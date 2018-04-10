The case against Mission Revival architecture

× Expand Photo courtesy of F11Photo / Shutterstock.com Santa Fe Depot

The average San Diegan probably doesn’t give much thought to the California missions. For most locals, state history began with Father Serra and usually led to building some sugar cube replicas. Take a drive up Interstate 5, however, and locals can see that the mission system’s architectural impact is ubiquitous. Synonymous with the breezy Southern California lifestyle, design elements such as stucco walls and sloping arches adorn everything from hotels to fast food restaurants.

However, as commonplace as the Mission Revival Style is to most, for some it is a reminder of a painful history.

“Would anyone ever rebuild Auschwitz?” says 23-year-old Marissa Mendoza. “No. They’re not regarded as what they truly were: concentration camps.”

Mendoza is a San Diego State University senior of Nez Perce, Yakama and Tongva heritage. As president of the Native American Student Alliance for the last two years, she’s fought for the acknowledgment and respect of her people through initiatives to ban Columbus Day, as well as the SDSU Aztec mascot. She asserts that the replication of Mission-style architecture represents another piece of the marginalization puzzle. That is, how people can simultaneously neglect and glorify Native suffering.

“Recreating Mission architecture anywhere is entirely sugarcoating the history of California Native genocide,” she says. “This is where people were starved, raped, murdered, families were separated... It’s as if it was a saving system, like a saving grace, but it wasn’t that. It was like, ‘well, they needed shelter and food and they came and we didn’t force them in,’ when actually, some of them were chained and literally not allowed to leave. They were genocidal institutions.”

It’s estimated that over 150,000 Natives died in the California mission system. The average life expectancy in a mission was just two years. According to Mendoza, the influence of this history cuts so deep that many Natives refer to themselves by the missions of their ancestors to this day.

Despite the missions’ statewide impact, Mendoza explained that the presence of this architecture takes on greater significance here in San Diego, the birthplace of the mission system itself, and later the architectural revival style. The Kumeyaay, the indigenous people of San Diego, exercised the greatest resilience of any group missionized by this system. They not only launched an attack on San Diego Mission de Alcalá but also successfully resisted to the point where zero baptisms were performed.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Marissa Mendoza in front of Hepner Hall

SDSU’s Hepner Hall, for example, is one of the most popular Mission Revival structures in San Diego and the most recognizable building on the campus. It’s even featured on the university’s official logo. Its iconic belltower is a direct homage to that of San Diego Mission de Alcalá, the very institution that the Native inhabitants fought so hard to resist.

And while Mendoza sees this as “a very disrespectful slap in the face,” she in no way advocates for the demolishment of Hepner Hall and other Mission Revival landmarks, or even the missions themselves.

“It’s a visible, living lesson,” she said, “It needs to stay up and people need to acknowledge the wrongdoing not only in the mission history, but in the replication. I think that what we can do is just stop replicating it.”

Matthew Schiff, the marketing director at the San Diego History Center, sees it a little differently. He says the commercial motivations behind Mission Revival architecture are too far removed from its origin to warrant any criticism

“I am as aware of the atrocities of the Spanish and the mission system as anyone,” Schiff says. “But I don’t think that a housing developer trying to make money off of some red tile roofs should be held to the same scrutiny.”

Schiff explains that Mission Revival architecture was introduced at the turn of the 20th century as a means of “selling” San Diego to potential homeowners. During this period, Mission Revival morphed into Spanish Colonial Revival, and several San Diego landmarks borrowed from this style, including Balboa Park.

“They were trying to romanticize the missionary period like ‘walk where the friars walked,’” Schiff says. “The Spanish past was blown out of proportion, and the city began honoring and commemorating that past.”

As for whether it was morally right to use a city’s colonial history as a marketing angle or not, Schiff believes that the architectural style represents an opportunity to educate.

“These structures that were built and erected in a different time can help us today see how society thought and felt at the time and can be lessons for the future.”

Similarly, David Marshall, president of Heritage Architecture & Planning, feels it’s ridiculous to confer ulterior motives on adobe and plaster. He says that the only true Mission-style buildings in San Diego County are the missions themselves.

“Every other Mission-style building, whether it’s something in Balboa Park or the Santa Fe Depot, were not built by Spaniards and were not intended to represent any political or religious movement. They were basically put there because the architect or the owner liked that particular look.”

Although Marshall stresses the importance of learning the complex history of Mission Revival architecture, he ultimately thinks that viewing the style as an extension of said history is absurd.

“It’s really a stretch to say that the physical manifestation of a building’s look and appearance are somehow driven by or glorifying a particular political or social point of view,” he says. “I think it’s just an example of people looking for something to be controversial.”

Still, while the craft of architecture certainly blurs the line between form and function, Mendoza maintains that it’s important to recognize the purpose of the original California mission system and the architectural trend that mimics it.

“The problem is that the Spanish didn’t come here and just start building houses and building buildings that weren’t missions,” Mendoza says. “The Spanish came here and built missions and then did whatever they did. People separate the origin, and they separate the art from the history. People need to remember that the buildings of this style came to be through the missions, which weren’t created for aesthetics or beauty.”