The Sci-fi satire of Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra

× Expand Photos by Arem Bilderback SPO-20 and Mike Buchmiller (a.k.a Professor B. Miller)

"If you look at all the things the band has done and stands for—the name, the styles of music, the off-putting robot—none of it is really done with listeners in mind.”

So says Mike Buchmiller, a.k.a the mad scientist known as Professor B. Miller. Buchmiller and his robot—known professionally as SPO-20—are the founding and only members of San Diego’s premier robot-fronted band, Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra.

“As a kid, I was always drawn to Misfits or Iron Maiden, or stuff that would really upset your parents just by looking at the cover,” Buchmiller says. “I always enjoyed that part of music, the sort of danger. But then, if you actually listen to Misfits, it’s all just like, distorted 1950s oldies with horror-themed lyrics.”

From those drawn-to-danger roots, Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra (SPO) emerged around 1996 as somewhat of a critique on the music industry.

“We just sort of made a list of all the unwritten rules and just set out to break every single one that we could think of.”

For example, SPO’s debut was a four-disc box set, and they include the word “satanic” in their name for no actual Satan-related reasons.

There’s also the robot. The group’s frontman is made of hundreds of pounds of steel and seemingly controlled by a mysterious brain encased in glass. His metallic-yet-soothing voice is created using ancient text-to-speech software that went out of business in 1997. In order to program SPO-20’s vocals, Buchmiller has to somehow virtualize Windows XP or another old operating system just to open the software.

“It’s quite a complicated matter,” Buchmiller says. “And because of its age, it’s just not very sophisticated. Text-to-speech has come a long way since then, but I haven’t bothered with any of it, because in my mind, that’s kind of the robot’s voice.”

The cadence of the robot’s singing voice is often a surprise to Buchmiller and to listeners alike. Buchmiller types the lyrical text phonetically and often records words individually to control spacing and rhythm, but otherwise, the shape of the melody is at the mercy of mid-90s tech.

“Sometimes they’re kinda happy accidents,” Buchmiller says of his robot co-writer’s speech, “where it matches up with the music in ways I didn’t expect.”

The band’s influences also include conceptual visual artists like Claes Oldenburg or Marcel Duchamp. Buchmiller admires the way such visual art treats the mundane.

“They take every day objects and distort them or enlarge them or change them in some way that forces you to re-confront them as this new thing that you’ve never experienced before.”

To achieve this in their music, SPO’s next 20 EPs (“Yes, 20,” Buchmiller exclaims) will focus on a robot singing about mundane elements of human life. In the first of those forthcoming EPs, Stop by the Supermarket (there will be a release show Saturday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at Lestat’s West), each track dives into the grocery store and its role in human existence. In spite of—or in some cases because of—their robot messenger, the lyrics range from astute (“No bags for me, these dozen soup cans stack super snugly... six in each hand”) to absurd (“A gallon of milk / A loaf of bread / A keychain shaped like Winston Churchill’s head”) to profoundly ironic commentary on modern life (“Technology failed me when they scanned the UPC”).

And others have recognized the artistic worthiness of Buchmiller’s project. For three semesters now, Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra has enjoyed a spot on the syllabus for an English class at San Diego State University. Taught by (real) professor William Nericcio, English 220 is a study of the robotic, the erotic and the electric, covering texts ranging from Phillip K. Dick and Mary Shelley to, yes, SPO. Treating the band as a work of satire and multi-media performance art, students study lyrics, conceptualism and eventually enjoy an in-class performance by the band.

Buchmiller excitedly geeks out about the significance of Sci-Fi literature and film in his work.

“[Phillip K. Dick’s writing] is all sort of an allegory about humanity or modern times,” he says. “A lot of his work deals with what makes us human.”

That allegory is extended into his own work, particularly in the idea that technology can create vocal lyrics in a meaningful way.

“When you do hear a robot making music, you start analyzing what it is that’s different about it being a robot than being human. Is it just an instrument?” Buchmiller says.

The merging of technology and voice is not unique to Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra. Voice programs like Auto-Tune were once hotly debated, but are now largely accepted by pop music fans. So, in a way, SPO’s robot isn’t entirely different from much of what else is out there. The forced contrast of human-created work and robot-created work evokes a sense of futurism, for better or for worse. What is it that makes humans human and can a robot not achieve this as well?

A longtime fan of Sci-Fi, what Buchmiller loves most about the genre is the ability to see inside of the creator’s imagination, discovering “the minutiae of the things—like what does the dashboard on a car look like? And what does their kitchen look like?” To see inside Buchmiller’s imagination reveals not just the absurd and fantastical, but also the way the unusual stuff interplays with benign human facts.

“I can still make it weird or surreal or interesting or confusing or arresting, or something like that, with juxtaposition,” he says.

One young fan approached Buchmiller and the robot after a show with perhaps the most astute summary of the way satire, humor, science fiction and technology interplay with SPO. The fan asked, simply, “Did you guys used to be a cartoon?”