Local artist confronts a long-kept family secret

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Andrew Rae

To hear Andrew Rae tell it, he always felt like there was a secret in the family. When it came to his Uncle Richard, who died when Rae was still a child, his father and mother rarely spoke of him. For years, Rae just assumed that it was a painful topic. After all, his uncle was still relatively young when he died of pneumonia in 1984.

Or was it just pneumonia? Rae, the middle child of three boys raised in small town Texas, would sometimes hear from one of his cousins that Uncle Dick had actually died in a construction accident.

“There would be these portraits at the house,” recalls Rae over tea in North Park. “There would be pics of my dad and my uncles Dick and Don as children, but not many of them from when they were older.”

Then in 2006, Rae was at the airport with his mom getting ready to board a plane when he asked a question that he thought was innocent enough.

“Something else came up at the airport, and I asked my mom ‘why is dad such a homophobe?’” Rae says. “She told me, ‘well, your father was the only person that was at your uncle’s bedside.’ Come to find out, when he died, he was ostracized from the family and had been kicked out of hospitals. My dad was the only one who was there for him and took the brunt of it, but he’s never said a word about it to anyone.”

The conversation was eye-opening to say the least. His mother went on to reveal that while the official cause of death was pneumonia, Uncle Dick had actually been a gay man and died from complications related to AIDS. In the early ‘80s, the disease was still relatively new, misunderstood and feared. Rae says many hospitals refused to even admit his uncle. His own family cut him off after it was revealed that he was, in fact, a gay man with a disease that many referred to at the time as the “gay plague.”

This revelation about his uncle led to Rae inquiring further, but it would still be another three years before his father began to open up. Rae and his brothers visited their family’s ranch in Round Top, Texas and, one day (and despite what Rae describes as a “palpable tension”), his father brought out a box of his brother’s stuff that he’d had in storage for over 20 years.

In rifling through his uncle’s old things, Rae made the discovery that his uncle worked as an artist. In the boxes were art supplies, many of them unused.

“Both my little brother and I are artists and there was always this sense of ‘where did this come from,’” says Rae, pointing out that neither his father or mother were artistically inclined.

× Expand EPSON scanner image

While Rae still isn’t sure what kind of art his uncle practiced, he now felt a deep connection to him and felt compelled to somehow pay tribute to him. Rae took home many of his uncle’s supplies, including an unused sketchbook, which he used to create illustrations that dealt in themes of masculinity and childhood. Rae became fairly obsessed with the project, working on it nonstop for over a month.

“Art has always been my process and my therapeutic medium,” Rae says. “When I found his art supplies, I was shocked. I felt this story emerging that I had no idea was there before, but in a lot of ways I’d been looking for my entire life.”

× Expand EPSON scanner image

A tertiary glance at the images could give the viewer the sense that the illustrations, while nonlinear, are based on pictures of his uncle, but they’re actually sketched from found images that Rae would pull from ‘60s and ‘70s-era magazines. He would often spend hours and tons of money in a Hillcrest store, now closed, that sold vintage copies of magazines. He says he appropriated the pictures and would tweak them to give the illustration the mood he desired. The results are often contemplative and understated, and while they aren’t highly detailed, the resulting images—combined with the fact that they’re drawn on brittle, yellowing and translucent paper—often have a despondent but nonetheless magical feel to them.

“It really was an exercise in free association, but one of the themes that persisted in all of the photos was this sense of sinking melancholy and the struggle of not being accepted,” Rae says. “I’m imagining him at different points in his life as well. From a child on.”

× Expand EPSON scanner image

In fact, boyhood plays a large role in the sketches. Rae says that he was interested in exploring the challenges a young child might face as they slowly realize they may not be like other boys. Within that struggle, male relationships are reassessed, redressed and ultimately redefined.

He says that at the end and when the sketchbook was filled, that he wanted to continue with it, but that it just didn’t feel right if the story wasn’t part of the original sketchbook. He’s been sitting on the works for a few years now and while he says he could never sell them, he is open to somehow displaying them. For the most part, he feels as if he’s done with the project, which he has lovingly dubbed Drawings of Richard.

× Expand EPSON scanner image

“It was only recently, despite the fact that I finished a while ago, that I began to think that this could be the beginning of talking about it and creating something with it,” Rae says. “Something that could create some kind of legacy for him when it seems like something that was stolen from him.”

Rae is hopeful that getting the story out there may help his family come to terms with what has been a secret for far too long. Rae and his father still haven’t talked much about Uncle Dick, nor does his father know what Rae did with his uncle’s old sketchbook.

When asked if he’s worried about his father finding out from this article, Rae smiles.

“It’s time.”