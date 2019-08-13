The lessons of Chicano Park

× Expand Image by Aldo Sandoval Salvador Torres and Melissa Hernandez

For those who grew up in or around Barrio Logan, Chicano Park is a symbol of the community’s resistance, history and culture.

UC San Diego students Raymond Velasquez and Aldo Sandoval were not as familiar with the park’s history, but curiosity drew them to the park. Then in spring 2019, as part of a UCSD class dedicated to exploring media activism, they were asked to create a five-minute film. The assignment was to find a social justice issue on campus that they felt passionate about. Instead, Velasquez and Sandoval decided to pitch the idea of documenting the story behind Chicano Park.

With support and permission from their professor, Velasquez and Sandoval were joined by Melissa Hernandez and Steven Azanon as co-directors to produce Chicano Park: From the Mind of a Conceptual Artist. However, their homework went beyond the classroom when they realized the project would take longer than the course’s duration.

“It did start as part of a school project, but in the end, it became something completely different and something we all decided to take time to create and develop,” says Hernandez.

Chicano Park: From the Mind of a Conceptual Artist captures the past, present and future of the park, through the eyes of muralist Salvador Torres. The group drew inspiration from the 1988 Chicano Park documentary directed by Marilyn Mulford.

The resulting film was awarded “Best Documentary” at UCSD’s 2019 Annual Media Production Showcase and it was then that they decided it would be a good idea to share the film with the community. A screening will take place on Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at La Bodega Gallery in Barrio Logan. Velasquez says this could be the first and only screening of the documentary. The event is free to attend but donations for the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center will be accepted.

“Learning the history of the park through Salvador’s passionate words and emotional images helped me understand what the park meant to the community and what it meant to the original people who fought and worked for the land,” says Azanon.

Torres, who played a crucial role in the creation of the park, is no stranger to students reaching out to learn more. The way he sees it, people’s interest in the park has always come down to three topics: the art there, as well as the history and future of the park. The colorful murals that cover the concrete pillars that hold up the Coronado Bridge capture the attention of anyone who sees them, but Torres says its the history painted on those pillars that really pulls people in.

Photo by Aldo Sandoval Salvador Torres, Melissa Hernandez and Raymond Velasquez

Sitting in a local coffee shop in Barrio Logan, Torres pulls out photographs of children planting trees in Chicano Park. He’s dressed in paint-covered overalls and says that when Velasquez and Sandoval approached him about the film, he was adamant that they do some research first. He wanted to make sure the four students had researched documents, photos and facts about the history of the community, and assigned them material to go over prior to filming the documentary.

“It was a really unique, special experience because he encouraged us to learn on our own but also guided us and helped us through the learning process,” Velasquez says.

In the documentary, Hernandez is shown listening to Torres’ stories and watching old images displaying on his projector.

“From the very first time I spoke with him on the phone, I could [hear] so much knowledge just vibrating off of him,” says Hernandez. “I just admire the fact that he was open enough to welcome us in.”

Hernandez, who grew up in Los Angeles, says she heard about Chicano Park from people who would tell her to visit. She says that prior to working on the film, she did not know the park had not been graciously given to the community, but rather something they had to fight for.

“I knew that this space was not only representative of Chicano culture, but it’s a space where a lot of Latinx people are drawn to because sometimes the San Diego area can be non-Latinx oriented. So this space, in general, means so much to so many people,” Hernandez says.

The interactions between Hernandez and Torres throughout the film were a conscious decision by the directors because they wanted to create a bridge between the generations. This was inspired by the stories Torres told them of different community members of all ages coming together for Chicano Park over the years.

“Salvador talks about how the students organized for the takeover in 1970 and how students worked with a lot of the older community members, so we wanted to show that as well during the film,” says Velasquez.

The film begins in 1970 with Torres explaining how the community felt when residents were displaced due to the building of the Coronado Bridge and the freeway.

“People moved away, they didn’t want to see this, they didn’t want to be a part of it, but a lot of us stayed,” says Torres in the film. “We had to do what we did and that was to take over the land.”

The community wanted to see a park built under the bridge, and it was something that was “worth dying for,” says Torres.

The first four minutes of the film focus on the fight for a park. Torres also shares that his bedroom used to be where there is now a pillar of concrete. His family was one of the many families who were displaced when the Coronado Bridge was built.

Later in the film, he walks through the park with Hernandez and begins to discuss the issues the park currently faces, specifically maintenance issues like broken drinking fountains, deteriorating murals and more. The film ends with the directors exploring the future of the park and the development of the Chicano Park Museum.

“I’ve never been so proud to be part of a film,” says Sandoval. “Walking through the land with [Torres] felt like being transported through time. That’s an experience I can never forget.”