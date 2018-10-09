San Diego Opera sings a new song

× Expand Image courtesy of San Diego Opera All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

The San Diego Opera was on the brink of collapse in 2014 until its board of directors rescinded an earlier vote to close and saved the institution from extinction. But rather than play it safe moving forward, General Director David Bennett came on board in 2015, and has shown to be unafraid of evolving in order to stay relevant and represent San Diego’s diversity. And the opera continues to do this through hiring new talent and maintaining programming that showcases both new and traditional works.

“The community of San Diego is changing,” says Bennett. “It’s partly what it was before, but it’s also partly something new. We have to find a way to make San Diego Opera mirror the community.”

The Opera has some new hires to keep with its plans for continued relevance. Noteably there are a few newly created positions: Andrea Puente-Catán was hired as the Major Gift Officer of Hispanic Affairs, who will lead outreach efforts to the city’s Hispanic and Latinx communities. There’s also Alan Hicks, the joint SDSU/San Diego Opera director of Opera Theatre. Bennett notes another new arrival, Dominic Domingo, as director of Artistic Administration. He says Domingo will attract new talent to the Opera, while hopefully retaining its audiences. Bennett says Domingo has an ear for finding good singers and resources to get new, international talent. Domingo was able to get Evan Hughes onboard as lead in the Opera’s opening Mainstage production, Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, when bass-baritone singer Nicholas Brownlee dropped out due to last minute scheduling. “[Domingo] has his ear on a level of international, very young, up-and-coming singers,” says Bennett.

Domingo joined San Diego Opera from Los Angeles Opera where his grandfather, renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo, is general director. Despite the fact that Los Angeles Opera has a much larger budget than San Diego, Domingo sees his move as an opportunity for personal growth. He is currently scouting singers for future seasons and is keeping in mind that the Opera needs to attract new, young audiences as many of its core fan base are getting older.

“There are so many young composers out there and new works that are more relevant, I would say, to what is happening in our society and our country,” says Domingo. “And stories that need to be told that will capture the attention of today’s audience more than maybe some of these traditional works will. That’s what we try to do with our dētour Series.”

Compared with the traditional operas of the Main Stage Season, dētour is a series of lesser known operas that are more contemporary and avante-garde in nature. The series was introduced in November 2016 as an effort to attract new audiences. Domingo says the most unique piece of this season’s series is the chamber opera All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. It tells the true story of Allied Forces and German soldiers meeting to exchange Christmas gifts during World War I.

“Usually in opera, you have a whole orchestra and you’d have a chorus and you’d have soloists,” says Domingo. “All is Calm is unique in that it’s actually just men singing acapella with no orchestra.”

Despite its unique dētour Series, Bennett stresses that the San Diego Opera isn’t trying to be an avant garde opera company. It still offers traditional pieces like Marriage of Figaro, Carmen and Rigoletto because those are part of the canon of opera. The Opera also wants to appeal to its core audience while introducing them to new works.

“I do think that the combination of what we’re doing in the dētour series and some experimentation and traditional is the reason why we’re surviving,” says Bennett. “We hope that it will lead to more security, success and longevity.”

San Diego Opera’s 2018-2019 Season

The Marriage of Figaro

San Diego Civic Theatre · Oct. 20, 23, 26,and 28 (matinee)

Figaro’s plans to marry fellow servant Susanna are challenged in Mozart’s classic rom-com. There is Count Almaviva, who also has eyes for Susanna, and housekeeper Marcellina, who also wants to marry Figaro. Completing the love triangle is Dr. Bartolo, who is angry with Figaro for thwarting his plans to seduce Countess Almaviva.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Balboa Theatre • Dec. 7, 8, and 9 (matinee)

Part of the detour Series, the a capella chamber opera tells the true story of soldiers from France, England and Germany meeting to exchange gifts and perform burials on Christmas Eve and Day during World War I.

Rigoletto

San Diego Civic Theatre • Feb. 2, 5, 8, and 10 (matinee)

The Duke of Mantua was living the high life, seducing wives and daughters, while his hunchback jester, Rigoletto, ridiculed their husbands and fathers. The fun ends for the pair when an angry father curses Rigoletto, which prompts the Duke to seduce Rigoletto’s daughter.

Three Decembers

Patrick Henry PHAME Theatre • March 8, 9, 10 (matinee)

Actress and singer Madeline Mitchell’s Christmas letter isn’t good enough to stop her adult children, Beatrice and Charlie, from resenting her. Both blame their mom for their circumstances, but the family has a chance to heal when the truth of their father’s death is revealed.

Carmen

San Diego Civic Theatre • March 30, April 2, 5,and 7 (matinee)

The title character is a femme fatale who bewitches men and drops them when she gets bored. Soldier Don José is one of these unfortunate men. His jealousy leads to tragic results after Carmen leaves him for macho bullfighter Escamillo.