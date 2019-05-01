Seeing the future at La Jolla Playhouse’s DNA New Work Series

× Expand Photos courtesy of the La Jolla Playhouse Gabriel Greene leading a DNA New Work Series discussion

Projects by two UC San Diego MFA graduates—as well as a collaboration between writer-musician Kyle Jarrow, DEVO co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh and skateboarding icon Tony Hawk—highlight La Jolla Playhouse’s seventh DNA New Work Series, running May 2 through May 5 at UCSD. The main purpose of the series is to highlight works-in-progress, in this case three plays and one musical. Actors will read the works and have directors, though no costumes or sets are employed.

This year’s lineup includes Airport, a La Jolla Playhouse commission, written by Guillermo Calderón, who’ll also direct. It happens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Next up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. is The Best We Could (a family tragedy) by Emily Feldman, with Kate Eminger directing. Both readings take place in the Playhouse’s Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center (PDC).

Next is Slam by Kyle Jarrow (book) and Mark Mothersbaugh and Jarrow (music and lyrics), which is adapted from Nick Hornby’s 2007 novel and directed by Sean Graney. This one includes skateboarding choreography by Tony Hawk and happens Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the Seuss 1 rehearsal space. Finally, there’s Jean, Jonah, and the Ginger Karl by Jeff Augustin, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody which happens Sunday at 2 p.m. in Seuss 1.

The DNA New Work Series programs four to six works each year and is a chance to see potential La Jolla Playhouse productions in their beginning stages. According to Gabriel Greene, La Jolla Playhouse’s director of artistic development, nine projects from the previous six DNA series have gone on to become full productions at LJP. Among them are Ayad Akhtar’s The Who & The What, Chasing the Song by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan (creators of Memphis and this year’s Diana in La Jolla), Michael Benjamin Washington’s Blueprints to Freedom, and The Last Tiger in Haiti by Jeff Augustin.

× Expand Jim Carmody Jeff Augustin and Joshua Kahan Brody

“It’s very helpful,” says Augustin, a UCSD MFA grad when asked if he appreciates the benefit of seeing and hearing his play read in its evolutionary stage. “Anytime you hear a play you start unearthing what it’s about—how it moves and how it flows. You’re with the actors and they’re asking questions. They have to act that moment, that truth.”

Jean, Jonah, and the Ginger Karl is structured as two monologues, unfolding at different points in time. One monologue is from a son, the other from his father. Each is on a journey of self-discovery. Augustin says the play “came out of this idea that I live in L.A. and I don’t drive, and my father has worked at an airport and doesn’t fly.”

“I was interested in how different generations come together,” says Augustin adding that while the two monologues are separate, the son and father “are connecting in different timelines and understanding each other in a way they never had before.”

Greene says Augustin had been talking with him about his father/son play for years and “about it haunting the corners of his mind.”

“When I heard there was a draft, I was so eager to read it,” says Greene. A monologue play unlocks a level of psychology, because the characters tend to be a lot more open.”

× Expand DNA reading of The Last Tiger In Haiti

During the reading on Sunday, Augustin says he’ll “be in a corner” talking with the actors and taking notes. He calls this “concentrated focus time,” but he also listens to the reactions of the live audience.

“They are there,” Augustin says of the audience. “You get to feel the emotional life and rhythms of the play.”

This is the essence of the DNA New Work series.

“What the series was designed to answer,” says the Playhouse’s Greene, “was how do we provide a more structured, beneficial program for artists in the beginning of their plays’ gestational periods? In some reading series, a lot of times the projects are getting a third or a fifth reading at a theater. The writer doesn’t need that anymore.”

In other words, at DNA writers may be hearing their work aloud for the very first time.

“DNA is a gateway,” says Greene, “a retreat to be away from all the distractions—to throw yourself straight into the material.”

Greene goes on to explain that the Playhouse is routinely pitched upward of 500 new plays and musicals each year, in various stages of development. He’s excited about the four projects that were chosen for DNA.

Greene calls Guillermo Calderón’s Airport “a really wild dark comedy where, I dare say, it may take you a little while to get a grip on the world he’s creating. Then he immediately changes your understanding of what you’ve just watched in a surprising way. Ultimately, I think what he’s doing is creating an epithetic and beautiful story about uncertainty and fear in our current climate as it relates to identity and a sense of belonging in a country.”

Greene describes UCSD MFA grad Emily Feldman as “a wildly theatrical writer whose works balance on the border between realism and a very heightened almost meta-theatricality.” He adds that Greene’s new work,The Best We Could (a family tragedy), takes “a big-hearted look at our country, our family units, how we interact with each other as people across long distances and across various social spectra.”

Being a fan of novelist Nick Hornby, Greene is thrilled to present a reading of the first act of a new musical based on Hornsby’s book, Slam.

“The unique aspect to this project is we’re also going to have five- to 10-minute moments where audiences go into another room where we’ve installed a makeshift skate ramp, and Tony Hawk is going to host a presentation of what some of the skate movement might be like when this moves on into production.”

The DNA series, like DNA itself, is a building block.

“In addition to being a service for [the La Jolla Playhouse],” says Greene, “hopefully, in some small measure, it’s a service to theater at large. We are happy when writers we love and projects we love get opportunities.”

Tickets are free to the DNA New Work Series, but reservations are required by calling 858-550-1010 or going to lajollaplayhouse.org.