The changing demographics of local farming

× Expand Photo by Mikey Houston Eblacas and a young volunteer at Wild Willow Farm

"A researcher told me that what we have down here is special,” says Daletron Eblacas, the founding chairman of the San Diego Seed Library. “The average seed librarian is a 50-year-old white woman, whereas I am a young, dark male. Completely the opposite.”

Eblacas learned of this statistic right before he walked into the National Seed Library Summit in 2016.

“It was almost kind of like a warning for what to expect,” Eblacas says. “And when I got there, it was just as she’d explained it. I was the darkest person there, and I represented the younger end of the spectrum as well... What I realized is that farming organically and sustainably in this country, to a point, was for the privileged.”

Of San Diego County’s 5,732 farms, more than 5,400 have white operators, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2012 census of agriculture. On a national scale, the 2012 census showed that ethnic diversity among farm owners is growing. But the industry as a whole is declining because of an age gap.

“I think the average age [of a farm owner] is in the early 60s,” says San Diego County Farm Bureau Executive Director Eric Larson. “A lot of people get into farming after they’ve made the accumulated financial assets or maybe after they retire, and they go into farming as a secondary career.”

Only six percent of local farm operators are younger than 35.

“The information is being lost between the baby boomers and the last great growing farming generation,” Eblacas says. “Less and less people have been wanting to become farmers.”

He says it’s a responsibility of his age group, Gen-Xers, to bridge that gap because they understand the value in social media and can act as mediators between the baby boomers and millennials.

“[Baby boomers] don’t understand the technology, whereas you approach young kids today and it’s like, look let’s get this campaign going, boom,” Eblacas says. “They can get things rolling. They can get followers, they can get the word out.”

Hilary Kearney is one example. The 31-year-old San Diego beekeeper has more than 47,000 followers on her Instagram, which she started in 2012. Her account has become a photographic collection of the hives she tends and selfies she takes in her astronaut-like protective suit.

“I started using my photos and the captions on Instagram to teach people,” Kearney says. “No one was doing that at the time that I know of, and so it kind of blew up.”

× Expand Photo by Cam Buker Hilary Kearney

Now, beekeeping is her full-time career. Kearney travels around San Diego, tending to hives on properties ranging from rooftops to farms to backyards. She only needs a 10-by-10 foot space to beekeep, which has been one key to her success in a metropolis where land is limited and expensive.

Sixty-eight percent of San Diego farms are less than 10 acres. And no other county in the nation has more of these small-sized farms, according to the San Diego County Farm Bureau. Some such farms take volunteer help, such as Wild Willows in the South Bay or Coastal Roots in Encinitas, to involve emerging farmers. But jumping from volunteering to land owning or leasing is challenging.

“Mostly it’s the cost of the land and the cost of putting the land into production,” says Larson. “So a place like San Diego County, that’s extremely difficult because land here is very, very expensive, so that’s probably the biggest barrier for age trying to get into farming here.”

However, the San Diego Food System Alliance has a working group called Reducing Barriers to Farming, which will begin a program in 2018 that aims to ease those complications. The group, which Larson co-chairs, pushes for food equity, the concept that all economic classes should be able to affordably purchase or grow healthy food. The Reducing Barriers to Farmers program would help young and emerging farmers locate and lease available land.

“A lot of people who want to get into farming don’t come from farming backgrounds, and so there’s a learning curve that they’ve got to go though,” says Larson. “Purchase is a very difficult barrier to entry, but perhaps the starting point for some of these younger farmers could just be to get some leases on land.”

Meanwhile, Eblacas uses his position at the Seed Library to expand interest in farming among youth, particularly in underserved areas and demographics. He says he strategically chooses to host free seed giveaways in communities of color. His last giveaway was during a Kwanzaa celebration at the WorldBeat Cultural Center, and others have taken place in Tijuana.

“We try to raise the awareness where it’s needed most, with people who are unaware of it,” he says. “It’s not a coincidence that the poorest neighborhoods in our country are where you find fast food places and a lack of fresh food.”

Luckily, access for one local underserved community is opening up. In July 2019, National City is getting a community garden, where residents will be able to tend their own food under the guidance of local organization Mundo Gardens.

“To take control of an area with such a high poverty rate and a high population of Latinos and immigrants is such a big deal considering this political climate that we’re living in today,” says Sandy Naranjo, a policy advocate for the Environmental Health Coalition.

But Eblacas says that when this isn’t readily available in all communities, there’s no reason why everyone can’t grow something in a pot.

“With the rise of [organic and sustainable farming] popularity, the tides are turning,” he says. “The reason for that being is because food freedom and seed sovereignty is everybody’s issue.”