The beautiful mystery of Gary Karp

On a Sunday evening in North Park, Ted Coakley’s living room is overflowing with artwork. There are cardboard boxes, poster tubes, grocery bags, photo albums, and dusty VHS tapes, all containing the artifacts of a movement centering around a man named Gary Karp.

Coakley and his friends have no idea who Karp is, but for years they’ve been captivated by his image. A glossy, black-and-white headshot found in a dumpster in 1994 has been the engine behind what they call a “profoundly irrelevant” art movement, inspiring drawings, paintings, photographs, video projects and even computerized DNA strands.

The original headshot

These days, the original founders are wondering what to do with all their artwork. In a digital world where media is consumed at a heart-stopping pace, there’s certainly historical value to a viral art movement from an age before Instagram influencers and Drake memes, when images proliferated through Kinkos copiers rather than by sharing and retweeting.

The story of Gary Karp begins one afternoon in February 1994, when a couple of Coakley’s friends were digging through a dumpster in the alley near their house in Pacific Beach. Most of the original founders of the movement were film students at San Diego State University, living out the final days of college in a frenzy of late-night parties and neighborhood hijinks.

“We weren’t surf bros. We weren’t frat bros. We were just silly,” Coakley recalls.

Their plan on this particular afternoon was to find some rotten refuse for a game of “Food Bat.” What they discovered in the trash was even better: A stack of several dozen black-and-white, 8.5’ x 11’ headshots of a man named Gary Karp. Karp was a neighbor of theirs, although they didn’t know that at the time. He’d come from Michigan and had done a professional photo shoot during a stint in San Diego in the early ’90s.

“My buddy was living out there and I just packed my car full of everything I could. I drove out there without the intention of staying, and I ended up staying there for three years. I got these headshots done because I thought about getting into acting and modeling, and then I kind of decided not to,” Karp tells me, speaking by phone from Marquette, Mich., where he lives and runs a construction company. “I was dating this girl from there at the time, and we had gotten into a fight about something, so she decided to take all these comps that I had paid $500 to get done and threw them in a dumpster.”

The college kids who found Karp’s photos had never met him before, but they were blown away by his look. A thick head of gelled black hair, a gentle slope in the jaw, an intense stare—they couldn’t help but wonder: who is this charismatic mystery man?

“It’s vexing. It draws you in,” recalls Kellee Hiatt, one of the early embracers of the Karp mystery. She and fellow Karp follower Andy Kuepper talk over each other excitedly as Coakley sorts through an assortment of Gary-themed drawings and photos. To this day, they still have never made contact with the real Gary Karp.

“The only thing we know about Gary is literally the picture and the tiny bit of information that’s at the bottom,” Hiatt says. “His height, weight, and inseam. You don’t even know how old he is.”

After rescuing Karp’s headshots from the trash, Coakley and his friends threw a party where they posted up Xerox-copied printouts

around the house and encouraged people to draw on Karp’s face. The response was so enthusiastic that they started making regular runs to Kinkos, turning out endless copies of the headshot and decorating them.

Before long the silly joke snowballed into a full-fledged movement. Someone started a website where you could print out high-resolution Karp images, and friends started carrying around Karp printouts wherever they went, photographing themselves with Karps in exotic locations around the globe. They’d hand Karps to celebrities like Willie Nelson and George Takei for photo-ops. Coakley and his friends would sneak into concerts with their own Karp-branded VIP and staff badges. Other artists produced ambitious pieces like a Karp-themed latch-hook carpet, an oil painting, a slot machine and an Andy Warhol-style pop art collage.

“I like(d) how Gary, the picture, brought so many people together. Many of us had met only through Gary art activities. People of so many backgrounds, in different states of life and from all around the world, and with open minds. No hatred, no prejudice, and no monetary goal,” recalls Michael Schwartz, one of the food-batters who found the Gary headshots and started the movement..

Around 2000 or 2001, the real Gary Karp finally caught wind of what was going on. His wife at the time freaked out and called a detective, but after an investigation, Karp was content to let these quirky artists do their thing.

“To be honest with you, I wondered if there was a way to profit off it. I don’t know if there is any way to do that,” Karp says. “It was just kind of a joke more than anything.”

The Gary Karp movement hit its peak in 2004 with the Ten Year Gary Retrospective, aka TYGR, a multi-room exhibition held at the Planet Rooth gallery in North Park. As some of the original Karp followers moved, a new wave of fans picked up the torch.

× Expand A 2004 Gary Karp exhibition

As the movement approaches its 25th anniversary in February, the original founders have become less active and more reflective. The official website is down and Coakley has been reaching out to friends in recent months in hopes of finding a new home for some of his Karp artwork. Coakley, Hiatt and Kuepper estimate that the whole Gary Karp collection includes dozens of art pieces and paintings, along with hundreds of photos and drawings, all scattered among friends.

They’ve thought about donating the artwork to a library to be preserved for future public examination and study, but Adam Burkhart, a library assistant in the special collections and university archives section of the SDSU Library, says the library already has an enormous collection of documents and donated materials that need to be archived and cataloged.

“Sometimes it takes decades to process a collection,” Burkhart says.

As for the real Gary Karp, everyone seems open to the idea of finally meeting their icon in the flesh. Karp tells me on the phone from Michigan that he’ll be visiting San Diego in March and he’d be happy to meet everyone. Coakley, Hiatt and Kuepper say they’ve also thought about organizing something. Still, nobody wants to take this whole thing too seriously, lest it ruin the fun.

“I have no apprehension for meeting Gary. If it happens, I’m totally down with it,” Coakley says. “If it’s awesome, great. If it’s not awesome, great.”

“It’s an open-source art project,” adds Kuepper. “We’re not in charge of it. The world is in charge of it.”