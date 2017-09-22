JR, Tecate and the boy on the border

× Expand Photo by Ana Ceballos

When one-year-old Kikito learned to crawl, curiosity led him to peek out doors and windows. He would watch his three dogs run on the patio and birds fly above the border fence that divides his house in Tecate, Mexico from California.

“He is always wandering around the house and looking over that fence,” his mother, Lizy Higareda, said.

Now, a massive portrait of Kikito has been lifted above that familiar barrier. It shows him smiling and peering onto American territory, where the art installation by French visual artist JR can be fully viewed. From California, the cut-out of the boy appears to grip the railing of the fence, appearing as if he is intrigued by the people and things he sees below.

“I let JR borrow my son’s face for inspiration,” Higareda said. “People say it’s his masterpiece; I think people come together when they see innocence.”

Higareda said she made no money from the piece because she signed off the rights of her son’s photograph to JR who, months ago, decided the visual of Kikito looking over his crib merited a large-scale rendition.

The portrait has become a magnet for debate—both in terms of immigration policy and humanity. In the days following the artwork’s reveal on Sept. 6, people flocked to see the piece, and its viral popularity ended up giving it more attention than Kikito’s family ever expected.

“I don’t even think JR thought it would become this popular,” Higareda said.

Since then it has prompted a medley of interpretations around the world, most of them circling back to what the boy is thinking.

“People have told me that it looks like he is trying to jump the fence,” Higareda said with a smirk on her face. “Why would I let my kid jump the fence? All there is for us [in the U.S.] is suffering. They don’t want us. In Mexico, we may suffer, but at least we are with our people and they are not going to kick us out.”

JR was the first to engage the political connection. When he unveiled his “work in progress,” he posted a photograph of two uniformed Border Patrol officers looking up at Kikito to his Instagram account with a million followers. It quickly sparked a downpour of anti-fence comment. But perhaps the most popular take on the art is that the boy is simply dreaming about the future.

“I see him hoping for the American Dream despite facing a pretty tough border,” Lourdes Martinez, a Tecate resident, said.

The American Dream, though, is not an ethos Higareda believes in or wants her son to partake in.

“I believe opportunity needs to be sought where our roots are,” she said. “I want my son to thrive in Mexico and make a difference here. If my son inspires others to pursue the American Dream, that’s OK, but not every Mexican wants it.”

Kikito and Llizy Higareda

As she said this, a handful of people and families crowded just a couple blocks from her house and paid a visit to what one of them called the “famous baby at the border.”

“The baby has brought hope to Tecate—it has put our city on the map,” Miguel Ruedas said.

Ruedas brought his six-year-old granddaughter, Renata, with him. She twirled in her light yellow tutu dress atop the huge scaffolding and posed for photos with the towering portrait of Kikito. The image has also brought nostalgia to those in Mexico based on immigrants’ stories they know all too well.

“It makes me think about the children who are separated from their parents and all the time they have to spend apart,” Sara Lopez, a Tecate resident, said.

With an increase in traffic in the rural neighborhood, Higareda hopes a local official will keep certain promises to the community, even if the artwork goes away, as is scheduled to happen on Oct. 2.

“They said they would improve roadway access,” she said. “If that comes true, the artwork was definitely worth it.”

While several residents in Tecate romanticize the piece and view it as an asset in their community, the cultural impact on the U.S. side of the border is more politicized. Those who have made the trek to see the image of Kikito along the border wall tend to be first-time visitors to the area. And the location, about an hour southeast of San Diego, is not exactly a tourist destination. In fact, it’s mostly frequented by Border Patrol officers who say they’re on the hunt for “bandits and smugglers.”

“They are smuggling right now—they’re watching us,” a border patrol officer told me when I asked for directions, about a mile away from the art piece.

“When you drive over there, don’t open the door to anyone, these people will have their way with someone like you,” he added.

Some people made it to the site after traveling for hours to visit Kikito. People like Los Angeles high school teacher Eddie Lopez, who said the artwork forces him to think about his students—the ones protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Lopez estimates that about a dozen students in his classroom are currently shielded from deportation, but worries President Donald Trump may threaten their future.

“There’s definitely anxiety with this new president,” Lopez said. “The U.S. is all these kids have ever known; they are nervous about losing that.”

While interpretations vary, one thing remains constant: Kikito has attracted spectators and has allowed strangers divided by immigration policy to connect. At the site, people in Mexico can be seen passing cell phones through the railings, asking those on Californian soil to take a shot of the image as it is meant to be seen.

That’s exactly what JR wanted. He noted in an interview with The New Yorker that he wanted Kikito to pull people there, so they could talk to border patrol officers and strike a conversation with “people on the other side who they can see through the fence.”

“That experience is intimate to each person who will see the piece,” he said in the interview. “I won’t ever hear about it.”

When the installation eventually comes down, Kikito’s family said that it will be sad to see it go. For days now, they have seen the portrait every time they leave the house.

“The only meaning I can give the work is that it’s my motivation on a massive scale,” said Higareda, looking down at Kikito in her lap. “But that’s OK, because I have him here always, reminding me why I fight.”