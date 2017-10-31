Suds, sexism and the scene

San Diego’s beer scene has certainly evolved over the years from a boys’ club into something far more inclusive. However, women still encounter sexist behavior regularly, whether it’s from breweries themselves or the people they’re serving. We talked to three influential women in the industry who shared their personal experiences. Collectively, they offer unique takes on how far we’ve come, while also offering suggestions on how the scene can keep moving forward. The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

× Expand Tim Stahl Rachael Akin Rachael Akin

Rachel Akin - Brand czar and co-founder at Benchmark Brewing

When it comes to sexism within the beer industry, do you feel like things are changing?

I would say there are a lot more women in brewing in general and a lot more women in management positions. That being said, I know of two or three female brewers that have control over a brewhouse in San Diego County and there are about 144 brewhouses, so it’s not close to equal. I think that as far as an industry goes, San Diego is pretty welcoming to whoever is interested in beer, and I love that. I see the biggest gap at the consumer level. They’re seeing a lot of products clearly marketed to men.

Can you give me any examples of those products?

There are still things like Buxom Blonde out in the market, and Amplified pitched some can designs recently that were pretty far out in left field, in my opinion. The Coors twins come to mind, and that’s what we all grew up on, right? It was pretty clear that the beer was for guys, and the girls were just there to look pretty.

So how do we combat things like that?

I think the most important thing that we as brewers and ownership can do to further this cause is to put staff behind our bars that represent who we want to be buying the beer we’re making. And consumers can vote with their dollars. If there are labels that are inappropriate, don’t buy them. If there are places that they go that they see inequalities happening, don’t go back. There’s a lot of power in continuing to frequent someplace. It’s sort of like signing off on the behavior in a way.

Laura Ulrich - Brewer at Stone Brewing and president of Pink Boots Society

What changes have you seen over your 14 years in the industry, with regard to sexism and women working in beer?

I think there’s sexism in the industry absolutely, but I think now people are a little more vocal and aware and are bringing it to the surface as opposed to just letting it happen. There’s this unspoken rule that you kind of have to have tough skin and just work through it, but I don’t know if that’s really always the case. As a woman in the industry we tend to get a little more attention than I think we desire or care for. We’re asked often what’s it like to be a woman in the industry, but what does it matter? I work in the beer industry, that shouldn’t be the first thing you want to ask me.

Tell me a little more about Pink Boots Society.

It started off as a way to connect women working in beer, so that we could have some camaraderie. Ten years ago, I didn’t even really realize that there were a lot of other women that did what I did. From there, we sort of evolved into a nonprofit educational group and society that helps women in the industry advance their careers through education.

What are some ways people can support women and make sure things continue to change?

People bringing this up is the start to change. Since I’ve been in the industry, we’ve always been moving in the right direction. If you’re a woman in the industry and you’re confident in what you’re doing, you just don’t let that stuff get to you. Like if someone is asking your male co-worker about a beer, you can just step in and say “Actually I’m the one who made that beer. I’m the one who put this cask together. Not him—me.”

× Expand John Schulz John Schulz Photography

Jill Davidson - Western regional sales manager for Pizza Port and president of San Diego Brewers Guild

I’m extremely lucky in that, within my organization,I have never personally felt it, but I know that sexism is a really common occurrence. And I think a major side effect of sexism is that women often don’t take themselves as seriously as they should, or they don’t have the tools to realize their full potential. Groups like the Pink Boots Society, which has done a lot to elevate and empower women, are so crucial.

Do you feel like things have changed or are changing with regard to women working in beer?

I feel like that respect is definitely growing within our industry. I don’t want to say sexism or other issues are non-existent, but I do think we’re a very supportive industry as a whole. And no one’s going to let you off easy because you’re a girl, that’s for darn sure.

What can consumers do to support women in the industry?

If there’s something that morally doesn’t sit with you, don’t buy it. That’s the most direct way to send a message to a business. But also, if you see something, say something. There’s a lot of power behind women and encouragement of women to not stand for this anymore. I think that the whole #MeToo movement has proved that our voices are louder together, so the more we’re talking about it, the more everyone’s understanding what’s happening.