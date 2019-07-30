T. Greenwood hits the road

× Expand Photo by Esmee Stewart T. Greenwood

Every summer for the last 15 years or so, local writer Tammy Greenwood (who goes by the by name T. Greenwood) has driven to a rustic cabin 20 minutes from where she grew up in Vermont. The family cabin, which overlooks a pond and has spotty telephone and internet service, is where Greenwood—along with her husband, two daughters and two dogs—attempts to reconnect with her rural roots.

One would think the author of a novel that Greenwood describes as “Thelma and Louise with kids” would harbor romantic feelings about these types of cross-country treks, but that’s simply not the case.

“We found the fastest route with the cheapest places,” Greenwood says from the Vermont cabin. “We just suck it up and go.”

But Keeping Lucy, which will be published Aug. 6 by St. Martin’s Press, is more than a road novel. The story centers on Virginia “Ginny” Richardson, a young Massachusetts woman who struggles to come to terms with her daughter’s difference. Born with Down syndrome, that daughter (Lucy) is taken from Ginny and sent to a special school for children with disabilities. Two years later, when Ginny discovers that the school is at the center of a scandal alleging horrific conditions, systemic neglect and institutional abuse, the mother takes matters into her own hands.

Greenwood, the author of 13 novels, has always been fascinated with old asylums and abandoned institutions. She based the fictional school in Keeping Lucy on Belchertown State School for the Feeble-Minded, the largest institution of its kind in Massachusetts. The facility was leveled with a class-action lawsuit after conditions at the school were made public. Incredibly, the school remained open until the early ’90s.

This gothic setting provides the backdrop for the rest of the novel. Ginny defies both her lawyer husband, Ab and his powerful family, and hits the road with her two children, Peyton and Lucy, as well as her best friend Marsha.

“That was in my mind for a longtime,” Greenwood says. “Thelma and Louise with kids. I wanted to look at a couple of characters who were in different places in their roles as women.”

But what’s fascinating about Ginny is that she’s not an adventure-seeking feminist, but rather an ordinary housewife in extraordinary circumstances.

“In 1969, most women were not feminists. Ginny lives in a time of great change, but she’s under the thumb of her husband,” Greenwood explains.

Perhaps the most harrowing aspect of Keeping Lucy is how it forces the reader to consider how American society treats people with disabilities—both now and in the recent past.

“1969 wasn’t that long ago,” Greenwood says. “While researching this book I talked with a lot of people with children who have disabilities. I was shocked by the number of people who were encouraged to give up their children. It would be unthinkable now to send away a child with Down syndrome.”

In the past, public schools wouldn’t take children with disabilities, forcing parents to give up their custodial rights and place them in special schools that were often havens for serial abusers. By and large these were parents who were following a doctor’s recommendation and believed they were doing what was best for their children even if they were unwittingly putting them in harm’s way.

“I think people don’t want to believe it could happen,” Greenwood says. “It’s been such a short period of time since our attitudes were so despicable and degrading. It was in many readers’ lifetimes. I think that’s scary for them.”

Writing this book was challenging on a number of fronts, but one of them wasn’t the time frame. Even though Greenwood was approximately Lucy’s age in 1969, she’s comfortable writing historical fiction.

“I’m cozy in the ’60s and ’70s. My mom was only 18 when she had me. My dad was 23. I feel like I’ve inherited so much through their memories and stories. I haven’t struggled to capture the feeling of that time period.”

Many of the details from the road trip in Keeping Lucy come from her own memories as a child.

“We used to drive from Vermont to Florida in the ’70s in a Volkswagen bus,” Greenwood recalls, before adding that she had wanted to write a book about ’70s Florida for a long time.

Greenwood also makes use of her parents’ memories. In a particularly evocative passage, Greenwood describes passing a farmhouse on fire. Another scene takes place in Atlantic City, which Greenwood visited with her family.

“I used to dance in Tony Grant’s Stars of Tomorrow show at The Steel Pier,” Greenwood recalls. “My dance teacher would bring us and we would perform. My dad is very frugal. So we’d stay at cheap motels that were pretty seedy.”

Ginny’s eye-opening visit to Atlantic City coincides with a massive protest against the Miss America pageant.

“That’s the wonderful thing about writing historical fiction,” Greenwood says. “You find things that fit perfectly with what you’re doing.”

Few writers are as prolific as Greenwood. Keeping Lucy is her 13th novel, and her second with St. Martin’s Press. In addition to writing books, Greenwood teaches for San Diego Writers, Ink and The Writer’s Center. She’s received grants and fellowships from the Sherwood Anderson Foundation, the Christopher Isherwood Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. She’s also a three-time recipient of the San Diego Book Award.

“I think for me the key is I do my writing first,” says Greenwood when asked what the secret is to keep producing work at her pace. “I get up early and write. I’m a firm believer in word count quotas. Because I do it first thing in the morning I have the rest of the day to teach and grade papers and other things that bring in income.”

However, it wasn’t always this way. Early in her career she’d often wait for inspiration to strike, but she says becoming a parent changed that.

“I figured it out when I became a parent,” Greenwood says. “When I’m working on a project, I write seven days a week, no breaks. It’s ritualistic.”

Later this month, when Greenwood packs up her car and points it west, she will be taking a much more circuitous trip back to San Diego, with stops at bookstores all over the country to promote Keeping Lucy, with a stop at Warwick’s in La Jolla on Aug. 25.