.” This experience expanded his concept of what a story can be and his own narrative began to unfold.

“As I travel,” Ryan says, “I hear stories that seem fantastic. Maybe it’s the latent Christian in me, but I’m drawn to create a mystical place where those beliefs are possible. Even though it feels beyond the realm of belief, the objects ground it.”

Griffith wrote the monologues in 2016 and gathered his relics together for one of Space 4 Art’s open studios.

“That’s when it occurred to me it’s really a theater,” Griffith says.

He started working with actors to serve as the museum’s curators who greet guests and deliver the monologues. The project quickly rounded into its final shape of narrative, installation and performance. But it’s the relics that are the stars of the show.

“I realized it’s the atmosphere that does most of the work,” Griffith says. “The rest is curiosity.”

As part of the experience, visitors are asked to pick objects and formulate questions about them. “The sensation of holding an object and hearing a story gives the experience verisimilitude,” Griffith says. “Marrying the imagination to an object gives it a deeper sense of possibility.”

Griffith draws inspiration from Joseph Cornell’s Cabinet of Curiosities and the Museum of Jurassic Technology in Los Angeles, both of which explore the idea of building a narrative out of objects.

“I love the idea of walking into a Joseph Cornell box,” Griffith says. But in Griffith’s world, visitors are encouraged to engage with the installation by handling objects, leafing through journals and asking questions.

Despite the narrative’s fantastic premise, there’s an ineffable quality to the experience that floats just beyond the limits of consciousness, like something half-remembered from a dream.

For Griffith, the saga of the Hypnotist War “is a very human story about loss. It’s about falling asleep to your own life and losing people you can’t bring back. It’s so easy to fall into a dream state and not be fully conscious. I think for most people that’s the takeaway. Who or what in my life has put me to sleep? Sometimes I feel like being in San Diego is like living in the land of the Lotus Eaters. There’s so much beauty, it’s easy to fall asleep.”

One of the remarkable things about Relics of the Hypnotist War is its creator. Griffith isn’t an art world wunderkind of independent means, but a local English teacher at Grossmont College who takes advantage of his teaching schedule to travel a few weeks each summer. His latest addition to the installation is a chandelier he bought for 50 euros in Milan last June.

Although some version of Relics of the Hypnotist War has been running since 2016, fewer than 50 people have experienced it. Part of that is due to the limitations of the space. Performances are limited to just six people. Although it sometimes seems that Griffith is allergic to exposure, if not profoundly indifferent to it, he insists that neither is true.

“I wanted to bring in people who would appreciate it. I didn’t want to sell tickets. I wanted to find like-minded people and share it. I’m a little hesitant about sharing my secret, but I’m sure there are a lot of cool people out there who’d love to experience something like this.”

Griffith has no intention of taking down the installation anytime soon. He sees his “little room” as part of the nexus of homelessness and gentrification in San Diego’s East Village. Griffith believes “there’s no mystery or resonance to the way these buildings are rising up. I like that this room is a bit of a mystery, even if it’s something most of the people around here wouldn’t care to see.”