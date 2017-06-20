San Diego Art Institute employees are ready to lead

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Lissa Corona and Marina Grize

Lissa Corona and Marina Grize are having their moment in the sun. Through a combination of hard work, creativity and a confluence of events, the two artists and art administrators are temporarily positioned at the helm of the San Diego Art Institute (SDAI), an institution on the forefront of contemporary art in a city that always seems late to the proverbial art party.

However, their moment may be fleeting.

Upon the recent departure of the San Diego Art Institute’s attention-grabbing executive director, Ginger Shulick Porcella, Corona, then the education director, somewhat reluctantly accepted the leadership position in the interim.

“At first there was talk of bringing in someone from the outside as interim director, and Ginger would jokingly say, ‘or maybe Lissa could just do it,’” Corona recounts. “And I was like ‘hell no, I don’t want that!’ because I would see how stressed she would get… But then I was like, OK—when opportunities come, you have to just seize them, and even if this only lasts for six weeks, it’s going to be our time to make things happen.”

The result has been what she gleefully refers to as a “love fest” with Grize, who is SDAI’s Creative Director, as well as with the rest of the staff, all of whom are working artists themselves.

“I have issues with hierarchical leadership, especially in the arts,” Corona says. “Right after Ginger left the first thing we did was have an offsite staff retreat. We talked about what kinds of things we would want to see happen, and what are all of our goals for the space and for our programming. How can we function as more of a collective? How do we build each other up and support each other and make decisions as a team?”

“The idea of a collective is really appealing to me because we were already working that way, but none of the ideas were allowed to come to fruition that were our own,” says Grize, who has been with SDAI for over three years and has done a lot of the heavy lifting. “Lissa values all of us and realizes that we have our own ideas and can create our own programs. There’s this mutual trust and, honestly, love amongst all of us.”

This inclusive, celebratory mood is evident in the kind of programming that’s been going on inside the Balboa Park space as of late. Events such as a panel discussion about intersectional feminism, improvisational experimental music jam sessions, gatherings for the group Rebel Quinceanera (which empowers latinx teens to embrace and love themselves), and the end-of-year UCSD critical gender studies party have all been highly successful.

“I’m kind of blown away by how many amazing people I meet on a regular basis in our community that are actively making really engaging and thoughtful work,” Corona notes. “There’s no reason why our space can’t be supportive of all of these different groups to create a better sense of community, one that is inclusive and one that really challenges preconceptions of what the San Diego art scene is.”

But with the search actively underway for a new executive director, this dream team is wondering if their collective love affair will be short lived. Will fear by the board of the organization’s fiscal health overshadow the current team’s organic harmony and collective productivity? Will Corona’s more inclusive leadership and the creative boom that the museum is experiencing continue if the board chooses an outsider to steer the ship? And is it even an option for the interim solution to become more permanent or, at the least, be given more of a chance to prove its functionality?

“I don’t think it would be a smart choice,” says board member Susanna Peredo Swap. “We need someone who can hit the ground running and is familiar with the enormous task of being the executive director of a non-profit. It’s not just getting to do the fun curatorial stuff… It’s about fundraising and donor acquisitions. It’s really important fiscally that whoever that leader is has those strong qualifications under their belt. Our number one responsibility is the fiscal health of the organization.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist “Thighs and Ferns” by Carlitos Galvan

“I think the search for a real development person would be way more interesting,” Grize responds. “How about someone that’s winning every single grant that this state offers? Wouldn’t that be amazing?”

“We as a board are very understanding and very appreciative of all that the staff has done to carry the institution and we want to ensure its longevity just like they do.” Says board member Ryan Jefferies. “We don’t feel that creating chaos or putting someone in charge that has the potential to create chaos is in anyone’s best interest.”

When asked if Corona was being considered for the position due to her recent success as leader, Jefferies claimed that the search is “confidential” and that it wouldn’t be fair to the others candidates to share that information, adding, “we need to find someone to fill the position in all its caveats. Being an executive director is a very complex position and requires many hats. We’re looking for someone who can wear as many of those hats as possible.”

In the meantime, Corona and Grize are trying on all the hats, earning grants such as the California Art Council’s Artists in Schools grant (based on the proposal that Corona wrote) and getting to put on what promises to be one of the most progressive exhibits in the history of the San Diego art scene.

“It’s called Millenial Pink. It’s all about the evolution of queer aesthetics,” explains Corona. “We’re coming at it from a place of observing how our queer community is making art that is celebratory of identity, questioning gender constructs and embracing sexual fluidity.”

When talking about the opening on July 29th Corona adds, “It’s going to be so glam and we’re going to have so much fun, and I’m probably going to cry.”

Grize talks with immense pride about co-curating the show—which will feature work from Carlitos Galvan, Erica Cho and Mauricio Muñoz, among others—and how the amazing roster of artists fell in line so smoothly.

“All Lissa did was be her genuine self and people reacted well to it,” Grize says. “She’s a really easy person to talk to and that goes a long way. Maybe further than people think we need here.”