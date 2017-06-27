The six-day war of cultural appropriation

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Making flour tortillas at Puerto Nuevo #1

On May 16, 2017 the Willamette Week, an alternative weekly from Portland, published a profile of Kooks, a breakfast burrito pop-up operating out of one of Portland’s innumerable food carts. In the article, Kooks co-owner Liz Connelly describes how she and fellow owner Kali Wilgus went crazy over flour tortillas while on a trip to Puerto Nuevo:

“I picked the brains of every tortilla lady…and they showed me a little of what they did,” Connelly said in the interview. “They told us the basic ingredients, and we saw them moving and stretching the dough …before rolling it out with rolling pins. They wouldn’t tell us too much about technique, but we were peeking into the windows of every kitchen, totally fascinated by how easy they made it look. We learned quickly it isn’t quite that easy.”

Three days later, the millennial-focused Mic network wrote “These white cooks bragged about bringing back recipes from Mexico to start a business.” Then on May 22, another local weekly, the Portland Mercury, published a scathing piece that may have delivered the deathblow. Wilgus and Connelly shuttered the Kooks Burrito cart citing unconfirmed reports of 10 death threats. Eight days later, the Mercury took the story down as “not factually supported.” But the six day war had already ended. Kooks was gone.

The backlash, though, was even more predictable than Portlandians taking offense at the notion of two white women “stealing” the cultural heritage of some Mexican abuelitas. If Portland progressiveness and political correctness is cliché enough to spawn a hit television series that satirizes it, would the right wing not bite back? The Daily Caller, The Blaze and Fox predictably ridiculed the charges of cultural appropriation.

But along with those usual suspects were some surprises. In an article titled “Let White People Appropriate Mexican Food—Mexicans Do It to Ourselves All the Time,” ¡Ask a Mexican! syndicated columnist Gustavo Arellano (hardly a Trumpster) undercut one of the cultural appropriation cops’ lynchpin arguments:

“To suggest—as [Social Justice Warriors’ always do]—that Mexicans and other minority entrepreneurs can’t possibly engage in cultural appropriation because they’re people of color, and that we’re always the victims, is ignorant and patronizing and robs us of agency. We’re no one’s victims, and who says we can’t beat the wasichu at their game?”

Part of the problem is there’s no consensus on the parameters of what constitutes “cultural appropriation.” Despite the quasi-legal sounding terms used by the critics of Kooks, it’s clear there’s very little intellectual property protection for recipes. In fact, copyright only “extend[s] to substantial literary expression—a description, explanation, or illustration, for example—that accompanies a recipe, ” according to Letter 122 of the U.S. Copyright office.

So if a law doesn’t provide the parameters, historian Rachel Laudan proposes a framework identifying three “core elements” of cultural appropriation as it applies to food:

1.) A transfer of food knowledge from one group to another;

2.) Disproportionate power allowing the obtaining group to exploit the knowledge; and

3.) Recognition and wealth for obtaining group without acknowledgement or reward to those generating the knowledge.

I would add a fourth factor: distortion of the original cuisine. Where, for example, Andy Ricker (Pok Pok) and Rick Bayless (Topolobampo) honor and credit the original cuisines and those who created them, places like Taco Bell terribly distort Mexican food and massively profit from it.

At the core of the argument against the Kooks women is the idea that they “stole” the recipe (or techniques) for flour tortillas from “tortilla ladies” in Puerto Nuevo in Baja. But as Antonio Ley, TV personality and owner of San Diego’s Corazon de Torta truck asked incredulously, “so it was tortillas? They ‘stole’ the recipe for making flour tortillas? This is insane.”

The recipe for flour tortillas is hardly some big secret: it’s on innumerable websites, not the least of which is that of Bayless.

As Ley puts it: “Let the gueras make tortillas. If Eminem can try to rap, I see no reason for gueras to not give tortillas a go.”

The techniques were not a closely guarded secret requiring surveillance to suss out as a recent trip to Puerto Nuevo showed. Those “tortilla ladies” weren’t hidden, they were out in the open and smiled as they were photographed demonstrating the very technique Connelly described. As San Diego chef Flor Franco points out, Mexican culture is not about keeping culinary secrets.

“We don’t believe in that,” says Franco. “We believe in giving the recipes, teaching people how to do it, we want to give you, give you, give you….”

So, why the furor over the Kooks? It’s not as if Wilgus and Connelly claimed to have invented breakfast burritos (which really aren’t Mexican anyway) or flour tortillas. It’s not as if they built some empire on the backs of those “tortilla ladies.”

So what was it?

As said by one member of San Diego’s Mexican food community (who, like many others who derided the Kooks’ conduct as cultural appropriation, declined to be named for publication): “it would have been one thing if [Wilgus and Connelly] had given credit to those Puerto Nuevo women or had invited them up to Portland and honored them.” Instead, she said, “they spied on them” and “stole” what those women hadn’t offered.

And that may be the gist of it, the fateful quote from that one paragraph from that original Willamette Week article: “they wouldn’t tell us too much about technique, but we were peeking into the windows of every kitchen….” This anecdote—likely the puffery of a first-time interviewee just starting her first business, likely fictitious—certainly does sound a lot like something nefarious was going on. It was at the core of the Mic and Merc articles and at the heart of most of the charges of cultural appropriation because it sure does sound suspicious.

Still, looking through Laudan’s “core elements of cultural appropriation” it’s hard to see the Kooks as an example of cultural appropriators. What they did—and even what they said—just doesn’t fit the rubric. On the other hand, what they said certainly does sound bad, sneaky and somehow unfair.

Cultural appropriation is very real. Connelly and Wilgus, however, were not that. However, the fact that Kooks was not an example of cultural appropriation ought not cast doubt on its reality.