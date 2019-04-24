Swish Projects hopes to give local artists more opportunities

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña John Itiola, a stand-in for Edwin Negado and Julian Klincewicz

Julian Klincewicz is only 23 years old, but he’s already achieved huge success as an artist and videographer. Known for his dreamlike, lo-fi shooting style, he’s traveled to iconic locales like New York, Moscow, Paris and Tokyo and worked with major names in fashion, art and music—from Kanye West and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh to Beyoncé on her new Netflix film, Homecoming.

Now, for his latest project, Klincewicz is giving something back to his hometown. He and his friends, Edwin Negado and John Itiola, unveiled Swish Projects in North Park, a mixed-use gallery space designed to offer opportunities for promising talent in a city where that can be hard to come by.

“A lot of the artists that I would be excited to see just don’t have a venue to show at in San Diego,” Klincewicz tells CityBeat. “You have some really big galleries up in La Jolla, but even in terms of a practical price bracket, they’re kind of higher-end galleries. You basically need to actually have money money to buy anything.”

Klincewicz and company are aiming to do something more accessible, along the lines of spaces they’ve been to in other cities. Swish Projects’ style was on full display at its soft opening party on a recent Saturday night. In the humble gallery on 2903 El Cajon Blvd. near 30th Street, funk records played on a pink portable turntable while teenagers and 20-somethings in savvy streetwear gear sipped cans of yerba mate and popped ollies on skateboards outside. From now until May 9, the space will be showing I’ll Follow You, a solo exhibition of portraits by artist and barber Sergio Hernandez. With their pink-and-black color schemes and spray-paint simplicity, Hernandez’s pieces evoke the flash prints of barbershops and tattoo parlors.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña I'll Follow You by Sergio Hernandez at Swish Projects

The three artists behind Swish Projects all have roots in San Diego: Negado is the founder of the tastemaking shop Gym Standard, the space that preceded Swish Projects. Itiola is a rapper, actor and comedian who performs under the name Wordsplayed. Over 10 days in March, fans of the shop and of the three artists’ work banded together to raise over $10,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to provide funding for this new venture.

“The community took care of us, which was awesome,” says Itiola. “With that we were able to buy the supplies needed and scrape together the man-power needed to build the space up. But a lot of it was just our own sweat equity.”

Klincewicz—who these days lives in Costa Mesa, a nice halfway point between San Diego and Los Angeles—embodies the kind of work that Swish Projects is all about. A video artist, musician and skateboarder, he got his start in the San Diego scene back in 2012 through 2014, playing in the indie rock bands such as Christy and Lube. He was also interested in fashion and fine art, and soon started getting noticed for a video style honed using a VHS camcorder rescued from his grandma’s attic.

This month, his distinct video work and music appeared in Homecoming, a concert film documenting Beyoncé’s 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Klincewicz got connected to Queen Bey through her media company Parkwood Entertainment, with whom he worked with on Jay Z’s 4:44 tour. Last year he directed live visuals for Jay Z’s show, and then he spent five or six months working with Bey’s team as a cinematographer and video editor on Homecoming. He also managed to fit an introspective guitar instrumental he wrote called “Aww Blue Sky (Misericordia Version)” into the trailer and final cut of the film.

“A lot of times when I’m editing, I’ll just use some of my music as placeholder music,” he says, explaining that he’ll add in his own song just to help convey the vibe of a film project as he’s working on it, before finally picking a song for the finished version. “In the past couple months, when they were finalizing the film, they just reached out and were like, ‘Hey! We found one of your songs and we really like it. Can we use it?’ I was like, ‘Yeah... Are you kidding me? Yeah, of course.’”

It’s opportunities like these that Klincewicz wants to afford other San Diego artists. The city is sorely lacking in DIY and all-ages spaces and many artists, wishing to pursue big dreams in a creative field, end up having to move away to bigger cities like Los Angeles or New York. But Klincewicz learned a lot being in San Diego, and he thinks the scene will benefit if it can keep some of those people around.

“We would love for there to be five other Swish Projects started by other people, so that we can really just put an electric shock into San Diego and inspire people,” Klincewicz says. “I got really lucky early on in that I had Edwin to kind of mentor me. He exposed me to so many cool artists and designers. There’s this whole world out there pertaining to creative fields—like fashion, like film, any of that stuff. I think so much of what allowed me to continue in my path, not limit myself and work really hard to get these opportunities, is just the exposure that I had—of going into his store and seeing a cool artist... That’s a great starting point.”

As for Swish Projects’ plans for the rest of the year, not all of the details are hammered out yet. There is a show from zine artist Adam Villacin scheduled for June and Klincewicz says they’re also aiming to set up a collaboration with Mortis Studio, a local animation/video/graphic design agency run by Taylor Johnson and Dustyn Peterman. Klincewicz will also have an exhibition of his own work at Swish in October.

“We just want to create an environment that is approachable and a little bit challenging on the art level,” Klincewicz says. “So that if you were to walk in you would be like, ‘Oh, this isn’t something I don’t normally see in San Diego, but I’m really glad that I’m seeing it. What is it about?’”