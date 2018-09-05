Ted Meyer brings lifelong project to Mesa College Art Gallery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ted Meyer Kathleen Mitchell in “Scalping Scar”

In a photograph by Los Angeles-based artist Ted Meyer, Joy Mincey Powell looks over her shoulder at the viewer in her wheelchair, her bare back exposed. She poses in front of a teal backdrop, with a calm expression and long blue streak painted on her back. The streak covers a scar, a permanent reminder of the accident that left her paralyzed.

Still, the accident didn’t stop Mincey Powell from continuing her career as a dancer and actor. Rather, she integrated her wheelchair into her art. The photograph, accompanied by a narrative of her story and a print of her scar, tell the story of how she has persevered.

This piece was the first of many that became Meyer’s series, Scarred for Life: Every Picture Tells a Story. The series documents medical scars and the stories of personal resilience behind them. The series will be shown at San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery through Sept. 20, with an artist reception taking place Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Currently the artist in residence at USC Keck School of Medicine, Meyer has long focused on the intersection of art and medicine. He was inspired to create Scarred for Life when he met Mincey Powell at one of his art openings in Los Angeles. For most of Meyer’s artistic career, he’d been creating art about his own illness, a rare genetic disorder called Gaucher disease, which affects joints and organs. Meyer was able to live a fairly normal life after receiving a new treatment but ran out of subject matter to make art about. Mincey Powell convinced him to keep documenting medical issues and health through art.

“I thought about it, and I called her up the next day and asked if I could print her,” says Meyer. “My entire life sort of changed due to that conversation.”

Twenty years of gathering images and stories resulted in almost 100 artistically enhanced monoprints and accompanying photographs with personal narratives written by the subjects. Before beginning a piece, Meyer talks to the subject about their accident or illness that caused the scar and their life after the fact. He then prints subjects’ scars using a water-based ink, and paints over that with prismacolor, gouache and colored pencils to create a colorful, abstract image.

“I try to add some of the details into the scar,” says Meyer. “Some of them have a lot of the narrative information drawn back into it. Some of the veterans, you see explosions, you see agent orange—you see things like that.”

His process has changed over the years, eventually adding a personal narrative superimposed over a photograph. The narrative, written by the subjects, describes who they are and how they’ve persevered through their accidents and illnesses. The photographs show ink still on the subjects, hiding their scars.

“The reason for that is that I don’t really want the focus to be on what’s happened to the body,” says Meyer. “It lets you look at the body and think: ‘It’s beautiful, it’s colorful.’ We can celebrate what’s going on.”

To find subjects, Meyer first started by asking people he knew to participate but he says now individuals from all over the world have reached out to him asking for him to print their scars. Meyer does not charge for any of these sessions, nor are any of his pieces for sale.

Some past and current San Diego residents will be shown in the exhibition at Mesa College. There are prints of mastectomy scars from a breast cancer patient, a soldier with scars from warfare and a girl that had spina bifida. There’s also renowned San Diego sculptor Kathleen Mitchell, who sat for a print after she was scalped by the spindle on her lathe machine used for glass blowing in 2015.

For Mitchell, participating in Scarred for Life made her feel vulnerable—no one had seen her scar then except her doctor, her husband and her hairdresser. However, she says documenting her scar with Meyer was necessary to help her emotional healing process. Mitchell’s photo shows Meyer, who has scars on her head and her leg where doctors took a skin graft, sitting with the scars painted in green. Her print, also in green, shows colorful embellishments.

“The first time I saw it was in the Oceanside Museum of Art, and I stood in front of it and cried,” says Mitchell. “It’s definitely a very healing thing to visualize something that I view so ugly as something very beautiful now.”

Meyer says the feedback he’s gotten over the years been tremendous.

“When I started the project, I really wanted something in my life at that point that was not based on ‘did you make a sale,’” says Meyer. “The success has been those people that write me from Africa or Europe... or someone from New York writing saying ‘this artwork has changed how I look at my scar and my body image and I never thought of it as a marker of my survival before and that my story was important.’”

Mesa College Art Gallery director, Alessandra Moctezuma, says she and Meyer discussed hosting the show at the Oceanside Museum of Art exhibition, but she felt the series would be meaningful to Mesa College’s diverse student population.

“I think that the exhibition can connect with anybody who’s gone through challenges in life,” says Moctezuma. “You could also translate this to emotional scars and how we can use art to deal with some of those issues. A few of the scars that are here are physical scars, but they’re actually caused by PTSD or other emotional issues.”

Meyer says he plans to continue his series forever, which, in a way, gives the name of the project a whole new meaning. During another showing of Scarred for Life, Meyer was moved when he witnessed a woman burst into tears when she saw a print of a subject that had melanoma. Her daughter had died from the same type of cancer.

“I was shaken because this stuff really is affecting people on a level that nothing I’ve ever done has,” says Meyer. “That was the point when I decided I’m going to do this forever as long as people want to see it, but mostly as long as people feel they need it as part of their healing process.”