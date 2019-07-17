Tales from the Con

San Diego Comic-Con is filled with stories of celeb sightings and awkward geek interactions. For this year’s cover, we put the call out on social media for readers to chime in with their most memorable moments of awkward celebrity meetings. Some are funny (thinking Shaq was a pole?) while some are just cringe-worthy (What would Jesus do in a Starbucks? Probably not what Jim Caviezel did). One even came from our editor, who had an awkward interaction with the rather shy singer of Panic! at the Disco. In the end, we think our awesome art director Carolyn Ramos did a great job at illustrating them.

So I had this kinda awkward interaction with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco while covering a Comic-Con party for Spin magazine. It was some kind of party for that Megan Fox movie, Jennifer’s Body. This was right after Transformers and Megan Fox was like the hottest thing in the universe and every hetero dude’s thirst trap at the time. So Urie was probably feeling a little vulnerable because Panic! had just broken up and this was his first time performing without the band. I interviewed him before the set and he was a really nice guy, but then he got a little tense at the end and asked me if I was going to be interviewing Megan Fox later. I told him maybe and he said something like, “Dude, can you tell her I said ‘what’s up?’” I just kind of muttered something like “sure, I guess.” I briefly spoke with her later and told her “Brendon Urie says what’s up” and she didn’t even know who he was and acted like she was so above it all. These days, Panic! is still touring arenas and Urie just appeared on a track with Taylor Swift. Megan Fox is married to the white rapper guy from 90210 (original cast) and slumming on an alien show on the Travel Channel. Go figure.

—Seth Combs

"I saw Jim Caviezel lose his shit over getting the wrong Starbucks drink in a green room before he did a panel" - Mario A. Cortez via Twitter

"I accidentally yelled at Mark Hamill for taking too long at the drinking fountain and when he turned around I gasped 'im sorry Luke Skywalker'" - CityBeat contributor Lizz Huerta

"I was walking down the street and bumped into what I thought was a very tall pole or wall, but it was Shaq! He asked me if I was OK, I said yes, gave me a pat on the back, and jumped into an SUV." - Korben Dallas via Facebook

"I shared a charcuterie tray with Danny Trejo at syrah 6 years ago. I paid for "vip" entry to his movie meetup (basically meaning I got to sit in their booth area and drink free vodka). Sat around for awhile, trying to drink my money's worth and was told he was on his way and will be sitting nearby. Well, he decides he wants my booth, so he plunks down across from me. I know I'm not supposed to be there, but he doesn't mind and nobody wants to disturb "us". He is quiet but really friendly. I only ask him a couple softball questions. Danny leaves for fan photos and this woman who saw me chillin w trejo sits down and asks if I was in the movie. I say "well, my name is on the poster"...(wasn't)...and I quickly glance down and pick out a producer's name. She invites me to a pool party in LA the next weekend. Lol. Then my friend shows up and says my real name. I tell her I have a "professional name" for privacy purposes." - Chip Stack via Facebook