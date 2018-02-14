The rules of high dining

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Yellowtail tiradito with abalone and seaweed salad with soy and ginger

When we sat down it felt a bit like a dinner party. However, this particular dinner party, held by fine dining company Lego Optimo, had a kitchen full of renowned chefs doing the cooking. Two of those—Benito Molina and Solange Muris—own a restaurant recently featured on a list of San Pellegrino’s “50 Best Restaurants in Latin America.” Still, the chefs weren’t the only attractions on this night. The other star was John Barleycorn’s herbal cousin: cannabis.

As California clocks struck midnight on New Year’s Eve 2017, Proposition 64—or the Adult Use of Marijuana Act—went into effect. For those who don’t already know, it allows adults to possess and privately use marijuana at their residence. There’s also 2017’s Senate Bill 49 (the Medical and Adult Use of Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act), which legalizes commercial sale, distribution and production of cannabis. Additionally, local jurisdictions can restrict or ban cannabis businesses in their jurisdiction.

That much seems clear, but the effect legalization may have on the food world is less so. As much as Prop. 64 changed things, cannabis restaurants are definitely not in the immediate future. Kimberly Simms, a local attorney specializing in the business of cannabis, made clear in an interview with CityBeat that “current law doesn’t allow for cannabis cuisine in restaurants.” What’s more, cooking cannabis-infused cuisines would require a manufacturing license and selling it would require a retail license. Current law allows for each but not both for the same licensee. And there’s no single license covering both. Then there’s the fact that San Diego prohibits onsite consumption of cannabis.

Many in the restaurant industry seem nonplussed about the impact of legalization on their businesses. Matt Gordon, the owner and chef of Urban Solace, said he’s not “terribly worried there will be a big impact on our industry, at least yet.” Gordon is aware of concerns in the industry that stoned customers might drink less, hitting restaurants’ bottom line. But Gordon “watched Colorado fairly closely and, surprisingly, it seems alcohol sales were affected less than industry folk may have feared.” He also suggested that might be partially offset by the “munchie effect.”

Seaside Market executive chef James Montejano agrees the effect on alcohol sales is likely to be minimal, because it’s not as if cannabis use wasn’t already a reality. Montejano also sees the wave of interest in cannabis cuisine as a result of legalized recreational marijuana being “in its infancy. After a while people will get over it.”

Then there’s the issue of cannabis cuisine. Sara Stroud, co-owner of Carnitas Snack Shack, highlights that it’s a rather thorny issue and calls it “a slippery slope now it’s legal.”

“I foresee potential lawsuits in the future,” Stroud says.

There are also fears that cannabis-infused dining could lead to more DUIs. As currently written, driving under the influence laws apply just as much to marijuana as alcohol even if testing for cannabis isn’t nearly as reliable as for alcohol.

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Cannabis

Many see the confusing state of regulation as temporary. Simms says it’s too early to think about legal cannabis-infused restaurants, but expects that license categories will expand as jurisdictions gain experience with legalization. Montejano agrees, saying “the problems will work themselves out” over time.

As Gordon says, “from a chef’s perspective, I would love the ability to play and experiment with [cannabis] in a culinary capacity. As an owner of restaurants that have serious bar programs, where our goal is to delight people with unique concoctions and enhance their mood in the meantime, it’s only natural that we’d like to see it as another tool in the arsenal.”

But the law doesn’t allow that yet. Until it is allowed, it’s likely there will be more and more cannabis pop-up restaurants. They tend to fall in two categories: cannabis-infused dinners and cannabis-pairing dinners. The former are ones in which the cannabis is used in the food. Essentially, it’s being used as an herb. Frequently the cannabis is steeped into butter much like compound butters frequently used in non-cannabis cuisine (though extraction of the THC and CBD requires a lengthy, tea-like infusion). It’s worth pointing out though that cannabis-infused dinners are legally dubious under current law, and there will also be challenges when it comes to proper dosing.

Cannabis-pairing dinners, however, are easier to structure legally so long as diners buy their own marijuana (which can be selected by the dinner’s organizer or cannabis sommelier) and get local authorization (for which there isn’t currently a formal process). This allows for giving control of dosing to the diners. The only downside is they’re not really using the cannabis to its best culinary effect. Rather, as one detractor put it, cannabis-pairing dinners are more like “getting high and going to Roberto’s.”

But is that really a bad thing? At the Lego Optimo dinner it certainly wasn’t. Rather than using cannabis in the food, it’s used like wine in fine dining: as an enhancement. But while the aromas of raw pot are many and varied and certainly could enhance food, much of that is lost when smoked.

Lego Optimo co-organizer and cannabis sommelier Joshua Timmerman explained it was the experience he was curating. He used an Indica-heavy strain to relax and bring us gently down followed by a more sativa-heavy strain for euphoric effect. As the dinner progressed—going from Muris’ yellowtail tiradito to Molina’s quail and crab to Flor Franco’s beef short rib and pork tenderloin duo with recado negro—Timmerman’s selections found different points in between.

At the end of the day, for all the excitement about cannabis and food and legalization, the bottom line is little has changed in practice. People smoked marijuana before, and they’ll smoke marijuana now. People did cannabis dinners before, and they do so now. They were illegal before and kind of still are. As Simms says, it’s “all gray.”

But they did happen then and do happen now, as Lego Optimo spectacularly showed. Was the weed the star of the show? Perhaps not. But it certainly deserved the Oscar for best performance by an herb in a supporting role. It was gourmet food and gourmet weed in an elegant environment. It was, in essence, a high-end, carefully curated cousin to getting high and going to Roberto’s. College me would have loved it.