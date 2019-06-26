San Diego Resistance Chorus fights back through song

× Expand Photo by Allison Davis San Diego Resistance Revival Chorus

Halfway through our conversation, San Diego Resistance Revival Chorus co-founder Siena Beacham says the group has to sing at least one song before the end of our interview.

“I want to be free / So free / Like a feather blowing through the breeze,” the four leaders sing. They fill the small conference room where we meet with Beautiful Chorus’ “Pachamama.”

The San Diego chapter of the Resistance Revival Chorus uses singing as a form of political activism while maintaining, according to its leaders, the “spirit of joy and resistance.” The group is just six months old, yet it’s quickly creating a community for like-minded individuals in the region.

Gris Alves is the group’s leader, Beacham and Sarah Knapp are the co-founders of the group, and Monique Sanderlin is the group’s music director.

I meet them for coffee early in the morning and after listening to them speak, it’s undeniable that the women at the helm of this chorus are passionate and dedicated—giving a voice to the different social, human rights, gender and environmental causes in San Diego.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the election and presidency of Donald Trump were the main impetus behind the formation of Resistance Revival Chorus (RRC). The original chorus was a group of seven women in New York City who decided to bring joy to the resistance and founded the RRC. A performance at Times Square launched them into the spotlight and, since then, they have performed across the United States and at the Grammys.

New York’s chorus was welcoming to the idea that their movement could be replicated across the country and, slowly but surely, RRC chapters popped up in Boston, Massachusetts, Riverside, California, and more.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña San Diego Resistance Revival Chorus leaders from left: Monique Sanderlin, Sarah Knapp, Siena Beacham and Gris Alves

Knapp says she was drawn to the idea of creating a chapter in San Diego, and after recruiting San Diego native Beacham and longtime social justice singer Alves, everything slowly fell into place.

There are currently 28 members who range from 20-to-55 years of age. The group is made up of multigenerational, multilingual and interfaith members. While RRC is known as an all-woman chorus, Knapp jokes it’s really just anyone who does not identify as a cis-man.

Sanderlin says it’s significant to have members who don’t identify as cis-men because they are often hesitant to share their truth.

“Even though we each have different backgrounds growing up, there have been a lot of people in the group who, because they are not cis-men, identify with this voicelessness at some point in their life,” Sanderlin says. “Their voice either being taken from them or them feeling like it was shut down. It’s really significant to see people completely become themselves.”

The first time the group met officially, it was a small gathering of a few people at Alves’ South Park home. The next week it was 10 and, as word spread and more members joined, the group grew.

The chorus’ mission resonated with Mexican born Alves who had been a part of several social justice bands in Tijuana in the early ’90s. Alves says that after meeting the members for the first time, she felt there was a purpose again for her to dive back into music.

“It was like ‘OK we have voices again,’” says Alves, adding that it was almost like she was transported back to her early 20s.

× Expand Photo by Allison Davis San Diego Resistance Revival Chorus

The chorus held its first large performance on May 26 at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights. Beacham remembers they were so nervous because they worried no one would show up. At the very least, they expected 25 people to show up, she jokes.

To their surprise, there were 250 people in attendance.

“As we started singing it was just, it wasn’t even about us anymore,” says Sanderlin. “Us not having to worry about how our voices sound or how people are receiving it because you could tell that everyone was kind of in a space of healing.”

Like the New York group, the values of the San Diego RRC are to resist the things that oppress by using music to heal and bring joy. Their focus so far has been to raise money for specific organizations. The group raised over $1,600 for the San Diego chapter of the Women’s Prison Yoga Project at the Bread and Salt show. They will perform next with the National Performance Network in Barrio Logan on Monday, July 22.

The New York chapter has laid a lot of the groundwork that the San Diego chapter looks up to and replicates. Still, they refer to their approach as “punk rock” because they are doing everything themselves without letting their age, professional background or education hold them back.

“We’ve had this kind of fearlessness of, well, punk rock—let’s do it and along the way we are figuring out what works, what does not work. And it is hard and it is beautiful,” says Knapp. “Everyone is inherently qualified by the contents of their souls, not their resume or education. We’ve discovered just how easy it is to DIY a chorus in a community.”

Aside from their dedication to helping other organizations, the chorus has served as a healing experience for each member. It’s given them an opportunity to belong, to feel strength and serve as a light when it often feels like the world is dark.

Co-founder Beacham believes that one of the reasons the chorus resonates with people is because they resist with joy.

“I think people might be exhausted by the cycle of negativity,” says Beacham in reference to the news, social media or the country’s political climate. “We’ve decided that is our main form of resistance as a group is to cut that negativity and to just say I am light and to sing about who we know ourselves to be. Always affirming that we are enough and that we have the power to change.”