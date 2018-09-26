The art of mathematics and microbiology

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Kelsey Brookes

"It just looks random, right?” Kelsey Brookes asks, pointing to a potted plant in his sunny North Park studio. “Why these leaves are then here, and are then here, and are then here, turns out to adhere to this number set. It’s not as if that creates the world, it just shows up all the time.”

Brookes is referring to the Fibonacci numbers, which are found in everything from the human nervous system and the way trees branch, to coral reefs and the spiral of pinecones; from the unfurling of a fern and storm clouds, to the number of petals on flowers and the arrangement of seeds in the many flower heads. Even the mating patterns of rabbits is an example of Fibonacci numbers. They’re arranged with increasing intervals, in a numerical sequence of 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13…, where each sum is added to the number that precedes it to build sequentially: 1 + 1 is 2, 2 + 1 is 3, 3 + 2 is 5, 5 + 3 is 8, et cetera. Named after an Italian mathematician from the Middle Ages, the sequence approaches the idea of a “golden ratio.”

“If the natural world uses this number set so much to organize itself, why shouldn’t I use this same number set to organize artwork?” asks Brookes, pointing towards the large, nearly-completed sculptures he’s preparing for his upcoming show, Fibonacci, Waveforms and Capsid Symmetries which opens Sept. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. and runs through Nov. 10 at Quint Gallery (5171 H Santa Fe St., quintgallery.com) in Bay Ho. The works use number sequences, waves and viruses to create designs cut into medium-density fiberboard and painted with bright, squiggly and almost psychedelic patterns.

Brookes, a former Centers for Disease Control microbiologist, has been using his background in biological and empirical methodology in his art for years, creating molecular paintings and interpretations of chemistry. Fibonacci, Waveforms and Capsid Symmetries is his fourth solo show at Quint Gallery since 2009 and since that first one, Brookes has become one of the more high-profile and esteemed artists from San Diego. His signature combination of hallucinogenic aesthetics and scientific concepts has landed him shows in Los Angeles, New York, London and Berlin, not to mention pieces added to the permanent collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, among others. He recently installed a massive, 19-feet diameter circular piece, “Golden Ratio,” in Detroit. His work was also featured as the cover art for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ I’m with You Singles Collection, as well as surf clothing, but his style has become almost singularly focused on pursuing the relationship between empiricism and the visual arts.

“I had made paintings about these [scientific and mathematical] concepts for five years, and I was looking to either abandon the concept and start a new one, or go into a new medium” says Brookes, when asked how his work has evolved over the years.

But where Brookes was working almost entirely in 2-D paintings before, the extrusion of his artistic concepts and waveforms through the Fibonacci sequence enables him to try something new: three-dimensional sculpture.

“Sculpture seemed like a place where I could express some ideas that I was trying to express two dimensionally in a much easier fashion.”

Brookes seems somewhere between teacher and mad scientist as he paces around his studio, slamming textbooks down atop stacks of graph paper, excitedly talking me through his process and the math, interrupting himself mid-sentence to switch gears and try explaining things a little differently. His work skirts the threshold of understanding, but Brookes thrives on showing how mathematics and biology can be interpreted and understood. He literally turns the science into something tangible.

“So I took this graph paper, and I took this same number set, ending at 8, and I passed a wave through it. This little wave goes up and down in the space of 1. Then 1 again. Then 2. It goes up 2 and then the same, doubling the distance, and then 3, it goes up 3, and it triples the distance compared to this,” he says, then spins on his heels and points to a large, circular wall hanging. The sculpture swells in bumps that mirror the wave on the graph paper; the peaks and valleys are measured distances apart in accordance with the Fibonacci sequence.

“It’s this idea of dimensionality, where you have something that exists just in empiricism. It’s just numbers. It’s perfect. And then we create form with it, and then that form can be shaped in so many different ways to create volume.”

His virus-based sculptures similarly combine concept and dimensionality, using the microscopic shapes of smallpox, rabies and tobacco mosaic viruses to create wall hangings that precisely outline the the shell of the virus (a capsid) where the genetic material is stored.

“We’re tracing the silhouettes of all these viruses that are deadly—some of the world’s deadliest viruses in the case of smallpox and rabies—but we’re turning them into these really beautiful things, at least colorful and bright and hopefully happy things. I don’t know if they’re beautiful yet.”

Brookes revisits this notion several times as he discusses the scope of his work: His sculptures are scientifically fascinating and conceptually innovative, but what about the aesthetics?

“Human beings are attracted to biological life because we always see it. So historically, evolutionarily, our ancestors saw trees, and they saw lakes, and natural systems, and they were attracted to it because that’s what sustained you,” he says. “So my feeling was there’s something that is inherent, something that is attractive because of nature. This idea of biophilia. And these numbers rule nature. These numbers should then create artwork that is interesting to us.”

× Expand Photo by Philipp Scholz Rittermann Detail of “Andenovirus (icosahedron)” by Kelsey Brookes

When asked what he finds attractive about his work, Brookes laughs and stumbles a little. “I’m not 100-percent sure I do find it attractive yet. I’m just making it right now,” he says. “I guess that maybe gets a little bit to that idea of concept versus aesthetic.”

The way Brookes’ mind works as he translates science into art is, in and of itself, also a study. He pits empiricism against the abandonment of rules and structures in order to create different results.

“I’m not very comfortable with variables,” he says. “That’s why I think I became a scientist. The variability, the unknown: It’s exciting but it’s not very comforting. The things that you can know and prove are, I guess, comforting.”

Brookes is constantly working and ideating, and by the time work is ready to show, he is already moving on, conceptually, to new projects. It’s impossible to say how long it will take him to create a piece, because from the point of genesis, an idea may sit in a stack of graph paper (his “pile of ideas”) for years, steeping, waiting for Brookes to decide which ones stick and inspire new work.

“After I work on a show, I come up with, what, 15 ideas,” he says. “All of them are usually shit.”

Despite his scientific aversion to variables, finding surprising ways to translate new ideas into the next project ultimately motivates him.

“I like the unknown, because I fundamentally believe there is stuff to know inside of there.”