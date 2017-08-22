The South still rises in Hollywood

× Expand Image by Carolyn Ramos

In a country with a 2.4 million-person prison population and where incidents like Charlottesville are the reality; it prompts the question: Do we need a television series with a dystopian America in which a Confederate nation legally practices slavery uninterrupted to modern day as its backdrop?

The answer from the Black community’s activists, writers and social commenters to HBO’s July 19th announcement about its plans to produce a show built on that very premise, titled Confederate, has been a resounding no.

In a painfully tone-deaf response in Variety, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys explained, “The producers have said they’re not looking to do Gone With the Wind 2017,” Bloys said. “It’s not whips and plantations. It’s what they imagine the modern institution of slavery would look like.” He then urged viewers to withhold judgment until they see the final product.

Mobilizing the power of social media to convey the seriousness of the community’s objections directly to HBO, activist April Reign coordinated a #NoConfederate Twitter campaign. The hope is that, if confronted with unified opposition, HBO will end the series before it’s even written. Reign’s efforts are laudable and my faith in humanity was slightly renewed by participation levels.

So why the adamant rejection of even the idea of Confederate?

Simple. Many people—myself among them—feel it’s time Hollywood stop feeding into historical misconceptions and stop sanitizing depictions of the country’s slave history for entertainment value. A premise like Confederate’s leans into bias about the racial hierarchy and serves to further undermine honest discussions about the fact that slavery never ended. It merely traded in chains for handcuffs, prison jumpsuits and disenfranchising policies.

Now don’t get me wrong, I believe film and television play a needed role in fostering real conversations around contentious subjects like slavery and race. But with shows such as All In the Family and The Jeffersons—shows that relied on characters like the bigot Archie Bunker and the belligerently prejudiced George Jefferson to explore societal prejudice in the not-so-distant TV past—exploiting racism for dollars is hardly new.

And I can’t count how many heated arguments I’ve had about movies with racial premises. Two still stick in the mind: Soul Man (1986) and White Man’s Burden (1995). Both re-conceptualized race and the Black experience, but both were grounded in the actual state of race relations.

Soul Man was well-intentioned stupidity. The premise rooted in a biased take on minority scholarship programs wrapped in actor C. Thomas Howell’s Blackface and shallow caricatures of Blackness. The moral of the story: No one wants to be Black unless there was something in it for them, and they can ultimately go back to being white.

When White Man’s Burden was released, it was a clarifying experience to hear the rhetoric of racial superiority coming out of Harry Belafonte’s mouth. My white friends were uncomfortable with a near identical world where they were the racial and socioeconomic minority and how easily it was to reverse the racial paradigm without sacrificing story authenticity or realism.

This knee-jerk rejection highlighted that most white people are adamantly opposed to talking about racism or slavery unless whiteness is centered and wins out in the end. That in general, white people have little desire to sympathize with the Black experience and no interest in empathizing with it even in a film.

As a Black Southern girl, the idea that slavery needs to be re-contextualized (for white people) to be truly understood strikes me as some peak Caucasity action. Roxane Gay nailed it in her piece “I Don’t Want to Watch Slavery Fan Fiction” and Ta-Nehisi Coates eloquently explains why giving Confederate the benefit of the doubt isn’t likely to happen between now and the stars burning out.

I’ve lost friends and freedoms in a country more interested in controlling the narrative of slavery than combating the social norms and systems it left behind. I don’t need to play make-believe to envision an America where the South never fell. I grew up in North Carolina. I am the daughter of two native Southerners who thought it was a great idea to move their military base-living, never been east of the Mississippi for more than a few days, California-accent having kids to the South in 1988. I lived in my first segregated neighborhood at 10, and ultimately mastered suppressing a flinch every time someone tacked on, “but I don’t mean you” after going on negatively about how “Black people act.”

But there’s one part of the Southern experience I’ve never appreciated: the rally cry of “pride not prejudice,” many white southerners take up (usually while waving a Confederate flag) to justify the glorification of Southern (read: white) supremacy. I’ve had teachers interject, “you mean the Northern Aggression Against the South” with bland smiles in history class. I’ve been called “good breeding stock,” a “pickaninny,” and “that Black gel” (yes, to my face). And trust me, you’ve not seen bigotry and hate in action until you’re grounded in Arkansas after 9/11 stuck in the home of affluent, white, southern Republicans, all quoting Fox News reports like it’s the Gospel from on high.

The U.S. is willfully hypocritical. People rabidly defend the right to deify Confederate leaders, and to fly the Confederate flag with a “rebel yell” all without a single acknowledgment that the South (re)raised that flag as a sign of open rebellion against integration. This is a country where Black people are expected to accept the legitimization of revisionist slavery narratives but heaven help you if you demand acknowledgement that Southern culture was bought with slave labor and at the cost of Black lives.

I watched in the ‘90s as supremacist organizations rebranded with ruthless efficiency and corrupted the lexicon of the civil rights movement to serve their purpose. Proponents of white supremacy waged a war of attrition under the oblivious eye of progressive-minded (white) people for decades. The current socio-political climate is one awaited by white supremacist with bated breath since General Sherman burned everything in sight.

There’s no innovation in, let alone need for, an HBO series imagining a modern-day Confederate nation where the U.S. finds itself again on the brink of civil war.

You can just turn on the news.